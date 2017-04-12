John Geils, of J. Geils band fame, is dead at 71

Guitarist John Warrant Geils Jr.'s first band, formed in the mid-1960s, was called Snoopy and the Sopwith Camels, but in 1967 the band added lead singer Peter Wolf, renamed itself the J. Geils Blues Band, and jammed its way onto the national stage in the 1970s, touring with bands like The Allman Brothers and The Byrds. Dropping "Blues" from the band's name, the J. Geils Band scored a string of hits in the 1980s, before disbanding in 1985. Giles was found dead at his home in Groton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday evening. He was 71, and Groton police say Giles likely died of natural causes.
It was the J. Geils Band's 12th album, Freeze Frame, that put them on the national map. It spent four weeks at No. 1 in 1982, on the strength of the single "Centerfold," the band's best known hit, holding the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks. You know the song immediately upon hearing the opening hook. The video mostly features Wolf singing about his shock at seeing an old girlfriend in an adult magazine spread, but you can hear Geils' guitar and see him at the end, standing at the end of a school hallway.
The J. Geils Band reunited several times, notably for a 2010 concert in Fenway Park with fellow Boston band Aerosmith. When he wasn't playing, Geils raced and restored old cars and motorcycles. Peter Weber
The FBI apparently convinced a FISA judge that Trump adviser Carter Page was likely a Russian agent
Last summer, the FBI applied for and was granted a secret court order allowing agents to monitor the communications of Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to candidate Donald Trump, "after convincing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge that there was probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power, in this case Russia," The Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing "law enforcement and other U.S. officials." FISA warrants are valid for 90 days, but Page's warrant was reportedly renewed more than once.
The reported FISA warrant for Page is the clearest evidence of contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russian agents, the basis for an acknowledged FBI counterintelligence investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to sway the presidential election away from Hillary Clinton. Page is the only American in that investigation to have his communications directly monitored under a FISA warrant in 2016, officials tell The Post, though the FBI routinely gets FISA warrants to surveil foreign diplomats in the U.S. He has not been accused of a crime.
In order to obtain a warrant for Page, the FBI had to convince a judge that Page was likely an agent of the Kremlin who had knowingly done clandestine intelligence work for the Russian government, officials told The Post. FISA warrants must be approved at the highest level of the FBI and Justice Department, and the bar for obtaining the warrants is quite high.
The Justice Department, FBI, and White House declined to comment, but Page told The Washington Post that the FISA warrant "confirms all of my suspicions about unjustified, politically motivated government surveillance," comparing his FBI monitoring to that conducted against Martin Luther King Jr. You can read more about Carter's FISA warrant at The Washington Post, and below, hear Post report Adam Entous discuss on CNN what we know — and still don't know — about Page, Russia, and Trump. Peter Weber
Bill O'Reilly just announced a surprise vacation. His boss, James Murdoch, reportedly doesn't want him to return.
On Tuesday's O'Reilly Factor, embattled host Bill O'Reilly announced that he is going on vacation.
Advertisers have been fleeing O'Reilly's show since The New York Times reported last week that he and Fox News paid $13 million to settle sexual harassment allegations against O'Reilly from five women since 2002. Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, has also hired a law firm to investigate a harassment complaint from onetime O'Reilly Factor regular Wendy Walsh. O'Reilly said on Tuesday's show that this vacation to an undisclosed location has been in the works since last fall, and a Fox News spokesman told New York's Gabriel Sherman that O'Reilly will return on April 24. Still, Sherman said, "according to four network sources, there's talk inside Fox News that tonight's show could be his last."
Fox News co-president Bill Shine is pressing to keep O'Reilly, the network's biggest ratings draw, according to Sherman's sources, while 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch wants him gone; Rupert Murdoch reportedly leans toward keeping O'Reilly, as does James' brother Lachlan. "That dynamic — James pushing for swift action, while Rupert resists — played out last summer in the [Roger] Ailes scandal," Sherman notes. "James, of course, got his way with Ailes." O'Reilly wants viewers to guess where he's vacationing, but he promised, "I'll have a full report when I return." Stay tuned. Peter Weber
Kansas state Treasurer Ron Estes (R) won a special election in the state's 4th congressional district on Tuesday, The Associated Press projects, narrowly beating Democrat James Thompson in a heavily Republican district that includes Wichita, the headquarters of Koch Industries, and hasn't elected a Democrat since 1992. The seat was vacated by Mike Pompeo, the new CIA director, who won re-election in November by 31 percentage points; Estes is expected to win by about 5 points.
