Breitbart editors are reportedly telling their writers to stop criticizing Jared Kushner

The Breitbart staff has been instructed by senior editors to stop writing critically about President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Business Insider reports, citing accounts from two people familiar with the decision.

Kushner has allegedly been upset by his unflattering coverage on the far-right website, with The New York Times reporting Kushner's allies went as far as to complain to President Trump about Breitbart's negative stories.

Notable: Breitbart zeroed in on Jared Kushner earlier tonight pic.twitter.com/Lm5ptth6NR — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 6, 2017

The editors' request follows a weekend report in the Times about a widening chasm between Kushner and Stephen Bannon, Breitbart's former executive chairman. While Bannon resigned from Breitbart in November, there has been little proof that he is not still involved with the site. The current editor-in-chief of Breitbart, Alex Marlow, admitted Bannon reaches out "every so often," and a person familiar with the situation told Business Insider that Bannon told the website to go easier on Reince Priebus after the media also picked up on the tension between them. Jeva Lange