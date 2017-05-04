Britain's Prince Philip announces retirement from royal engagements

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, has decided to stop accepting new public engagements in the fall, and the queen fully backs his decision, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. Philip turns 96 on June 10, and he and Queen Elizabeth, 91, celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in November.
Rumors had swirled about Philip's health after it was reported early Thursday that the queen had called an unusual meeting of the royal household, but Buckingham Palace did not give any new details of his or the queen's health. Both appeared in good shape in appearances on Wednesday, and Prince Philip showed that he has his wits about him, joking at the unveiling of a new stand at the Lord's Cricket Ground that he's "world's most experienced plaque unveiler." He had public engagements on 110 days last year, BBC News reports, making him the fifth most active member of the royal family.
Prince Philip will continue to head the numerous charitable organizations and "may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time," the palace said, but he "will no longer play an active role by attending engagements." The queen, on the other hand, "will continue to carry out a full program of official engagements." Peter Weber
On Wednesday evening, the Texas Senate gave final approval for Senate Bill 4, legislation aimed at so-called sanctuary cities, sending the controversial bill to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who said Wednesday night he's "getting my signing pen warmed up." It was a 21-10 party-line vote.
SB 4 would levy steep fines on local governments and public universities that restrict local law enforcement agencies from honoring federal immigration-status "detainer" requests for people in custody, create criminal charges for local law enforcement chiefs who don't comply with detainer requests, and allow Abbott to remove locally elected and appointed officials who violate the ban. In an amendment added by the House, the bill would also allow law enforcement officers to ask about the immigration status from anybody they detain.
Proponents of the measure, including Abbott and its sponsor, Sen. Charles Perry (R), argue that it is necessary to maintain law and order. Perry dismissed concerns that his legislation had become an Arizona-type "show me your papers" bill, pointing out that it wouldn't require police to request immigration status. "I have friends, Hispanics, who talk to me regularly," he said. "Some of them are like, 'It's a great law.'" Many state law enforcement agencies don't agree — the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the sheriffs of major counties such as Dallas, Travis (Austin), Harris (Houston), and El Paso opposed the bill, arguing it would increase distrust of their officers, making policing harder.
Democrats said they would challenged the law in court. Houston Democrat Sen. Sylvia Garcia (D) said the immigration requests in particular would allow police to stop people for simply "walking while brown." "It doesn’t matter how much the supporters of this bill promise that this will not happen," she said. "It will happen, and in some parts of my home district it already is happening." Peter Weber
Someone at The Tonight Show is obviously a fan of Smash Mouth — like, a big fan — and also the Star Wars franchise. Because this is how Jimmy Fallon and his crew chose to celebrate Star Wars Day ("May the Fourth Be With You"):
All seven Star Wars movies seem to be represented, with major and minor characters alike contributing lyrics to the Smash Mouth hit "All Star." It's obviously a labor of love. You can enjoy it above. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert began Wednesday night's Late Show monologue addressing a controversial joke from Monday's show, expressing lighthearted relief that he was still the show's host but not apologizing for his dig at President Trump. "He, I believe, can take care of himself," Colbert said. "I have jokes, he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight." He didn't linger.
"For once, the big story today is not Donald Trump — it's why we have Donald Trump, James Comey," he said, playing clips of the FBI director's Senate testimony and offering his critiques. Comey, for example, said he had two bad options when the FBI learned new information about Hillary Clinton's emails right before the election. "So he had to choose between 'really bad' and 'catastrophic' — the same things the voters had to choose between," Colbert said, unimpressed. And Comey's feelings about having potentially tipped the election to Trump? "Mildly nauseous?" Colbert asked. "Maybe it's morning sickness — after all, you did screw the whole country."
He turned to Sean Spicer's disappearing act, then dug into the House GOP's big push to pass their health-care bill, at Trump's insistence. So far, Trump "doesn't have the votes, but then again, that's how he got elected," Colbert said. "We still don't know what's going to happen, but Republican leadership in the House is trying to rally the troops," not always inspirationally. "Yes, act now and ask questions later, like: What did we just do, and why the hell did we do that?" Colbert paraphrased.