This was the first congressional race since Trump's electoral victory, and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both recorded campaign robocalls for Estes in the race's final days, while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made a last-minute campaign stop and the the National Republican Congressional Committee poured $100,000 into the race in the final week. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee barely put any money in the race, and it and the Democratic National Committee are facing some criticism for sitting it out.
The narrow victory is seen as a warning sign for Republicans, though Gov. Sam Brownback (R) is deeply unpopular and was seen as a drag on Estes. The next big test will be a special election in Georgia's 6th district, where Democrat Jon Ossoff is currently leading a field of Republicans to fill the seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Peter Weber
Jake Tapper suggests Sean Spicer visit the Holocaust Memorial Museum: 'It's just a few blocks away from the White House'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer twisted himself in knots during Tuesday's press briefing, using a historically inaccurate analogy to compare Adolf Hitler's murderous techniques during the Holocaust to the chemical weapons usage of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. When asked about the administration's response to the chemical attack in Syria last week that killed dozens of civilians, Spicer remarked, "You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."
When a reporter asked him to clarify his comments, Spicer said that Hitler "was not using gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing." After the briefing, he issued several more clarifying statements, explaining he was "in no way" trying to "lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust," but simply "trying to draw a contrast" between Assad "using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on innocent people" and Hitler's poison gas chambers, which killed more than a million people.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper was having none of Spicer's walkbacks, using his show Tuesday to fact-check the press secretary. "What Spicer said was false, and, frankly, kind of ignorant," Tapper said. And then he offered a piece of advice: "Sean, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum — it's just a few blocks away from the White House. Perhaps a visit's in order." Watch below. Kimberly Alters
Sean Spicer claims Hitler didn't use 'gas on his own people,' calls concentration camps 'Holocaust centers'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday argued that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was even worse than Adolf Hitler. "You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," Spicer said, discussing the chemical attack last week in Syria that killed dozens of people, including children.
When later asked to clarify his comment, which seemingly overlooked Hitler's use of gas chambers, Spicer doubled down. "He was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing," Spicer said.
As he tried to explain his remark, Spicer referred to the concentration camps where millions died as "Holocaust centers." "[Hitler] brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that," Spicer said. "I was saying in the way that Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them into the middle of town."
Spicer later released a statement explaining he was "in no way" trying to "lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust." "[H]owever, I was trying to draw a contrast of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on innocent people," he said.
Watch Spicer's comment and subsequent clarifications below. Becca Stanek
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Justice Department has sent a memo to U.S. attorneys mandating "the prioritization of criminal immigration enforcement." The proposal is intended to "help prevent and deter illegal immigration," Sessions said in a press release.
Sessions unveiled the mandate in a speech Tuesday before border patrol agents in Nogales, Arizona, calling for an increase the number of cases brought against undocumented immigrants. "It is here ... where we first take our stand," Sessions said. Prepared remarks sent to reporters ahead of the speech suggest Sessions initially planned to say "take our stand against this filth," referring to undocumented immigrants who "rape and kill innocent citizens."
CNN noted the effort could "substantially increase the number and seriousness of charges brought against undocumented immigrants." "This is a new era," Sessions said. "This is the Trump era." Becca Stanek
The Boston Globe uncovered Mitt Romney's infamous 'binders full of women' — and they're literally three-ring binders
Turns out, former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney wasn't speaking metaphorically when he mentioned his "binders full of women" during a 2012 presidential debate. Five years later, The Boston Globe has finally unearthed the binders Romney spoke of — and it turns out he really did have "two white three-ring binders (weighing in at an aggregate 15 pounds, 6 ounces)" that are "packed with nearly 200 cover letters and resumes, along with a few handwritten notations." The binders were sent to the former Massachusetts governor's transition team by a coalition of women's groups, and apparently several of the women in the binders actually did get hired.
Romney brought up the binders in response to a question about workplace inequality as proof he'd considered women for state jobs after he was elected governor. The awkwardly phrased answer sparked an onslaught of jokes and criticism at Romney's expense and was arguably key to Romney's opponent, former President Barack Obama, regaining momentum in the election.
Read more about the infamous binders at The Boston Globe. Becca Stanek