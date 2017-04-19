Did the White House jeopardize U.S. allies by misreporting the location of an aircraft carrier?
Earlier this month, President Trump told Fox News that America is "sending an armada" to the Sea of Japan as a deterrent to North Korea, but as of Saturday the USS Carl Vinson strike group was some 3,500 miles south of its alleged position, having just finished scheduled joint exercises with Australia. The misinformation from the White House made headlines — at that distance, the aircraft carrier in question wouldn't be able to make it to the Korean peninsula until at least April 25 — and now former Missouri Secretary of State and Army National Guard intelligence officer Jason Kander is sounding the alarm about why the mix-up is "A REALLY BIG DEAL."
On Twitter, Kander explained that "military timing is not about courtesy. It's about life and death. Units depend on this timing." And by reporting information that wasn't true, the White House might have jeopardized U.S. allies:
There is a reason for "military precision." Movement matters. Every military movement affects another. Most operations include another unit providing support. If they don't show and you thought they were there, you're in real trouble. We trained on the importance of precise movements, maneuvers, and timing. As an Officer Candidate School instructor, I trained others on it. It was a simple rule: Be on time, and if you're not going to be on time, tell someone immediately, because they must adjust accordingly. This is known as coordinating with left and right units. In this case, our left and right units were our allies like South Korea and Japan. If POTUS gave our allies the same bad information he gave the American people, our allied units operated believing that bad information. So, the questions that must be answered are did the president make up the armada, was he misinformed, and what did we tell our allies? [Jason Kander, via Twitter]
Defense Secretary James Mattis clarified since initial reports that "there's not a specific demand signal or specific reason we are sending [the aircraft carrier] up there," although White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed "it ensures ... we have the strategic capabilities, and it gives the president options in the region." Jeva Lange
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election in 2018. "After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018," the House Oversight Committee chairman said in a statement Wednesday.
Chaffetz, who was elected in 2008 to represent Utah's 3rd congressional district, insisted his announcement was motivated merely by a "personal decision to return to the private sector":
For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives. I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins. I have the full support of Speaker Ryan to continue as Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. [Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), via Facebook]
Chaffetz has had a tough go of it this spring. At a town hall shortly after President Trump took office, Chaffetz faced a massive crowd of livid constituents, dissatisfied with his handling of Trump investigations. Last month, Chaffetz caught serious flak for suggesting lower-income Americans invest their money in health-care coverage rather than "getting that new iPhone that they just love."
Read Chaffetz's statement in full below. Becca Stanek
President Trump won't get to hang out with his "good friend" Tom Brady on Wednesday after all. Shortly before the New England Patriots' scheduled visit to the White House on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory in February over the Atlanta Falcons, Brady announced that he would not be able to attend. "In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today's ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters," the Patriots quarterback said in a statement. ESPN reporter Mike Reiss noted Brady's mother has been battling an "ongoing illness."
The team's quarterback won't be the only Patriots player missing from the lineup Wednesday. At least six other players — including former tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Devin McCourty — have announced they will not attend for political reasons.
The remaining players will meet with Trump in the Oval Office around 1 p.m. ET, before a ceremony on the South Lawn. The Patriots are the first champions to visit the White House since Trump took office. Becca Stanek
Dozens of members of Turkey's political opposition took to the streets in protest Tuesday night following the country's referendum vote over the weekend granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expanded executive power. In response, authorities arrested at least 38 protesters in early Wednesday raids in Istanbul, The New York Times reports, marking the first political arrests since Sunday's referendum.
Political arrests in Turkey are nothing new, the Times notes, with tens of thousands of individuals detained in the last few months alone. Wednesday's arrests affected mostly people who "attended the protests after the referendum and raised their voice against the referendum result on social media," said Deniz Demirdogen, a lawyer for one of the detainees.
Erdogan claimed a slim victory in Sunday's referendum vote, winning 51 percent to the opposition's 48 percent. Protesters assert the vote was rigged, and critics also note Erdogan's government held the vote during a state of emergency, which was declared last July after a failed coup against the president. Read more at The New York Times. Kimberly Alters
The latest satellite images of a North Korean nuclear test site revealed very unexpected activity. Amid rising tensions between Pyongyang and Washington and a possible nuclear test looming, people at the Punggye-ri test site appeared to be relaxing Sunday with a game of volleyball, U.S. experts told Reuters. "We see that at three locations in the facility — in the main administrative area, at the support area, at the command center and at the guard barracks near the command center — they have volleyball games going on," said Joe Bermudez, an expert at an independent North Korea monitoring project.
