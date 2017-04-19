Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell

Former New England Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez killed himself overnight in his prison cell, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections said Wednesday morning. He was 27. Hernandez hanged himself with a bedsheet and tried to block his single-occupancy cell's door, officials said; he was found at about 3 a.m. and pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later, after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts.
The former NFL star was serving a life sentence without parole at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, after being convicted of a 2013 murder. Last Friday, he was acquitted of double first-degree murders prosecutors say he committed while drunk in 2012. "The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues," the state Department of Corrections said in a statement. "Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified." Peter Weber
United Airlines has been trying to keep a low profile this week, after last week's PR disaster over a passenger bloodied and dragged, screaming, from an overbooked flight, Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. But the airline has a new ad, he said, and he was skeptical of the celebrity spokesman United chose to narrate. Matt Damon started his voiceover with an anodyne welcome to "the friendly skies," then stopped. "I can't do this anymore, because I know what it's like to get bumped," he said. "Trust me, I've been getting bumped from Jimmy's show for the last eight years, and it takes a toll. We're people, damnit, and we deserve to be treated with dignity."
As always happens on Kimmel Live, things went downhill quickly for Damon. "In some cases, some people deserve to get bumped," Kimmel said after the commercial ended. Watch below. Peter Weber
Fox News is reportedly not pleased with host Bill O'Reilly, but his viewers don't think he should be taken off the air. According to a new poll by Politico/Morning Consult, just 23 percent of people who watch O'Reilly's show think it should be canceled following reports that Fox News and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002. Another 56 percent of O'Reilly Factor viewers think Fox should keep the show.
The general public is not as keen on keeping O'Reilly around. Forty-six percent of those surveyed agreed that Fox News should cancel O'Reilly's show, a percentage increase of 11 percent since last week as the story has become more high profile. Twenty-two percent of respondents said Fox should keep the show, and 32 percent still had no opinion about the scandal.
O'Reilly is still viewed favorably overall by those who watch his show, although he was also recently voted "the most unfavorably viewed news figure," a striking pronouncement in an era where the public has increasingly turned on the media. On Tuesday, it was reported that Fox News is "leaning toward announcing that [Bill O'Reilly] will not return to air."
"When I saw your Donald Trump for the first time," Stephen Colbert told Alec Baldwin on Tuesday's Late Show, "I think, like a lot of people, when I saw your Trump I went 'Oh, thank God — somebody has cracked that nut.' Do you like doing it?" Baldwin didn't really answer directly. "Well, it's amazing," he said. "It's kind of eerie, actually. More than anything I've ever done, people come up to me and say something on the streets," usually "thank you." His 3-year-old daughter keeps his ego in check, he assured Colbert.
"What's your hook-in?" Colbert asked. "Like, what's the thing that you have to do? Is it your face? Is it the hair? Is it the hands? Is it the voice?" Baldwin said it's the face, crediting the people at Saturday Night Live with helping him get into character, after soliciting his participation, which only happened because a movie fell through. "It's totally a caricature," he explained. "You know, you just pick a few things," like cocking an eyebrow and contorting your face "like you're trying to suck the chrome off the fender of a car." He demonstrated, to the delight of the audience.
"Now, Trump isn't your first sort of questionable president you have experience with," Colbert said. He brought out a letter Richard Nixon had written to Baldwin upon his loss for George Washington University student body president, and after both comedians trotted out their Nixon impersonations, Colbert asked Baldwin if he would run for office again. Baldwin said no. "Entertainers can be presidents now," Colbert reminded him, to no avail. "Trump, it's not going to swing back," Baldwin said. "It's not going to open the door for nontraditional candidates." The pattern is crazy, safe, crazy, save, he said, so the next president will probably be a governor. Watch below. Peter Weber
Five weeks ago, Attorney General Jeff Sessions requested the resignations off all remaining U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama, and when one of them, Preet Bharara in Manhattan, declined the request, he fired him. Sessions hasn't replaced a single one of them yet, The Washington Post notes, and that's not great news for his tough-on-crime agenda. Sessions told The Post that the 97 acting U.S. attorneys, career Justice Department lawyers, "respond pretty well to presidential leadership," but former DOJ officials say Sessions is just making his job harder.
"It's like trying to win a baseball game without your first-string players on the field," said Ronald Weich, a former Obama assistant attorney general. "There are human beings occupying each of those seats ... but that's not the same as having appointed and confirmed officials who represent the priorities of the administration." These interim federal prosecutors don't have the same clout with top local law enforcement leaders, officials say, even if they act to promote the attorney general's priorities.
