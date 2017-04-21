San Francisco paralyzed by massive city-wide blackout

More than 90,000 people are without power in San Francisco, resulting in citywide closures of schools, businesses, and public transportation, SF Gate reports. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is unsure if a fire at a substation is the cause, or if the substation instead caught fire due to the outage.
The San Francisco Fire Department is responding to over 100 calls, including 20 reports of people stuck in elevators. Cable cars, electric buses, and BART are down, or operating sporadically, and the streets are jammed as traffic lights are out at intersections.
Perhaps the most terrifying detail of all is that people are without WiFi or functioning espresso machines at coffee shops. SF Gate offers a look at the chaos:
Aaron Trzesniewski was in a cable car near Sutter and Powell streets when the electricity cut out.
"It's huge," Trzesniewski said. "All the retailers are down, all the businesses, Starbucks, everybody."
All around Union Square, the lights were out in the boutiques and restaurants, and rows of shuttered businesses extended into the Tenderloin and Chinatown. Workers stood outside, waiting, or in some cases they stood inside, with the doors closed.
A lot of people just milled about, drinking coffee or staring at their phones. [SF Gate]
PG&E officials say they hope to have power restored by 1 p.m. PT.
I'VE BEEN RELEASED FROM WORK BUT THERE IS NO INTERNET, TERRIFYING TO THINK IF I GO HOME I MIGHT HEAR MY THOUGHTS
— dr. dalia ☥ (@DALIAMALEK) April 21, 2017
When there is a #poweroutage but you are addicted to coffee pic.twitter.com/ySxIEht4y7
— Patricia O'Connor (@poconnor11) April 21, 2017
Manhattan also suffered power outages that stranded subway commuters Friday morning, although the two blackouts do not immediately appear to be connected and are instead suspected to be a result of the cities' ancient infrastructure. Jeva Lange
The Associated Press reported Friday that drugmaker Fresenius Kabi USA forbade Arkansas from purchasing its products for use in capital punishment. Fresenius has identified itself as the possible source of Arkansas' supply of potassium chloride, one of three drugs the state is using in its eight executions scheduled this month.
Months after Fresenius asked the state not to use its drugs for lethal injections, AP reports a state corrections official accepted a "donation" of the drug "by driving to an undisclosed location to meet an unnamed seller" who made no record of the sale.
Arkansas had planned four double executions in 11 days before its supply of another drug expired April 30. The first inmate was executed Thursday, after the Supreme Court reversed a judge's order blocking the state's use of another lethal injection drug, vecuronium bromide. The state was previously prohibited from using the drug after the distributor claimed the state had misled it by indicating the drug would be used for "medically approved purposes," AP reports.
Four of the eight inmates scheduled for execution have received court reprieves. Becca Stanek
The Trump administration has denied ExxonMobil's request for a waiver from U.S. sanctions to work with Russia, The Wall Street Journal reports. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who formerly served as Exxon's CEO, recused himself from the deliberations; the announcement was made by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The Wall Street Journal noted earlier this week that it is not clear whether Exxon applied for the waiver before or after Tillerson was confirmed as President Trump's secretary of state. Tillerson struck a deal with Russian oil company Rosneft in 2012 to drill in Russia's portion of the Black Sea, but the agreement was hampered by sanctions slapped on Russia in 2014 in response to the annexation of Crimea. Exxon is reportedly worried that if it isn't proactive, it "could get boxed out of the Black Sea," which may hold billions of barrels of oil. Jeva Lange
President Trump's new tax package won't be unveiled until next week, but he offered a little sneak preview Friday of just how huge the tax cuts will be. In an interview with The Associated Press published Friday, Trump said his tax reform plan will offer businesses and individuals "a massive tax cut," which he claimed would be "bigger I believe than any tax cut ever."
Trump said to expect his proposal on "Wednesday or shortly therafter." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had originally planned to pass tax reform by August, but now he hopes to get it through Congress by the end of 2017.
Trump touched on more than taxes in the wide-ranging interview. He predicted the recent attack in Paris that left one police officer dead and two others injured would "probably help" far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's approaching presidential election. He also reassured young immigrants they could "rest easy" about his immigration policies, explaining his administration is "not after the DREAMers, we are after the criminals." Becca Stanek
More than 50 Afghans are believed to be dead or wounded after a Taliban-led attack Friday on an Afghan Army base in Afghanistan's Balkh Province, a U.S. military Central Command spokesman told Reuters. The Taliban fighters reportedly stormed the base brandishing firearms, and some were strapped with explosives.
