How an ObamaCare repeal vote could actually be good for Democrats

Democrats see a certain advantage to House Republicans successfully voting to repeal ObamaCare and it has nothing to do with any fondness for the proposed replacement, Politico reports. Instead, certain Democrats believe there is an opportunity to take back the House in the 2018 midterms if House Republicans pass their controversial bill, just as Republicans managed to do in 2010 when they channeled national anti-ObamaCare sentiment.

"I think there will be a political price to pay at the ballot box in 2018," observed Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.).

Politico breaks it down:

Democrats don't actually want the law repealed. Under their dream scenario, House GOP leaders would muscle through their controversial health care bill only to watch it die a long, painful death in the Senate, where it has already received a lukewarm reception from Republicans. ObamaCare would stay intact while the House Republicans who voted to gut the law have a big shiny target on their back heading into the 2018 midterms. [Politico]