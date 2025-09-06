5 outspoken cartoons about Epstein survivors taking center stage

Artists take on cover-ups, Trump surrounded, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts an angry Donald Trump with an image of a sinister-looking Jeffrey Epstein on his hand. A woman brushes the image of Epstein on his hand and says, &amp;ldquo;We tried concealer but I don&amp;rsquo;t know if we&amp;rsquo;ll ever be able to cover that up!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This Donald Trump cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Surrounded&amp;rdquo;. Trump looks terrified as he is surrounded by a group of women, one of whom holds a sign labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Survivors&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;B-B-But you&amp;rsquo;re a hoax!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a tiny Donald Trump surrounded by giant women&amp;rsquo;s feet, some in heels, some in athletic shoes. The women&amp;rsquo;s feet are labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Survivors&amp;rdquo;. Trump points at the feet and says &amp;ldquo;Hoax!&amp;rdquo; while an arrow points at his burning pants next to the words &amp;ldquo;Pants on Fire Survivor&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon shows an elephant sitting on a table in a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office. The elephant looks downcast and has a Jeffrey Epstein head growing out of its back. The elephant says to the doctor, &amp;ldquo;I thought if I didn&amp;rsquo;t pick at it, it might go away on its own.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place on a street in Washington DC. Donald Trump is in a limo and yells &amp;ldquo;FASTER!&amp;rdquo; as he drives past a group of five women who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein. They hold signs that spell out, &amp;ldquo;We are not a hoax&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

How to get more political cartoons

The Week publishes editorial cartoons seven days a week. You can see more of them here:

🔗 Links to all political cartoons published by The Week, including archives﻿

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

