North Korea accuses the CIA of plotting to assassinate Kim Jong Un

North Korea announced Friday that it believes the CIA and South Korea's intelligence service are conspiring to assassinate leader Kim Jong Un. In a statement released by the ministry via state media, North Korea suggested the U.S. and North Korea had "hatched a vicious plot" involving a "biochemical substances" to take out its "supreme leadership." North Korea assured the CIA that this "pipe dream" would never happen.
The statement arrived amid rising tensions in the region, as the Trump administration warns North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. North Korea said Friday that it views this "plot" of assassination as essentially a "declaration of war." "We will ferret out and mercilessly destroy to the last one the terrorists of the U.S. CIA and the puppet [intelligence service] of South Korea," the statement said, warning this "last-ditch effort" had gone "beyond the limits."
North Korea claimed it uncovered the "plot" after detecting an alleged spy who had been "ideologically corrupted and bribed" by the CIA and South Korea and transformed into a "terrorist full of repugnance and revenge against the supreme leadership" of North Korea. The statement gave no indication of what happened to this supposed spy. Becca Stanek
House Republicans scored a sort of hat trick of disapproval on Thursday, when the health industry's main two lobbying groups joined the major organizations for doctors and hospitals in urging significant changes to their health-care bill they just passed. This opposition from doctors, hospitals, and insurers is "a rare unifying moment," says The New York Times.
Insurers said they were concerned about the sharp cuts to Medicaid, reduced financial support for elderly people who buy their own insurance, as well as uncertainty over payments to help insurance companies cover low-income customers. "The American Health Care Act needs important improvements to better protect low- and moderate-income families who rely on Medicaid or buy their own coverage," Marilyn B. Tavenner, CEO of America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), said in a statement.
The large majority of health-related industries wanted changes to the AHCA — medical device manufacturers support the bill and the pharmaceutical industry hasn't weighed in — because they'll lose customers and thus money, especially from the cuts to Medicaid and other changes that will lead to employers scaling back or dropping coverage for their employees. But they also expressed deep concerns about patients and the unintended consequences of some 24 million fewer people having health insurance, under Congressional Budget Office estimates.
"To me, this is not a reform," said Michael Dowling, CEO of New York's Northwell Health system, tells The New York Times. "This is just a debacle." When lots of people suddenly lose their insurance at the same time the government cuts payments to cover lower-income patients, hospitals that server poorer patines "will just be drowning completely when this happens." The American Medical Association, AARP, American Hospital Association & Federation of American Hospitals, and associations focusing on specific disease also oppose the law as written. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Retail Federation, and National Federation of Independent Business support the AHCA, while another group representing small-business owners, the Main Street Alliance, opposes it. Peter Weber
On Thursday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Kristen Bell reminded her guest, actor-director Adam Scott, of a story he once told on the show about writing a letter to Mark Hamill back when Return of the Jedi was about to hit the big screen, inviting him to his second birthday party. He expected Luke Skywalker to show up, but when he didn't it was disappointing but not earth-shattering, Scott told Bell. It's a sweet story, but now that Scott's famous, Bell had a Star Wars Day surprise for him. "I'm sorry I missed your birthday," Hamill told Scott, hugging him and handing him a light saber. "This really is one of the, one of the best moments of my life," Scott said, looking like he meant it — even if it was 42 years coming. Peter Weber
Two top aides to ousted Fox News chief Roger Ailes have been subpoenaed and met with federal prosecutors in New York, as a federal investigation into Fox News' handling of sexual abuse settlements expands into a look at alleged intimidation tactics against perceived threats, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported Thursday night. Both men — former CFO Mark Kranz, who resigned last year, and former public relations chief Brian Lewis, fired in 2013 — have reportedly been granted immunity from prosecution. The investigation is being conducted by two prosecutors in the securities fraud unit at the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and criminal investigators from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a federal law enforcement agency that helps tackle white-collar crime.
