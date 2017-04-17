South Korean prosecutors indict ousted president Park on corruption charges

On Monday, prosecutors in South Korean announced that they have indicted former President Park Geun-hye on corruption and abuse of power charges that could send her to jail for life. Park, 65, was impeached in December, formally removed from office March 10, and arrested on March 30 amid a national scandal that has also swept up Park's longtime friend and confidante Choi Soon-Sil, government officials, and several top business executives, including Samsung heir apparent Lee Jae-yong and, on Monday, Shin Dong-bin, the chairman of South Korea's fifth-largest business conglomerate, Lotte Group.
Park has been housed in a detention center since her arrest, and during her expected six-month trial, South Koreans will see her stand trial in handcuffs and bound with rope, possibly in prison uniform, The Associated Press reports. A majority of South Koreans approved of her removal from office, but some of her conservative supporters are urging authorities to pardon Park, should she be convicted. South Korea will vote for her successor on May 9. Peter Weber
The White House denies report that Trump is demanding a golden carriage ride with Britain's queen
Over the weekend, The Times of London caused a bit of a stir in the U.S. with a report that President Trump "has made clear" that a ceremonial ride through London, from the Royal Mews to Buckingham Palace, in one of Queen Elizabeth II's gilded carriages is "an essential element" of his state visit in October. The article was based on unidentified "officials" and "security sources," who warned that the procession would require an unprecedented "monster" of a security operation. Former President Barack Obama opted for "the Beast," the president's heavily armored limousine, for his visit with the queen in 2011, to spare his hosts such a security nightmare.
"The vehicle which carries the president of the United States is a spectacular vehicle," a source told The Times. "It is designed to withstand a massive attack like a low-level rocket grenade. If he's in that vehicle he is incredibly well protected and on top of that it can travel at enormous speed. If he is in a golden coach being dragged up the Mall by a couple of horses, the risk factor is dramatically increased." The queen's carriage is ostensibly bulletproof, the source said, but "it would not be able to put up much resistance in the face of a rocket propelled grenade or high-powered ammunition. Armor-piercing rounds would make a very bad show of things."
Anyone who has seen Trump's apartment in Trump Tower knows that the president is fond of gold, but a White House spokeswoman calls the report that he is demanding a gold-plated carriage ride with Queen Elizabeth "completely false," telling People: "We have not even begun working on details for this trip." In any case, if Trump does insist on traveling in gold, he will not be alone: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are among the world leaders who chose to go the carriage route with the queen during their state visits. Putin even rode with the top down. Peter Weber
John Oliver kicked off the main segment of Sunday's Last Week Tonight with a gratuitously NSFW jab at your childhood literary heroes, but that was just an introduction to France's upcoming presidential election. "It is way more important than you might realize," he said. In next Sunday's first-round election, multiple candidates are proposing a French exit from the European Union, which would destroy the EU and fracture modern Europe. "That's right," Oliver said. "The fate of Europe rests in the hands of a country that looks at snails and says, 'I have got to get you in my mouth.'"
And France is ripe for an upset, following a string of terrorist attacks, an unemployment rate of 10 percent, and a president so unpopular he couldn't plausibly seek a second term. There are 11 candidates running to replace President Francois Hollande, and before getting to the four main candidates, Oliver introduced some of the quirky outsiders, including Jacques Cheminade, who accused Britain's Queen Elizabeth II of international drug trafficking and wants to colonize Mars.
The four main candidates, Oliver explained, are Francois Fillon, the scandal-plagued conservative former frontrunner; Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a far-left candidate who's "anti-EU and pro-high-tech campaign wizardry"; Emmanuel Macron, a centrist who has never held elective office, might well win the presidency, and is mostly interesting because he married his French teacher; and Marine Le Pen. "Honestly, she is the main reason you should be invested in this election," Oliver said. She has put a kinder, gentler face on her father's National Front party, he said, but "beneath her slick presentation, Le Pen's message if vicious," he said.
"Le Pen has already dangerously normalized the National Front," Oliver said. "And one of the frustrating things about watching this unfold from America is this feels a little like déjà vu: a potentially destabilizing populist campaigning on anti-immigrant rhetoric who rages against the elite, despite having a powerful father and inherited wealth, even as all the experts reassure us that there is no way that this can possibly happen." To convince France to vote against Le Pen, Oliver tried to appeal to the "innate French sense of superiority over the U.S. and Britain," assuring the French that, after the Brexit and President Trump, they can now prove they're right. Oliver's track record with Brexit and Trump isn't great, but maybe his plea to France — in French, and black-and-white — will have better success. Watch below, though note there is NSFW language. Peter Weber
In the first weeks of President Trump's tenure, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made 32.6 percent more arrests than a year earlier — 21,326 undocumented immigrants arrested from Jan. 20 to March 13, versus 16,104 in the same period a year earlier — and 5,441 of those immigrants had no criminal record, The Washington Post reports. The number of immigrants with criminal records was up 15 percent, but the arrests of immigrants with no criminal criminal record more than doubled, or even tripled at some field offices.
Overall, deportations were down 1.2 percent in that same January to mid-March period, at 54,741 people deported, but while deportations of immigrants with criminal records fell, the number of noncriminals deported actually rose. ICE spokeswoman Jennifer Elzea said it can take time to deport people; some countries, like China, have not been willing to take their citizens back.
Trump has also just begun his push to increase staffing at ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CPB) — the Department of Homeland Security is working out ways to quickly create Trump's nationwide deportation force, according to internal documents, including identifying 33,000 more detention beds, and the CPB's U.S. Border Patrol is looking to ease its hiring requirements, since 60 percent of its applicants fail at required polygraph test, The Wall Street Journal reports. ("The polygraph has given us a difficult time," Border Patrol Chief Ronald Vitiello said last week. "Not a lot of people are passing.")