Democrats shouldn't complain about this lack of Sessions-chosen U.S. attorneys or other top deputies, Obama Justice Department spokesman Matthew Miller told The Washington Post. "But if you're a supporter of the president, you probably want them to move on those positions." It may take months to fill all 97 U.S. attorney posts, though, especially since the White House usually seeks input from senators in the states where the U.S. attorneys serve. Obama and former President George W. Bush gradually replaced the U.S. attorneys chosen by their predecessors. Peter Weber
Jimmy Kimmel tests if there's anyone Trump fans wouldn't embrace Trump inviting to the White House
Late last week, the White House said it will not make White House visitor logs public, a reversal of former President Barack Obama's stab at transparency. "Which I'm sure is fine," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "It's like when your teenage son borrows your laptop and when you get it back, he cleared the browser history. Not suspicious at all."
"But you have to wonder if Trump supporters are concerned about this, or really about anything he does," Kimmel said. "He does a lot of interesting things, and no one seems to mind, so we went out on the street this afternoon and we asked people who identified themselves as pro-Trump about a list of individuals we told them visited the White House. Now, none of these individuals are on the White House visitor logs, we assume, but that didn't stop people from weighing in" in his new "Lie-Witness News" segment.
As with all of Kimmel's person-on-the-street interviews, it's the eagerness to commit to excusing ridiculous things in great detail that makes you cringe for humanity. So kudos to the last guy for having no opinion on Trump allowing John Wilkes Booth to sleep in the Lincoln Bedroom. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert looks at North Korea, wonders if Russia has buyer's remorse over President Trump
Tuesday was Tax Day, or "the day we all release our tax returns to the man who won't release his," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. On the usual Tax Day, April 15, thousands of Americans took to the streets to demand that President Trump cough up his returns. "Lovely idea," Colbert said, "but the tax march did not get Trump to release his taxes, much like the women's march did not get Trump to release his women." But Trump did release plenty of tweets, including one demanding to know "who paid for the small organized rallies." Colbert bit: "Yes, who paid for the rallies? I mean, they were authentic and drew people of all ages, so we know it wasn't Pepsi."
He turned to a sunnier topic, North Korea. Trump has put Vice President Mike Pence on the case, but he has his work cut out for him, since a North Korean U.N. representative warned Monday that "thermonuclear war could break out at any moment." Colbert paused. "Now this show pre-tapes, so if you're watching this at home right now, we made it!" he said. "And this time, it isn't North Korea with an erratic trigger-happy leader. According to one Russian official, 'Trump is more impulsive and unpredictable than Kim Jong Un.' Well then, Russia, you should have thought of that before you elected him!"
It's not clear that Trump even knows who Kim is, Colbert said, playing a clip from Tuesday's Fox & Friends in which Trump repeatedly referred to North Korea's leader as "this gentleman." So either Trump doesn't know his name, he said, "or the best nickname he can come up with is 'this gentleman.' And Mr. President, you're known for your nicknames — your Lyin' Ted, your Crooked Hillary — and this guy is a name bonanza!" He had some suggestions.
Colbert ended with some people who appear to be enjoying the Trump presidency: the Obamas. "Posing for a picture on a yacht?" he said, showing a photo of the former president snapping a photo of his wife. "Wow, Michelle decided to plagiarize Melania for once." Oddly, Colbert added, "the Obamas weren't even the most powerful people on the boat. Because joining them on the super-yacht were Oprah, as well as Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen. That is nearly all of America's strategic likability reserve. I just pray to God they put Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson in a secure location." Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump has devoted a great deal of his Twitter activity in the past few days to the special election in Georgia's 6th congressional district, urging voters in the reliably conservative suburban area of Atlanta to vote for a Republican — any Republican — on Tuesday so Democrat Jon Ossoff would be forced into a runoff. When Ossoff came up just short of the 50 percent he needed to win outright — he got about 48 percent — Trump once again turned to Twitter for a modest victory lap.
Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG "R" win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2017
At the same time, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders downplayed Trump's involvement in the election on Tuesday. Asked on Air Force One if the election was a referendum on Trump's first 100 days, she said, "I wouldn't use the word referendum." In fact, when House Speaker Paul Ryan's Congressional Leadership Fund polled voters in the district in March, they found that Ryan was a better advocate in Georgia's 6th — or, mostly, tying Ossoff to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — than Trump, who barely won the district in November. The Republican that Ossoff will face on June 20, in fact, kept Trump at arm's length.
Ryan's super PAC, the CLF, was the first GOP outfit to jump in the race, March 25, after polling found Ossoff doing well and gaining steam. On Tuesday, CLF executive director Cory Bliss took credit for forcing the runoff. "If we had waited another couple of weeks, it would have been too late," he told The Washington Examiner. The CLF quickly set up a field office with 100 paid staff to knock on doors of targeted voters, seven days a week, and poured more than $2 million into negative advertising against Ossoff. The National Republican Congressional Committee also sent staff into the district, and GOP groups spent another $3 million against Ossoff.
"This is a solid Republican seat in which Democratic performance has lingered in mid-30s over the past three election cycles," Ed Espinoza, a Democratic strategist, told The Washington Examiner. The CLF will continue to pour resources into defeating Ossoff in June, and Trump will probably continue tweeting about the race. Peter Weber