Ivanka Trump’s clothes are being secretly relabeled and sold at a discount chain

The company that owns the right to manufacture and distribute Ivanka Trump's clothing line has been secretly relabeling garments as "Adrienne Vittadini Studio" and selling them to discount retailer Stein Mart, The Business of Fashion has learned. The relabeling occurred "without the knowledge or consent of the Ivanka Trump organization," a spokesperson for the distributor, G-III, said in a statement. It isn't immediately clear if Adrienne Vittadini was aware its labels were being swapped into the Ivanka Trump line.
Relabeling designer items for sale in discount stores is a normal, legal practice in the fashion world in order to protect brand names from being associated with less high-end stores. G-III could have theoretically been attempting to protect the Ivanka Trump brand, but with major retailers including Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus dropping the Ivanka Trump line, claiming weak sales, G-III might have possibly been trying to avoid associations with Ivanka Trump's name instead. "According to a source within Stein Mart, the retailer has received negative feedback from customers regarding Ivanka Trump product, with one customer spitting on a blouse in front of a cashier before storming out of a store," BOF reports.
Stein Mart's chief executive said the relabeling wasn't about politics. "We've had both labels for a while. We may see more Adrienne Vittadini in the short term," he said. "I've had an equal number of [customers] say that they don't want and do want [the Ivanka Trump merchandise] in the store. If we get it, we get." Jeva Lange
Three hours later, President Trump finally let America know what could happen to the country if his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall doesn't become a reality. For those who haven't been hanging onto Trump's every tweet, he started his Twitter musings about the wall earlier this morning:
The Wall is a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth (and many others)! If
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2017
Mysteriously, he ended his tweet with what appeared to be the first word of a new sentence, foreshadowing a part two. But for three hours that sentence went unfinished, during which time Trump chatted with NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson about sending people to Mars, got grossed out at the thought of astronauts drinking their own urine, and presumably brainstormed the hashtag #BuildTheWall.
Finally, here's the rest of Trump's tweet about the wall — which he claims is the only real solution to America's drug problem. Becca Stanek
....the wall is not built, which it will be, the drug situation will NEVER be fixed the way it should be!#BuildTheWall
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2017
It's apparently never too early to start pointing fingers. Ahead of Congress' deadline Friday to pass a budget or face a government shutdown, Attorney General Jeff Sessions insisted that it would be Democrats' fault if the latter happens because of their pledge to block any bill that includes funding for President Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall. "The way the system works is whenever the government is shut down, people blame the Republicans," Sessions said Monday in an interview on Fox & Friends. "But it will be the Democrats who shut down the government to block the funding for the wall. That's what the question is. Are they going to shut the government down?"
Sessions pointed to Democrats' opposition to Trump's plan to a multibillion-dollar wall as evidence the left isn't interested in addressing the nation's issues. "Whenever you come up with anything that actually fixed the problems, that is what does not pass," Sessions said. "They'll pass anything as long as it doesn't work."
Catch a snippet of Sessions' interview below. Becca Stanek
SESSIONS: Democrats will pass anything as long as it doesn't work pic.twitter.com/nRBZyZQfGs
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 24, 2017
President Trump video-called the International Space Station on Monday, as one does, and he had some pretty pressing questions he wanted answered. "Um, Mars," Trump began. "What do you see [as a timeline] for actually sending humans to Mars? Is there a schedule and when would you see that happening?"
On the other end of the line was astronaut Peggy Whitson, who has just broken the record for logging the most time in space of any American. Casually bobbing in the ISS, she told Trump: "Well, I think as your bill directed, it will be sometime in approximately the 2030s."
She added: "Unfortunately, space flight takes a lot of time and money, so getting there will require some international cooperation, to get it to be a planet-wide approach, in order to make it successful … but it is so worthwhile doing."
That wasn't cutting it for Trump. "Well we want to try to do it during my first term, or at worst during my second term," he said with a smile. "So we'll have to speed that up a little, okay?" Jeva Lange
Trump asks when the US could send people to Mars.
Whitson: We're aiming to do in the 2030s. https://t.co/wBb8tJLDtA
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 24, 2017
Space is really cool but it also definitely has its uncool parts, like having to drink your own urine. President Trump found that out the hard way when he called the International Space Station on Monday to talk to NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson.
"Water is such a precious resource up here that we are ... cleaning up our own urine and making it drinkable," Whitson explained to the commander-in-chief. And because you were obviously curious, she added: "It's really not as bad as it sounds!"