The spokesman said the base's mosque and dining facility appeared to be the targets of the attack, which he called "significant." No American service personnel or U.S.-led coalition forces appeared to be injured.
The strike comes just weeks after militants stormed the Afghan Army's main hospital in Kabul, killing more than 50 people. Becca Stanek
Paranormal investigators Fox Mulder and Dana Scully are returning to the small screen with 10 new episodes of sci-fi classic The X Files, Fox announced late Thursday. Production is slated to start this summer, and the episodes will likely air in late 2017 or early 2018.
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will reprise their respective roles as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, tasked with investigating mysterious and potentially supernatural happenings. Plot details have yet to be announced.
A mini-series revival aired last year, but both Duchovny and Anderson seemed excited to be back to work on the Emmy award-winning show, which first aired in 1993. Anderson tweeted this picture when the news was announced:
You ready for more of this @davidduchovny? #TheXFiles pic.twitter.com/im43BzlDks
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) April 21, 2017
Duchovny quipped he's "been ready since '93." Becca Stanek
An investigation by USA Today has documented more than 400 previously undisclosed properties across the U.S. owned by President Trump's business trust and companies. The properties are worth an estimated $250 million and include "at least 422 luxury condos and penthouses from New York City to Las Vegas, 12 mansion lots on bluffs overlooking his golf course on the Pacific Ocean, and dozens more smaller pieces of real estate," USA Today reported.
The properties present "an extraordinary and unprecedented potential for people, corporations, or foreign interests to try to influence the president," USA Today wrote. Because the properties in question are owned directly by Trump's companies and not licensed through a separate development company, any sales would directly augment Trump's wealth. Already, there are some murky deals: USA Today found that of the 14 luxury condos and home-building lots Trump companies have sold since Election Day, "half were sold to limited liability companies" and "no names were listed in deeds, obscuring buyers' identities."
Now that Trump has assumed office, a lot more people are apparently inquiring about buying real estate owned by the president. While Trump isn't legally obligated to offer a complete inventory of every property he owns, nor is he required to disclose when he makes a sale, he is constitutionally prohibited from accepting gifts from foreign officials. But because real estate laws allow shell companies to be set up so that a person can make a purchase without revealing his or her identity, USA Today noted it could be "impossible for the public to know" who purchases a Trump property in this manner.
"Anyone seeking to influence the president could set up an anonymous company and purchase his property," said Heather Lowe, director of government affairs at Global Financial Integrity, a group focused on stopping illegal financial transactions. "It's a big black box, and the system is failing as a check for conflicts of interest."
Read the full product of USA Today's four-month-long investigation here. Becca Stanek
The Montana Republican running in the special election doesn't believe in retirement because Noah was still working when he was 600
The race to replace President Trump's interior secretary, former Montana congressman Ryan Zinke, "might be the most interesting" of the three special elections held since November, Paul Blest writes at The Week. Certainly it has the most interesting characters: "Democratic cowboy poet and singer Rob Quist" will face off against "last year's losing Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte" on May 25, USA Today writes, with Gianforte leading as an early favorite.
Gianforte, 56, is a billionaire businessman who sold his company, RightNow Technologies, in 2011 and apparently now spends his time funneling money toward the Glendive Dinosaur and Fossil Museum, which publishes a newsletter explaining that "the Biblical worldview is consistent with the scientific evidence we find in the fossil record" and argues that dinosaurs rode on Noah's Ark.
Gianforte is a big fan of citing Noah, as it turns out. In a 2015 talk at the Montana Bible College, he told the audience that he doesn't believe in retirement because Noah was 600 when he built the ark. "There's nothing in the Bible that talks about retirement. And yet it's been an accepted concept in our culture today," Gianforte said. "Nowhere does it say, 'Well, he was a good and faithful servant, so he went to the beach.' It doesn't say that anywhere."
He added: "The example I think of is Noah. How old was Noah when he built the ark? Six hundred. He wasn't like, cashing Social Security checks, he wasn't hanging out, he was working. So, I think we have an obligation to work. The role we have in work may change over time, but the concept of retirement is not biblical."
Read more about the special elections, including the Montana race, here at The Week. Jeva Lange