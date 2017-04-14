Here's the mysterious first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Disney and Lucasfilm released the first official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Friday — and you're going to want to rev up your speculation engines.

The clip, which was released at the conclusion of a Star Wars Celebration panel in Orlando, opens with a panting Rey on the same island on which we left Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens. We also glimpse an injured Finn and a menacing Kylo Ren, interspersed with sprawling landscape shots and quite a few explosions — along with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from the late Carrie Fisher.