Trump marvels that people 'don't ask that question, but why was there the Civil War?'

President Trump wondered aloud about why the Civil War happened in a befuddling interview with CNN's Salena Zito. "People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why?" Trump said. "People don't ask that question, but why was there the Civil War?"
As is covered in most history classes in America, seven southern states decided to secede from the Union to form the Confederate States of America after Abraham Lincoln, who promised an end to slavery, was elected in November 1860.
In talking with Zito, Trump additionally claimed that if the "swashbuckler" Andrew Jackson had been "a little later, you wouldn't have had the Civil War."
"He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart," Trump said. "He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War, he said, 'There's no reason for this.'"
Andrew Jackson died in 1845, 15 years before the election of Lincoln and 16 years before the first battle of the Civil War. Jeva Lange
Here's the audio on that Trump answer: "Why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?" pic.twitter.com/tEUFGRDMSM
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 1, 2017
Republicans have just a week to capitalize on the momentum of their redrafted health care bill before a week-long recess could halt their drive, Politico reports. Some Republicans and White House officials have even pressured Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to cancel next week's recess until all the votes are in line as the push for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act becomes increasingly do-or-die:
House GOP leaders say publicly that they have until around the end of May to pass a health care reform bill. The reason has to do with arcane but critical parliamentary rules and the sequencing of big-ticket GOP agenda items.
The short version is this: Republicans need a new budget in order to pass a tax cut or tax reform package. But once they pass a new spending blueprint, they lose their authority provided by the current budget to approve health care reform using the majority-vote tool called reconciliation. That means it would take 60 votes in the Senate, rather than 51, to pass a bill — an impossible hurdle given Democratic opposition.
In other words, it looks like now or never. [Politico]
"Stay tuned — watch next week — and you will see the repeal and replace of ObamaCare," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Saturday.
"This is it," an administration official added. "We get it done now, or we don't get it done ever." Jeva Lange
Twitter plans to launch a 24/7 news stream this fall in partnership with Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal reports. "It is going to be focused on the most important news for an intelligent audience around the globe and it's going to be broader in focus than our existing network," said Bloomberg's CEO, Justin Smith.
Bloomberg already has a television station, but the content for Twitter will be a separate channel involving live news reporting and videos by Twitter users. The social media company has been pushing its involvement in streaming live programs in recent years, including nabbing sports exclusives and coverage of political debates. In 2017's first quarter, the company broadcast a reported 800 hours of video.
"We really think we can reach audiences that are not paying for TV and are watching television on the go and we think Bloomberg is the perfect partner for us to start with," said Twitter's chief financial and operating officer, Anthony Noto. Jeva Lange
Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office on Monday morning, its first contracted work for the government, The Orlando Sentinel reports. The Falcon 9 rocket returned to its landing pad after putting the satellite in orbit.
Previously, the U.S. only had such contracts with United Launch Alliance. "From the government angle, they now have more than one launch provider," explained space historian Roger Launius. "That's important because if you lose one and have to stand down for whatever period of time, especially for national security payloads, you still have options."
SpaceX's original launch, scheduled for Sunday, was delayed due to a minor sensor issue. Jeva Lange
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus admitted during a Sunday morning interview with ABC's Jonathan Karl that the Trump administration has "looked at" a constitutional amendment to free speech protections.
Karl sought to clarify President Trump's tweet that "the failing New York Times has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change the libel laws?" "That would require, as I understand it, a constitutional amendment," Karl said. "Is he really going to pursue that? Is that something he wants to pursue?"
"I think it's something we've looked at," Priebus replied in the affirmative. "How that gets executed, or whether that goes anywhere, is a different story."
As Talking Points Memo notes, it was not a slip of the tongue — Priebus repeats that "this is something that is being looked at" later in the interview as well.
"The changes President Trump wants are blocked by decades of decades of jurisprudence which is little contested, unlike other hot button points of constitutional law," writes TPM's Josh Marshall. "If you want what Trump wants, you have to amend the constitution — and not the constitution in general but the First Amendment specifically. Amending the First Amendment to allow the head of state to sue people who say things he doesn't like amounts to abolishing it."