The federal investigators have also interviewed at least two women who have accused Ailes of sexual harassment, on-air contributor Julie Roginsky and former director of corporate events Lauri Lunh, The Wall Street Journal reports. Along with investigating whether the settlements paid to accusers violated securities laws, the feds are looking into Ailes' use of a private investigator, Bo Dietl, to dig into the background of women accusing Ailes and ousted Fox News star Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment. Ailes and O'Reilly deny the harassment accusations.
Separately, a former Fox News Radio reporter, Jessica Golloher, sued Fox News on Thursday for gender discrimination, saying that she was told her position was being eliminated less than 24 hours after reporting the years of alleged discrimination to human resources, as encouraged last month. The suit says Golloher was told her duties were being reassigned to freelancers, but that's "entirely pretextual, as it is apparent that Fox will replace Ms. Golloher." Fox News says her suit is "without merit."
Finally, one of O'Reilly's accusers, Wendy Walsh, and lawyer Lisa Bloom are meeting in London on Monday with British regulators at the Office of Communications (Ofcom), which is considering the move by 21st Century Fox — the parent company of Fox News, controlled by Rupert Murdoch — to purchase the rest of satellite TV broadcaster Sky. Buying Sky is a long-time goal of Murdoch, and Bloom wrote Ofcom last month, saying "the similarities between the current harassment scandal and the [2011] phone-hacking scandal reveal the company's approach to business and management — a lack of oversight, intervention, and decency." Peter Weber
President Trump returned to New York City on Thursday night for the first time in his presidency. "The Big Apple got a visit from the Huge Orange," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show, singing a line of "New York, New York" — "Start spreading fake news..." Trump was attending a gala at the USS Intrepid, an aircraft carrier turned museum. "The Intrepid is permanently docked in the mud at 44th Street," Colbert noted, "or as Trump would say, 'It is heading to North Korea as I speak.'"
Before heading to New York, though, Trump signed yet another executive order, this one about "religious liberty." One of the provisions orders the IRS to steer clear of investigating churches for endorsing or opposing political candidates. "A lot of people are upset because they're afraid religion is going to have too much influence on politics, but I go to church, and here's the thing: I'm afraid it's going to get politics all over my religion," Colbert said. "We don't want our churches to end up like Congress, with all the Democrats sitting on one side of the pews and all the Republicans sitting on the other — somebody's going to filibuster the Our Father, and it will be broadcast on the Holy See-SPAN. But maybe I'm wrong, maybe God wants it this way."
"God" appeared on the ceiling and assured Colbert he doesn't like politics, or even really understand it ("I mean, I was sure it was going to be Jeb — Jeb!") "So then how do you feel about Trump's executive order?" Colbert asked. "I'm not a big fan of executive orders — they don't work," God said. "I tried 10 of them once, and everyone's still coveting their neighbor's wife and taking my name in vain." Colbert asked about God's political affiliation, and you can watch the answer below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert started Thursday's Late Show monologue with a combination of Star Wars Day and the House Republicans passing their health-care bill, including a cameo from Late Show congressional correspondent Ben Kenobe.
"The big question is whether the new plan will cover pre-existing conditions, and the answer is a definite mweh?" Colbert said. "Because the bill has an amendment that allows states to opt out — opting out, very popular provision with many of the states who already fly the traditional opt-out flag." (You'll have to watch for that one.) "And, of course, it wouldn't be a Republican bill if it didn't include tax cuts," Colbert said. "ObamaCare was paid for largely with a tax increase on the richest Americans; the new bill will cut taxes for the wealthy up to $883 billion. Now listen, if hearing that raises your blood pressure, calm down — you can't afford the medication anymore."
But this was a day of accomplishment for Republicans, Colbert conceded. "So they did it! ObamaCare is finally officially dead! — is something they can say once the bill goes to the Senate, then gets out of committee, is debated on the floor where amendments can be added, then the Senate votes on their bill, which is sent to conference committee, where the differences between the two bills are ironed out, then voted on in the House and Senate again, then sent to the White House for the president to sign. Which is why Republicans were chanting, 'We're No. 1 ... third of the way through a very complex process!'"