The camera cut back to a giggling Trump. "Well that's good, I'm glad to hear that," he said. "Better you than me." Jeva Lange
Pres. Trump asks NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, "What are we learning by being in Space?" https://t.co/THZi0jhUE9 https://t.co/g8qleRDNN6
— CNN (@CNN) April 24, 2017
Some of the prisoners freed in Obama's Iran deal were accused of 'posing threats to national security'
Former President Barack Obama announced in December that the Iranian-born prisoners released under the Iran nuclear agreement were "civilians" who were "not charged with terrorism or any violent offenses." But a Politico report published Monday revealed that might not have been the case:
In reality, some of them were accused by Obama's own Justice Department of posing threats to national security. Three allegedly were part of an illegal procurement network supplying Iran with U.S.-made microelectronics with applications in surface-to-air and cruise missiles like the kind Tehran test-fired recently, prompting a still-escalating exchange of threats with the Trump administration. Another was serving an eight-year sentence for conspiring to supply Iran with satellite technology and hardware. As part of the deal, U.S. officials even dropped their demand for $10 million that a jury said the aerospace engineer illegally received from Tehran. [Politico]
The prisoners were released in exchange for the freedom of five Americans. In addition to the seven men who were released, court filings reveal the Justice Department also "dropped charges and international arrest warrants against 14 other men, all of them fugitives," Politico reported. Three were charged with trying to lease a Boeing aircraft for an Iranian airline that allegedly supports Hezbollah; another was accused of attempting to buy and import thousands of assault rifles into Iran; and another was believed to have helped a network in "providing Iran with high-tech components for an especially deadly type of IED." But "the biggest fish," Politico reported, was Abolfazl Shahab Jamili, who was charged with getting "thousands of parts with nuclear applications for Iran via China," including "hundreds of U.S.-made sensors for the uranium enrichment centrifuges in Iran."
Experts contend the Obama administration went ahead because it was so concerned with the success of the Iran deal. "There was always a broader conceptual problem with the administration not wanting to upset the balance of the deal or the perceived rapprochement with the Iranian regime," said former Bush administration deputy national security adviser Juan Zarate. "The deal was sacrosanct, and the Iranians knew it from the start and took full advantage when we had — and continue to maintain — enormous leverage."
Read more at Politico. Becca Stanek
How do President Trump's first 100 days stack up against the presidents of yore? Not so great, as it turns out. Presidential historians who spoke with NPR ruled Trump "an entry-level president" and practically unfit to even be a White House intern.
"This man is without experience, and it's showing," said historian Robert Dallek, who has studied leaders ranging from Roosevelt to Reagan. "Particularly in his dealings with Congress, he's been an utter failure in the sense that he's gotten nothing passed. He's issuing all sorts of executive orders, like immigration limits; they're failing. The attempt to get health-care reform failed. I'd give him failing marks for his 100 days."
Richard Norton Smith has written several presidential biographies, including one on Herbert Hoover, who, like Trump, was a businessman before taking office. But "the problem with people who say we need a businessman is that the government isn't a business," Smith said, adding: "Profit-loss statements don't take into account the irrationality of Kim Jong Un. Corporate budgets don't have to allow for military defense. All these kinds of perfectly rational expectations that apply in a corporate world are rarely applicable in the less-than-rational world of politics."
The director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia, Barbara Perry, said it is even too generous to call Trump an "entry-level president." "Unless he would be an intern, he would not have a position in the White House — with no educational experience, no military experience, no government, no political experience, most of it was running for president."
She described his learning curve in office as "Mount Everest." "It's as steep as they come and ice-covered, and he didn't bring very many knowledgeable Sherpas with him," Perry told NPR. Jeva Lange
When the White House and top military officials gave erroneous information about the whereabouts and intentions of a U.S. aircraft carrier earlier this month — and then failed for days to correct reports — some critics claimed that the U.S. had jeopardized the safety of some of its closest allies. But how could such a monumental mistake happen?
Defense officials who spoke with Navy Times revealed that "over the course of 10 days, a series of gaffes and missteps throughout the entire national security structure to its highest levels would raise the specter of a nuclear showdown, send the U.S. and Chinese governments into crisis mode, and expose alarming communication deficiencies within the American military at large."
With North Korean aggression mounting in early April, the original plan had been to shorten the USS Carl Vinson's planned exercises with Australia and cancel its port visit to Perth, which would get it up to North Korea by the end of the month. But because an Australian port visit is "the holy grail" for sailors, many families had already planned trips to the country to visit their relatives. "The easiest thing to do, PACOM officials decided, would be send out a press release announcing the canceled port visit — making it easier for families to get their money back from airlines and letting all parties know why the Vinson wouldn't be visiting the Land Down Under," Navy Times notes.
Instead, "the media just went nuts," a defense official with knowledge of the situation said. Adding to the confusion, Reuters reported the Vinson was leaving Singapore for North Korea, although it was in fact headed south, to the truncated Australian training exercises. "Everyone from [U.S. National Security Adviser H.R.] McMaster and [Secretary of Defense James] Mattis to the president himself inaccurately stated what Vinson's intentions were," Navy Times writes.
"It's really shocking that they let this go for nearly two weeks without trying to correct the record," added retired Navy officer Bryan Clark.
Read more about how the tremendous mix-up with the aircraft carrier happened at Navy Times, and read one Democrat's take on why it was so dangerous here at The Week. Jeva Lange