Watch the clip below. Jeva Lange
In a Fox News interview broadcast Friday night, President Trump said four times that America's system of government is "archaic" and moves too slow. "We don't have a lot of closers in politics, and I understand why: It's a very rough system, it's an archaic system," he said at one point. At another: "You look at the rules of the Senate, even the rules of the House — but the rules of the Senate and some of the things you have to go through — it's really a bad thing for the country, in my opinion. They're archaic rules. And maybe at some point we're going to have to take those rules on, because, for the good of the nation, things are going to have to be different."
Trump made a similar point on Sunday's Face the Nation. John Dickerson asked Trump what he's learned in his first 100 days "that you're going to adapt and change, because all presidents have to at this stage." After Trump said he's learned that he media is very "dishonest," he tackled the "system":
It's just a very, very bureaucratic system. I think the rules in Congress and in particular the rules in the Senate are unbelievably archaic and slow moving. And in many cases, unfair. In many cases, you're forced to make deals that are not the deal you'd make. You'd make a much different kind of a deal. You're forced into situations that you hate to be forced into. I also learned ... the Democrats have been totally obstructionist. [Trump, Face the Nation]
Trump specifically criticized the Senate filibuster, notes Aaron Blake at The Washington Post, but combined with his comments challenging the right of the judiciary to constrain him and "his past admiration for authoritarian leaders," Trump's comments about the "archaic" system suggest "a president, yet again, who doesn't agree with his own powers being limited or even questioned."
On CBS News Sunday, Dickerson suggested that Trump is just frustrated with the pace of government. "All presidents feel constrained by the courts and by Congress," he said, and in some ways "this is a traditional thing with presidents." Trump "is a little less schooled in the separation of powers than maybe some previous presidents, though," Dickerson conceded, "so he sees these as obstacles that can be removed, whereas some people see it as the genius of the American system designed so many years ago." Peter Weber
On Sunday, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) announced she will not seek re-election to her Miami-area seat in 2018, handing Democrats a promising pick-up opportunity. Ros-Lehtinen beat her Democratic challenger in November by 10 points, even though Hillary Clinton won the newly redrawn 27th congressional district by 20 points. Ros-Lehtinen, 64, is the first Cuban-American and first Hispanic woman elected to Congress, and she's the longest-serving Floridian in Congress; Jeb Bush managed her first congressional campaign and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) was once her intern.
Ros-Lehtinen told the Miami Herald on Sunday that after 38 years in elected office, "it's time to take a new step." She said she had no doubt that she could win next year if she ran. Democrats need to win 24 more seats to take control of the House, and they seem pretty confident of their chances in the Florida 27th. Ros-Lehtinen is generally a defense hawk and to the left of her party on LGBTQ rights and on health care. She said she isn't retiring because of President Trump. "I've served under all kinds of different dynamics in all these years that I've been in office here," Ros-Lehtinen told the Miami Herald. "Though I don't agree with many, if not most, positions of President Trump." Peter Weber
President Trump declined to attend this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, opting instead for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, but one former presidential impersonator did show up at Samantha Bee's "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" Saturday night. "How do you like me now, huh?" Will Ferrell's George W. Bush said, after striding out onstage smoking a cigarette. "History's been kinder to me than many of you thought." He said he never really liked the press, what with all the "gotcha" questions. ("What's your middle name? Gotcha!") "I just wish someone had told me that all you have to say is 'fake news' over and over again," he said.
Ferrell's Bush noted that he's now a painter, and joked that he's following up his bestselling book Portraits in Courage with a "Portraits in Not Courage" series, pulling out a half-finished painting of Trump. ("As you can see, I exhausted my palette of yellow and oranges.") He ended on a philosophical note. "The job of the presidency is difficult, and as I look back at my eight years in office and my time away from the presidency, I've accumulated a broad depth of knowledge," he said. "If I could distill it down to three words for this president, it would be this: Eat a salad." And then the decision to walk out smoking a cigarette seems to have come back to haunt him. Watch below. Peter Weber