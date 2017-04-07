Reported White House shakeup could see the departure of both Reince Priebus and Stephen Bannon

President Trump could soon swap out his White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Axios reports, based on conversations with aides and advisers. The potential shakeup might also see the departure of chief strategist Stephen Bannon, although a top aide speaking with Axios added: "Things are happening, but it's very unclear the president's willing to pull that trigger."
Other potential replacements for Priebus include the Blackstone Group's Wayne Berman, David Urban of the advisory firm American Continental Group, and Trump's economic adviser Gary Cohn.
Priebus and Bannon have served as tense counterbalances to each other at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While Trump's alleged annoyance with Priebus has been rumored for weeks, Bannon only more recently has been said to have started getting on Trump's nerves. Jeva Lange
President Trump's base of far-right supporters is not onboard with his decision to order missile strikes on Syria. Shortly after the U.S. launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase on Thursday night in response to Tuesday's chemical attack that killed dozens in Idlib, alt-right pundits and writers tore into Trump.
Some of Trump's most ardent far-right supporters slammed him for straying from his campaign promise to avoid getting involved in further conflict in the Middle East. Others were critical of the fact that Trump did not get approval from Congress before ordering the strike.
Infowars editor Paul Joseph Watson tweeted that Trump was "just another deep state/neo-con puppet." "I'm officially OFF the Trump train," he declared. AltRight.com co-editor Richard Spencer urged Trump to "halt the rush to war," explicitly declaring the alt-right "is against a war in Syria" and wants "good relations" with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who the U.S. has blamed for Tuesday's chemical attack.
New Right blogger Mike Cernovich warned Trump's base of support would quickly deteriorate if he further escalated the situation in Syria:
Trump's base of support is gone if he goes to war with Syria, the same people who betrayed before election will betray him again.
— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 7, 2017
Alt-right Twitter personality Baked Alaska simply had this to say:
People praising the Syria attack:
-Hillary
-McCain
-Lindsay Graham
-Paul Ryan
-Leftists
People against the attack:
-Real Trump Supporters
— Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) April 7, 2017
Thursday's strike "severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment," the Pentagon said, and the Syrian military reported the attack killed six people. Becca Stanek
Homeland actor Rupert Friend reads moving 100-year-old anti-war poem on live TV to protest the Syria strike
Homeland actor Rupert Friend recited a nearly 100-year-old poem on CBS This Morning to protest "the horrors of war" just hours after reports that the U.S. had struck a Syrian airforce base.
Wilfred Owen's "Dulce et Decorum Est" was written in 1920 as a reaction to the first World War. It ends by calling the Latin phrase dulce et decorum est pro patria mori, meaning "it is sweet and fitting to die for one's country," a "lie."
"The horrors of war are still with us 100 years after this was written," Friend said. "It makes me incredibly sad." Watch below, and read the full poem here. Jeva Lange
A poignant moment at the table. @SHO_Homeland’s @rupertfriend recites "Dulce et Decorum est" while talking about veterans and war: pic.twitter.com/ED91yWGA6K
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 7, 2017
The U.S. economy added just 98,000 non-farm jobs in March, falling significantly short of the 185,000 new jobs economists polled by MarketWatch had predicted. Despite the weak gains, the unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent, hitting the lowest level in nearly a decade. The Labor Department's Friday report also cut the estimate of February job gains from 235,000 down to 219,000, and January's gains from 238,000 to 216,000.
Hiring exceeded expectations in those months, bolstering the theory that President Trump's promises to cut taxes and reduce regulations on businesses would give the economy a temporary bump. Wages rose in March by 0.2 percent to an average of $26.14 an hour. Analysts said the sharp slowdown in hiring after a strong first two months in 2017 might reflect that hiring is getting back to normal as employers raise wages to attract and keep talent as the pool of the unemployed dwindles. Harold Maass
A Russian frigate loaded with cruise missiles is expected to enter the Mediterranean on Friday, bound for the Syrian port of Tartus, the Russian news agency TASS reports. The Admiral Grigorovich is reportedly on a routine voyage, but tensions remain high as Russia pledged to help Syria strengthen its air defenses and suspended a deal with the U.S. to avoid mid-air incidents following an American attack on a Syrian airbase early Friday.
A person familiar with the ship's movements told TASS that the frigate will stay off Syria's coasts for as long as the situation calls for, but "in any way it will last more than a month." Jeva Lange
The Senate is expected to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, in an 11:30 a.m. ET vote Friday after Republicans voted Thursday to end the filibuster. Republicans can now use their 52-48 majority to speed along Gorsuch's confirmation, joined by three Democrats: Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), and Joe Donnelly (Ind.).
Gorsuch would restore the Supreme Court to nine members for the first time since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. Gorsuch is expected to join the judges on April 17 for the end of the 2016-2017 session, and could be a deciding vote if the court considers the constitutionality of President Trump's executive order on travel from six majority-Muslim countries, The Wall Street Journal writes. Jeva Lange
Russia says U.S. missile strike on Syria causes 'significant damage' to Russian-American relations
President Trump's decision to fire 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase early Friday "causes significant damage to Russian-American relations, which were already in a deplorable state," said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that Putin sees the airstrikes as a violation of international law.
The missile launch came in response to a chemical attack on Tuesday that killed more than 70 people in Idlib. The U.S. has blamed the attack on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but the Syrian government denies using chemical weapons against its own people, and Russia, one of Syria's allies, backs up that claim.
On Friday morning, Russia condemned the U.S. missile attack and also said it was suspending a deal with the U.S. originally meant to prevent mid-air collisions between U.S. and Russian aircraft flying over Syria.
With Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expected to make his first state visit to Moscow next week, the growing tension between Russia and the U.S. could "crush remaining hopes in the Kremlin Donald Trump's presidency could offer a chance to improve bilateral relations," the Financial Times reports. Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the defense committee in the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of Parliament, said Russia may even consider suspending all military contacts with the U.S.
"There had been the hope that we will have it easy with Trump, but nothing will be easy, it will be very hard," Yelena Suponina, adviser to the director of the think tank Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, said on state TV. "It turns out that there will be a lot of unpredictability. It is very, very dangerous." Jessica Hullinger
Saudi Arabia called President Trump's decision to order a strike against a Syrian airfield "courageous," but its foe Iran had the opposite reaction, condemning the strike and saying the "unilateral action is dangerous, destructive, and violates the principles of international law."
Iran is one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's allies, and its Revolutionary Guard soldiers are major players in Syria's civil war. The strike was in retaliation for the chemical attack that killed dozens of people Tuesday in Idlib, Syria, which the U.S. says was carried out by the Assad regime. Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Iran did not support a strike in response to the attack, "regardless of the perpetrators and the victims," as it will only "strengthen terrorists" and add to "the complexity of the situation in Syria and the region."
Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Russian parliament's international affairs committee, told Russian media the strike meant there was no longer the prospect of the U.S. and Moscow starting a coalition to fight terror, and it's possible the Pentagon pressured Trump into ordering the operation. "It's a pity," Kosachev said.
Saudi Arabia said the strike was the correct response to "the crimes of this regime to its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop it," while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his "full and unequivocal" support and his hope this sends a "clear message" that will "reverberate not only in Damascus but also in Tehran, Pyongyang, and other places." Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced his government's backing of the strike, a "swift and just response" that was "calibrated, proportionate, and targeted" and sends a "strong message to the Assad regime." Catherine Garcia