Experts aren't entirely sure why North Koreans were bumping, setting, and spiking, rather than preparing for nuclear testing. One theory is that the test site is "going into 'a standby mode,'" Reuters reported. Or, Bermudez noted, the games could all be an elaborate ruse to confuse anyone observing the site.
The satellite images did show some signs of "tunneling work" indicative of an impending underground explosion, but Reuters reported there was "no active pumping of water out of the tunnel system used for nuclear testing." North Korea has conducted several tests in recent months, and officials in the U.S. and South Korea have warned another test could happen soon. Becca Stanek
A Republican state senator from Florida reportedly used wildly inappropriate language when in a conversation with two of his African-American colleagues at a private club Monday night, dropping the n-word and singling one of the pair out as a "f--king a--hole," "b-tch," and "girl," The Miami Herald reports.
Republican state Sen. Frank Artiles, who represents Miami, complained to Democratic state Sens. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale that "six n--gers" in the Republican caucus had helped elect Senate President Joe Negron over his preferred candidate, Sen. Jack Latvala of Clearwater. The only black senators in the state Senate are Democrats who did not back Negron.
"I said, 'Dude, did you say 'n--gers?'" Thurston recalled asking. "'No, I said n--gas,' [Artiles replied,] which is different in his mind."
Artiles had reportedly initially approached Gibson and Thurston at their table at the members-only Governors Club to flaunt that his interrogation of one of Gibson's bills that day had been retaliation for when she asked questions about one of his bills. Artiles called Gibson "this f--king a--hole," "girl," and "this b-tch" during his rant. When Thurston and another person at the table intervened to ask what Artiles meant, Artiles denied using the language and said he hadn't meant disrespect.
Artiles, who is Cuban-American, then reportedly used the n-word to complain about Negron's rise in the Senate. "I'm from Hialeah," he reportedly added, apparently to explain his language. Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade County, is over 92 percent white.
In response to the incident, Democrats have called for Artiles to resign. Artiles apologized to Gibson and Thurston and Negron said in a statement: "It is my understanding that this matter has been resolved by the senators involved."
That isn't enough for Gibson, at least. "I can't remember a time in my life when anybody called me either one of those things," she told the Herald, adding that any apology is "meaningless."
"It's just the most disrespect I've ever encountered." Jeva Lange
President Trump publicly adores the New England Patriots and perhaps above all else, Tom Brady. Fortuitously for the new president, the team and its star quarterback are set to make a Super Bowl victory lap through the White House on Wednesday, a welcome reprieve from the turbulent behind-the-scenes politics and infighting that have plagued the administration.
But at least one person with experience around Trump and sports says Trump's fandom amounts to being "fake news."
"You know how there is fake news? Trump is a fake sports fan," producer Mike Tollin told The Boston Globe. Tollin's production company had exclusive rights to the now-defunct United States Football League's games; Trump owned one of the league's teams, the New Jersey Generals, from 1983 to 1985.
Trump has additionally skipped a chance to throw a pitch on baseball's opening day, he did not fill out a March Madness bracket, and he seems to greatly prefer Fox & Friends to SportsCenter. Yet "throughout [Trump's] career, he's liked to be a celebrity among other celebrities," said John Sayle Watterson, who wrote The Games Presidents Play: Sports and the Presidency. "If it happens to be a sports celebrity, all the better."
Fred Bullard, who owned the United States Football League's Jacksonville Bulls at the same time Trump headed the Generals, was more forgiving about Trump's fandom. "He liked the competition, he enjoyed watching the players and interacting with everybody," Bullard said.
But Tollin added: "[Trump's] short attention span makes it difficult for him to really understand the ins and outs of a sport. And what goes on in between the plays. Or strategy. Or the nuance." Jeva Lange
United Airlines has been trying to keep a low profile this week, after last week's PR disaster over a passenger bloodied and dragged, screaming, from an overbooked flight, Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. But the airline has a new ad, he said, and he was skeptical of the celebrity spokesman United chose to narrate. Matt Damon started his voiceover with an anodyne welcome to "the friendly skies," then stopped. "I can't do this anymore, because I know what it's like to get bumped," he said. "Trust me, I've been getting bumped from Jimmy's show for the last eight years, and it takes a toll. We're people, damnit, and we deserve to be treated with dignity."
As always happens on Kimmel Live, things went downhill quickly for Damon. "In some cases, some people deserve to get bumped," Kimmel said after the commercial ended. Watch below. Peter Weber