The hangup is moderate Republicans worried about people with pre-existing conditions, but one Republican, Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-N.C.), suggested people could just move to another state if their own state got a waiver. Colbert imagined how that might work: "Hey, kids! Dad's got pancreatitis — road trip!" But "this is going to be a real boon for state tourism," he said, looking at the light side. "Look forward to signs like 'Virginia is for Livers,' 'I Heart-Transplant New York,' and 'Come Get an Alabamputation!'" There's one for Florida, too. Watch below. Peter Weber
At least 2 Republicans are returning to Washington from medical emergencies to vote on the GOP health-care bill
House GOP leaders need at least 216 Republicans to vote for the American Health Care Act on Thursday, assuming all members are present, and at least two House Republicans are returning from medical emergencies to cast their votes. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who underwent emergency foot surgery April 27 that he originally said could keep him away from Washington for three to four weeks, says he is rushing back for the vote, and Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-Maine) — whose vote on the AHCA is undecided or unknown — says he'll do everything he can to get back for the vote following a last-minute family medical emergency, according to The Hill's Scott Wong.
Republicans plan to vote on the legislation Thursday even though there is no Congressional Budget Office analysis of the costs and benefits and many members will not have read the newest version of the bill before voting yea or nay. The legislation would affect one-sixth of the U.S. economy and every American, and the last CBO score predicted that 24 million fewer Americans would have health insurance under the plan.
Incidentally, the bill the House will vote on exempts members of Congress and their staff from the legislation's unpopular threats to people with pre-existing conditions and defined essential health benefits, like maternity care, though Republicans say the House will also vote on a separate measure to close that loophole. Peter Weber
An explosion at a coal mine in Iran on Wednesday caused a tunnel to collapse, killing 35 miners and injuring dozens more.
Rescuers are still trying to get to miners trapped in the Zemestanyurt mine in northeastern Golestan province, Al Jazeera reports, but the efforts have been slowed by poisonous gases that are filling the tunnels. At least six miners have been rescued, all with injuries, said Shahin Fathi, head of the Iran Red Crescent Search and Rescue Unit. Authorities say they plan on digging a side tunnel in an attempt to access miners stuck at the far end of the shaft. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, President Trump will sign an executive order to ease restrictions on tax-exempt churches and nonprofits endorsing political candidates and providing contraception coverage in employee insurance plans, the White House said Wednesday night. Unlike in a draft of the executive order leaked in February, this one will not free faith-based organizations and companies to refuse service to gays and lesbians or allow federal contractors to discriminate against LGBT employees.
The executive order, which Trump will sign at a ceremony with conservative Christian leaders, will say "it is the policy of the administration to protect and vigorously promote religious liberty," but the only specific parts will be the broad "regulatory relief" on the already weakened Obama-era contraception mandate and the new order that the Internal Revenue Service "exercise maximum enforcement discretion to alleviate the burden of the Johnson Amendment," a little-enforced 1954 rule in the U.S. tax code that prohibits churches and charities from directly supporting or opposing candidates, if they want to be exempt from paying taxes.
Days after taking office, Trump promised he would "get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment," a longtime goal of some evangelic Christian leaders. Scrapping the Johnson Amendment would take an act of Congress, and House Republicans say they want to ax it as part of their tax overhaul plan. Many clergy members oppose stripping the amendment, saying they don't want to endorse candidates from the pulpit.
Trump's order will essentially tell the IRS to "carve as wide a berth as possible" in not enforcing the amendment, allowing churches to openly participate in political campaigns, at least as long as Trump is in office, Richard Garnett, a law professor at Notre Dame and an expert on church/state issues, tells The New York Times. Ryan Anderson, a religious liberty researcher at the Heritage Foundation, said that sounds like "it will at least be a good first step." Peter Weber
Hailey Quinones, 12, stunned the audience at her school's talent show when she sang a song she wrote for her stepfather, Juan Gamez, asking him to adopt her.
In front of 150 people in Stockton, California, Quinones performed her original song, which included the lyrics "I love you my Juany and there's no more I can say, I smile every time I see your face," and "I would be so pleased if you would adopt me." Quinones even came armed with the paperwork necessary to start the adoption process. Both Quinones and Gamez were in tears, and Gamez, who has been in Quinones' life for 10 years, happily agreed to formally adopt her.
Gamez was "in shock," Quinones' mom, Alishea Conroy, told Inside Edition. Quinones doesn't like to let people know when she is feeling sad or sentimental, so the public request came as a huge surprise, Conroy added. "She is one of a kind." Catherine Garcia