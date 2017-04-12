Sean Spicer is more popular than Jared Kushner

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is more popular with American voters than President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll has found. The registered voters were surveyed between April 6 and April 9, meaning the results are from before Spicer's blunder Tuesday when he favorably compared Hitler to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Spicer is viewed favorably by 28 percent of Americans and unfavorably by 37 percent. An entire 36 percent of Americans had "never heard of" him.

Before joining the White House staff, Kushner was a real estate investor and the publisher of the New York Observer. Forty-two percent of Americans had never heard of him, and only 27 percent viewed him favorably. Thirty percent had unfavorable opinions of him. Kushner has sparked recent criticism by Breitbart and faced tensions in the White House with Stephen Bannon.

While unpopular himself, Kushner is married to the most popular person in President Trump's orbit short of first lady Melania Trump: Trump's daughter, Ivanka. Forty-six percent of Americans like Ivanka, 36 view her unfavorably, and just 17 percent say they have never heard of her.

The poll surveyed 1,988 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. See the full results here. Jeva Lange