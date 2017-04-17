South Korean prosecutors indict ousted president Park on corruption charges

John Oliver kicked off the main segment of Sunday's Last Week Tonight with a gratuitously NSFW jab at your childhood literary heroes, but that was just an introduction to France's upcoming presidential election. "It is way more important than you might realize," he said. In next Sunday's first-round election, multiple candidates are proposing a French exit from the European Union, which would destroy the EU and fracture modern Europe. "That's right," Oliver said. "The fate of Europe rests in the hands of a country that looks at snails and says, 'I have got to get you in my mouth.'"

And France is ripe for an upset, following a string of terrorist attacks, an unemployment rate of 10 percent, and a president so unpopular he couldn't plausibly seek a second term. There are 11 candidates running to replace President Francois Hollande, and before getting to the four main candidates, Oliver introduced some of the quirky outsiders, including Jacques Cheminade, who accused Britain's Queen Elizabeth II of international drug trafficking and wants to colonize Mars.

The four main candidates, Oliver explained, are Francois Fillon, the scandal-plagued conservative former frontrunner; Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a far-left candidate who's "anti-EU and pro-high-tech campaign wizardry"; Emmanuel Macron, a centrist who has never held elective office, might well win the presidency, and is mostly interesting because he married his French teacher; and Marine Le Pen. "Honestly, she is the main reason you should be invested in this election," Oliver said. She has put a kinder, gentler face on her father's National Front party, he said, but "beneath her slick presentation, Le Pen's message if vicious," he said.