Bernie Sanders says rich people have too many cars. He owns three houses.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took to Twitter Thursday evening to communicate directly with the proletariat about the endless extravagance of those gaudy rich:
How many yachts do billionaires need? How many cars do they need? Give us a break. You can't have it all.
It was a message with just one problem:
@BernieSanders I like you, Bernie, but...you have three houses.
The senator from Vermont is indeed the owner of three homes, the most recent of which is a $575,000 lakefront vacation house he bought in August. As Ed Morrissey notes at Hot Air, Twitter might find it easier not to begrudge Sanders his choices were he not actively "selling grudges as part of his professional life." Bonnie Kristian
Former President Barack Obama is returning from his tropical star-studded vacation to speak with people at the University of Chicago on Monday in what will be his first speech since exiting the White House in January, the Chicago Tribune reports. Obama and the "young leaders" will reportedly "hold a conversation on civic engagement and discuss community organizing," the Tribune writes.
The event, which will draw hundreds, is already sold out, but it will also be televised. While Obama's schedule is not public, he is expected to be in the city for "a couple of days."
"He's really excited to go back to Chicago and have a conversation about community organizing and civic engagement," said Obama's spokesman, Kevin Lewis.
An official announcement read: "This event is part of President Obama's post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world." Jeva Lange
Former Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin (R) won the praise of Morning Joe for her interview Thursday with CNN's Jake Tapper. Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough wasn't necessarily impressed with what she said, per se, but rather how she said it. "I'm not being snide when I say this: She spoke in complete sentences," Scarborough said Friday, seemingly amazed at how coherently Palin spoke as she advised women that were being harassed in the workplace to "stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years."
Scarborough reminisced on how for the "past five, six, seven years, every time she got on TV she rambled to such a degree — it was a word salad." "If there were a Chop't chain for the English language, Sarah Palin would be the major franchise owner," Scarborough said.
Scarborough's fellow co-hosts chided him for setting an "unbelievably low" bar for Palin — though they didn't disagree. Contributor Donny Deutsch said he was floored Palin was able to communicate "a single coherent thought."
Watch Morning Joe marvel over Palin's progression into "complete sentences" below. Becca Stanek
Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Friday asserted Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime still has chemical weapons, though he did not present evidence for his claim.
"There can be no doubt in the international community's mind that Syria has retained chemical weapons in violation of its agreement and its statement that it had removed them all," Mattis said at a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. "The amount of it I don't want to get into it right now," he added. "We don't reveal some of that detail because we don't want to reveal how we're finding out."
Assad denies holding chemical weapons, and he has claimed the chemical attack in Syria earlier this month was faked. More than 80 people were killed by what is believed to be sarin gas, and President Trump authorized a 59-missile strike on Assad regime targets in response.
For more on chemical weapons on Syria and how the U.S. should react, check out this analysis from David Faris at The Week. Bonnie Kristian
Before President Trump scoffed at the "ridiculous standard" of measuring a leader's success by his first 100 days in office, he signed and delivered a two-page contract outlining his "100-day action plan to Make America Great Again." But unless Trump gets really, really busy between now and April 29, when he hits 100 days as president, it's looking like he won't exactly check off every promise he made in his "contract with the American voter."
On the first page of the contract, which Trump released when he was still running for office, he pledged to pursue "six measures to clean up the corruption and special interest collusion in Washington, D.C.," "seven actions to protect American workers," and "five actions to restore security and the constitutional rule of law." Those actions included labeling China a currency manipulator (he announced earlier this month he now thinks the Chinese are "not currency manipulators") and suspending immigration for "terror-prone regions" (both of his immigration executive orders have been blocked by federal judges). He has, however, made headway on getting his Supreme Court pick confirmed, rolling back regulations, and pushing "clean coal."
His second page lists the legislative goals he planned to work on with Congress — and boasts even fewer successes. Trump had promised he'd repeal and replace ObamaCare, pass a "middle class tax relief and simplification act," enact an "affordable childcare and eldercare act," and get his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall fully funded with "the full understanding that the country of Mexico will be reimbursing the United States for the full cost." None of that has happened.
Trump capped off his lengthy list of promises with the bolded line, "This is my pledge to you." "And if we follow these steps, we will once more have a government of, by, and for the people," the contract said.
Read the entirety of Trump's "contract with the American voter" below. Becca Stanek
Trump's lawyers are arguing protesters had 'no right' to 'express dissenting views' at his campaign rallies
President Trump's lawyers are arguing that protesters at a March 2016 campaign rally had "no right" to "express dissenting views" from the then-candidate's, Politico reports. The protesters say they were violently ejected from the Louisville, Kentucky, rally by Trump supporters as Trump hollered "get 'em outta here" and "don't hurt 'em."
The lawsuit notes Trump "promised to pay the legal fees of those who — following Trump's urgings — removed the protesters."
Trump's lawyers claim that the First Amendment protected Trump's calls for his supporters to remove the protesters. "Of course, protesters have their own First Amendment right to express dissenting views, but they have no right to do so as part of the campaign rally of the political candidates they oppose," Trump's lawyers write.
A federal district court judge has raised questions about that line of thinking. The judge has also been skeptical of the argument that Trump didn't intend for his supporters to use force on the protesters.
But "even if Mr. Trump implicitly instructed the audience to remove the protesters by using force if necessary, his speech was still entirely lawful and protected under the First Amendment unless he advocated a greater degree of force than was necessary under the circumstances," Trump's lawyers argue. "Absent that type of unlawful advocacy, Mr. Trump cannot be held liable for incitement. It makes no difference whether the crowd reacted with unlawful violence beyond what Mr. Trump advocated." Jeva Lange
Trump dismisses first 100 days measurement as 'ridiculous standard,' says 'media will kill' regardless
Accomplishments made in the first 100 days have been a symbolic marker of a leader's success dating back to Napoleon, but as Trump's own honeymoon period draws to a close with limited achievements to show for it, he has taken to bashing the metric as a whole. "No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, and it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!" Trump tweeted early Friday.
Trump's first several months have been marked by significant trip-ups, including the flop of the Republican health-care bill and the legal blocks of his ban on travel from half a dozen majority-Muslim countries. As Trump points out in his tweet, his biggest victory might be the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court — which ultimately required the Senate to rewrite its own rules.
Trump's staff is reportedly already bracing for how to handle the likely lukewarm coverage when Trump's 100 days are up on April 29. Jeva Lange
At a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday, President Trump called the great tenor Luciano Pavarotti a "friend of mine, great friend of mine." Well, said Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday's Kimmel Live, "that's an interesting statement to make, because Luciano Pavarotti has been dead since 2007. He's been dead for 10 years, so it kind of makes you wonder about how deep their friendship is." Apparently just mentioning Pavarotti's name is enough to conjure up his angelically voiced ghost, at least on network TV, so Kimmel asked the ghost if he and Trump were really great friends. You may be able to guess the dead tenor's reply, but if the premise sounds a little freaky, well, it turns out it's meant to be. Watch below. Peter Weber