None of that stopped Republicans from celebrating with "a massive beer bash," Colbert said, but "it wasn't just beer. They also served unhatched chickens. There was so much food they had to bring in a cart before a horse." Then, "after the vote, one reporter ran into Reince Priebus, who told her, 'The president stepped up and helped punt the ball into the end zone.' Yes, a punt into the end zone — accurate, because it gets zero points and gives your opponent good field position."
After talking about President Trump, Colbert closed on a darker note: "If you lose your health care, remember, laughter is the best medicine — until yesterday, when a jury convicted a woman who laughed at Jeff Sessions. See, Trump's America isn't so bad — it's just that laughter is now a crime." Watch below. Peter Weber
On Fox News, Charles Krauthammer predicts America will have single-payer health care within 7 years
Conservative columnist and Fox News regular Charles Krauthammer is not a fan of the Affordable Care Act, but after House Republicans voted to partially repeal and replace it on Thursday, he said he thinks, ironically, ObamaCare won the day. "I think what conservatives and Republicans are beginning to understand is how the fundamental view of health care among the American people has changed," he told Tucker Carlson Thursday night.
"ObamaCare is a disaster on the ground," he said, "and politically it ruined the Democrats. However, there's an irony and a hidden victory here: Over these past seven years, people's expectations have changed. You watched the debate over the last three months, Tucker. What are the grounds? The grounds are all liberal grounds: How many people are going to lose their coverage? How can you leave people out in the cold? The Jimmy Kimmel thing. It's showing that the country is at a point where I think it believes in universal coverage."
"I saw a piece this week entitled 'The conservative case for single-payer,'" Carlson said. "I'm not sure most conservatives are there yet, but do you think that's where it's going?" Krauthammer said yes. "Whether it will end up single-payer, like in the Canadian system, or not, I'm not sure, but I will guarantee you this," he said: "Within a few years there won't even be an argument about whether or not government has an obligation to ensure that everybody gets health coverage."
Krauthammer had made a similar argument earlier on Fox News, and was more specific in his predictions. "I think, historically speaking, we're at the midpoint," he told Chris Wallace. "We had seven years of ObamaCare, a change in expectations, and I would predict in less than seven years we'll be in a single-payer system." He said the Senate will scrap the House bill, pass its own, and the two will be reconciled in a conference committee. "Who knows where it will end up, but it will be a rickety arrangement, it's likely that Republicans are going to suffer at the polls, and as a result of that — if that happens — you're going to get a sea-change in opinion," he concluded. "Then there's only two ways to go: to a radically individualist system, where the market rules, or to single-payer. And the country is not going to go back to radically individualist." Watch below. Peter Weber
Vice President Mike Pence told revelers at a Cinco de Mayo celebration Thursday that President Trump has made "the Latino community a priority" and "always will."
"We are, as the saying goes, with a few exceptions, a nation of immigrants, and that's as true today as it was at the hour of America's birth," Pence said, before launching into a story about his own Irish immigrant grandfather. Later, he said that "economically, culturally, in our churches, our towns and cities across this country, the truth is that Mexican Americans and Hispanic Americas as a whole make a difference in America every single day. And that really is what we celebrate in Cinco de Mayo."
Cinco de Mayo is a day to commemorate Mexico's triumph over French forces in 1862's Battle of Puebla, and Trump marked last year's holiday with a tweet that plugged Trump Tower's taco bowls ("the best") and attempted some flattery ("I love Hispanics!"). During his campaign, Trump famously said Mexico was sending "rapists" and criminals to the U.S., vowed to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border that Mexico would eventually pay for, insulted a judge of Mexican heritage, and had Univision journalist Jorge Ramos removed from a press conference after daring to ask him a question. The drama didn't end with the inauguration; once Trump was in the White House, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled his February trip to Washington because of the proposed wall. Catherine Garcia