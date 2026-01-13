‘The security implications are harder still to dismiss’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘In recognizing Somaliland, Israel sets a dangerous precedent’
Dahir Hassan Abdi at The Hill
Israel’s “recognition of Somaliland — the northwest Somali region — as an independent country has marked a deliberate break with longstanding international practice,” says Dahir Hassan Abdi. It “left Israel isolated as the only U.N. member state to recognize a territory the international community still treats as part” of Somalia. Somaliland is “under strain from the war in Yemen,” and “any political shock along this stretch of coast risks adding yet another layer of instability to an already fragile corridor.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Grok’s “weapons of abuse”’
The Washington Post editorial board
The U.K. is “responding directly to sexualized and violent imagery being generated by Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok,” and Musk has made a “colossal error by allowing the chatbot to create and circulate these explicit images,” says The Washington Post editorial board. Unlike so “many areas of artificial intelligence development and information sharing, the lines here are not blurry.” Using “photos of real girls to create sexualized imagery is child exploitation,” and Musk’s “choice threatens the whole industry.”
‘Subsidies are not health care reform’
Tony LoSasso and Kosali Simon at Newsweek
Not “all ACA-subsidized enrollees are being impacted the same way,” say Tony LoSasso and Kosali Simon. Medicaid “eligibility remains unchanged, and lower-income exchange enrollees are continuing to receive substantial subsidies under the original ACA rules,” so the “families facing the greatest economic hardship remain largely insulated from this change.” The ACA change “does not automatically translate into widespread coverage losses,” though “none of this is to deny that rising premiums impose real financial strain.”
‘The “Donroe” Doctrine is dangerous’
Katrina vanden Heuvel and John Nichols at The Nation
Trump’s attack on Venezuela represents a “European king of old,” say Katrina vanden Heuvel and John Nichols. His move “represents a brazen violation of international law that destabilizes global security and seizes Congress’ exclusive authority to declare war.” Military force is “justified only in response to a clear, credible and imminent threat to the security of the U.S. or its treaty allies.” Venezuela, whatever its “internal dysfunctions or its connections to drug trafficking, poses no such threat.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Sudoku: January 2026
Puzzles The daily medium sudoku puzzle from The Week
-
Political cartoons for January 13
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include a rocky start, domestic threats, and more
-
Judge clears wind farm construction to resume
Speed Read The Trump administration had ordered the farm shuttered in December over national security issues
-
Judge clears wind farm construction to resume
Speed Read The Trump administration had ordered the farm shuttered in December over national security issues
-
‘Even those in the United States legally are targets’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump DOJ targets Fed’s Powell, drawing pushback
Speed Read Powell called the investigation ‘unprecedented’
-
What are Donald Trump’s options in Iran?
Today's Big Question Military strikes? Regime overthrow? Cyberattacks? Sanctions? How can the US help Iranian protesters?
-
Maduro’s capture: two hours that shook the world
Talking Point Evoking memories of the US assault on Panama in 1989, the manoeuvre is being described as the fastest regime change in history
-
Trump’s power grab: the start of a new world order?
Talking Point Following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, the US president has shown that arguably power, not ‘international law’, is the ultimate guarantor of security
-
A running list of everything Trump has named or renamed after himself
In Depth The Kennedy Center is the latest thing to be slapped with Trump’s name
-
House approves ACA credits in rebuke to GOP leaders
Speed Read Seventeen GOP lawmakers joined all Democrats in the vote