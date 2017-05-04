President Trump offered to preside over Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are getting married, and President Trump has already volunteered himself to officiate. Apparently Trump made the offer over lunch back in January, months before Scarborough and Brzezinski actually got engaged during a recent trip to Cap D'Antibes. Vanity Fair laid out the scene:

Once the fish and scalloped potatoes had been served, and special sauces delivered directly to Trump were placed on the table, the couple said that the president came up with an idea: If they planned on getting married, they should consider doing so at Mar-a-Lago or the White House, they recalled. "That's when Jared [Kushner] interrupted and said, 'Hey, you know what? I've got my license. I could marry you,'" Scarborough said. (A White House spokeswoman had no comment.) According to Scarborough, that's when Trump snapped from the end of the table, saying: "Why would you marry them? They could have the president of the United States marry them." [Vanity Fair]

Brzezinski seemed open to the idea of getting married at the White House — just not at Trump's White House. "If it weren't Trump, it might be something to think about," Brzezinski said. "The mental picture is just fascinating, but the reality is just ... no. No, no, no, no, no."

Read more on Scarborough and Brzezinski's romance — including how he proposed — at Vanity Fair. Becca Stanek