The big change under Trump isn't necessarily the numbers, however — immigrant advocates called former President Barack Obama the "deported in chief," especially before he shifted focus to new immigrants and those with criminal records in late 2014, and The Washington Post notes that Trump's numbers so far are lower than Obama's in 2014.
Via @washingtonpost: Immigration arrests up 32.6% through mid-March + arrests of noncriminals are more than 2x https://t.co/LJii9Y3SAT pic.twitter.com/N4EvztuEdg
— Evan Smith (@evanasmith) April 17, 2017
It's the tactics Trump's ICE agents use — arresting immigrants in state and local courthouses and on the way to work, as well as apparently targeting immigrant advocates who speak out — that has truck terror into immigrant communities. "My sense is that ICE is emboldened in a way that I have never seen," Dan Satterberg, the top prosecutor in Seattle and King County, said last week. "The federal government, in really just a couple of months, has undone decades of work that we have done to build this trust." Peter Weber
A family in Poinsett County, Arkansas, is crediting their new pet goat with saving them from a blaze that destroyed their garage and caused extensive smoke and soot damage to their home.
Abigail Bruce, 10, told WREG that one night earlier this month, Speedy the goat began bleating loudly and jumping on the girl's legs and chest, and when she finally opened her eyes, all she could see was smoke. She ran into her parents' bedroom to wake them up, and they discovered the garage was up in flames and "the fire was already starting to come through the windows," says Abigail's dad, Nick Bruce.
The family jumped out of a window and tumbled down onto the front lawn, with all of them escaping injury. Officials say the fire was electrical, and the family believes if it wasn't for Speedy, the flames could have spread and caused more damage. "He knew what to do and everything," Abigail said. "I think he was special before we got him." Catherine Garcia
While Vice President Mike Pence was traveling to South Korea on Sunday to start a 10-day tour of Asia, President Trump was wrapping up his seventh presidential weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida, attending Easter services at an Episcopal church before flying back to Washington. Florida is one of the seven states Trump has visited for public events in his first 86 days in office — he has also held campaign rallies in Tennessee and Kentucky, visited factories in South Carolina and Michigan, addressed military personnel in Virginia, and spoke at CPAC in Maryland.
None of his travels have been West of the Mississippi or outside the United States. Trump plans to visit Wisconsin (still east of the Mississippi) on Tuesday, and his first visit abroad is scheduled for late May.
Compared with his immediate predecessors, The New York Times reports, Trump's travel schedule is unusual. At this point in his first term, former President Barack Obama had made public appearances in nine states and was beginning his fourth trip abroad, while former President George W. Bush had visited 23 states and Canada. Presidents tend to travel to promote their agendas, especially during their "honeymoon" periods, when they have maximum political sway.
The White House said Trump "has avoided travel in order to focus on an ambitious domestic agenda, including the signing of executive orders and legislation to roll back Obama-era regulations," The New York Times reports. "When you're really trying to get a lot done, you have to budget your time very carefully, and we're going to continue to be smart about the best use of his time, because his time is his most valuable asset," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. "The pace of his schedule has been nonstop."
Ari Fleisher, who held Spicer's job under Bush, said it's "surprising" that Trump hasn't used travel to advance policy goals, kind of. "It makes some sense that Donald Trump, whose candidacy was so much more about him — how he was different, how he could change Washington — rather than specific policy proposals, that his travel would be more about him personally than any initiative," he told the Times. Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, a Brookings Institution scholar of presidential travel, agrees: "What's striking with President Trump is not only how contained his travel has been, but how much of it is around campaign rallies, rather than something he wants to get done." Peter Weber
During a visit to a military base near the Demilitarized Zone separating North Korea and South Korea, Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that the "era of strategic patience is over" when it comes to North Korea.
Pence also said he wants to see China, an ally of North Korea, use "extraordinary levers" to persuade North Korea to give up its ballistic missiles. Pence is on a 10-day tour of Asia, and he arrived in South Korea on Sunday, the same day North Korea tested a missile that failed mere seconds after its launch. Pence said "all options" are on the table to get Pyongyang to rid itself of nuclear weapons and its missile program, and the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea is "ironclad." The heavily fortified 2.5-mile-wide DMZ was created after the Korean War ended without a peace treaty, and a large number of troops are standing guard on both sides of the line. Catherine Garcia
Citing Asma al-Assad's posts on social media in support of her husband, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Britain's Liberal Democrats are calling on the U.K. home secretary to revoke the passport of Syria's first lady, who was born in Britain.
Tom Brake, foreign affairs spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, has written to Amber Rudd, requesting that she use her authority to rescind Asma al-Assad's citizenship. "The first lady of Syria has acted not as a private citizen but as a spokesperson for the Syrian presidency," he said, and the British government should tell her to "either stop using your position to defend barbaric acts, or be stripped of your citizenship." They have the support of Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi, who said Asma al-Assad is "very much part of the propaganda machine that is committing war crimes."
Asma al-Assad was educated in Britain and worked as an investment banker before marrying Bashar al-Assad in 2000. Following a chemical weapons attack earlier this month in Syria believed to have been carried out by the regime, a social media account for Asma al-Assad posted a message calling the retaliatory strike by the U.S. an "irresponsible act that only reflects a shortsightedness, a narrow horizon, a political and military blindness to reality and a naive pursuit of a frenzied false propaganda campaign." Catherine Garcia