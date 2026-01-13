‘The security implications are harder still to dismiss’

‘In recognizing Somaliland, Israel sets a dangerous precedent’

Dahir Hassan Abdi at The Hill

Israel’s “recognition of Somaliland — the northwest Somali region — as an independent country has marked a deliberate break with longstanding international practice,” says Dahir Hassan Abdi. It “left Israel isolated as the only U.N. member state to recognize a territory the international community still treats as part” of Somalia. Somaliland is “under strain from the war in Yemen,” and “any political shock along this stretch of coast risks adding yet another layer of instability to an already fragile corridor.”

‘Grok’s “weapons of abuse”’

The Washington Post editorial board

The U.K. is “responding directly to sexualized and violent imagery being generated by Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok,” and Musk has made a “colossal error by allowing the chatbot to create and circulate these explicit images,” says The Washington Post editorial board. Unlike so “many areas of artificial intelligence development and information sharing, the lines here are not blurry.” Using “photos of real girls to create sexualized imagery is child exploitation,” and Musk’s “choice threatens the whole industry.”

‘Subsidies are not health care reform’

Tony LoSasso and Kosali Simon at Newsweek

Not “all ACA-subsidized enrollees are being impacted the same way,” say Tony LoSasso and Kosali Simon. Medicaid “eligibility remains unchanged, and lower-income exchange enrollees are continuing to receive substantial subsidies under the original ACA rules,” so the “families facing the greatest economic hardship remain largely insulated from this change.” The ACA change “does not automatically translate into widespread coverage losses,” though “none of this is to deny that rising premiums impose real financial strain.”

‘The “Donroe” Doctrine is dangerous’

Katrina vanden Heuvel and John Nichols at The Nation

Trump’s attack on Venezuela represents a “European king of old,” say Katrina vanden Heuvel and John Nichols. His move “represents a brazen violation of international law that destabilizes global security and seizes Congress’ exclusive authority to declare war.” Military force is “justified only in response to a clear, credible and imminent threat to the security of the U.S. or its treaty allies.” Venezuela, whatever its “internal dysfunctions or its connections to drug trafficking, poses no such threat.”

