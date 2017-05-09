Why is Mark Zuckerberg avoiding the media?

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criss-crosses the country with the goal of meeting people from all 50 states, he has naturally left behind a wake of rumors that he will run for president in 2020. But if that's the case, why is he intentionally shirking the media during his seemingly made-for-media appearances?
Facebook told Axios that Zuckerberg wants to be able to meet with people who can be "candid" without the glare of the press. And "while the Zuckerberg-for-president story has been overhyped, his friends think he may run for something one day, so these appearances help him connect to all types of potential voters and give him chance to get better at these sorts of appearances without the blinding glare of constant press attention," Axios adds in its own analysis of the situation.
Even though "Zuckerberg had dinner with a family in Ohio, and these days, that's enough to have some people talking about a presidential run," as Veuer reports, Axios suggests the tour is more like a practice run to get Zuckerberg comfortable and familiar with the versions of America that exist outside Silicon Valley.
"Zuckerberg has devoted significant time over the last several years to improving as a public speaker," Axios writes, noting there is still room for improvement. Read more about why Zuckerberg is shaking off the press at Axios. Jeva Lange
Leaked audiotapes reveal that Italian authorities delayed responding to a capsized refugee boat's pleas for help, resulting in the drowning of 268 Syrians, including 60 children, The Washington Post reports.
The 2013 shipwreck has long been considered one of the most tragic examples of the dangerous crossing migrants attempt in order to reach Europe. The ship had at least 480 passengers on board when it left northwestern Libya for the Italian island of Lampedusa, but it capsized 61 nautical miles south of its goal. Italian and Maltese ships were able to save some of the passengers, but the majority of the refugees drowned before responders reached the boat.
On Monday, the Italian magazine L'Espresso published tapes showing that Italian authorities had known the refugee ship was in trouble hours beforehand but refused to respond, The Washington Post reports:
... [At] 12:39 p.m., passenger Mohanned Jammo, a doctor who survived the shipwreck and who had a smartphone with him, calls the headquarters of the Italian coast guard in Rome asking for help. "The boat is going down" and "water is coming into it," he says. A woman can be heard asking for his position, which he gives.
At 1:17 p.m., Jammo calls again, asking if the coast guard has sent anyone. He is answered by a man who tells him to call Malta instead. "You are near Malta," the man claims. In truth, the ship was 61 nautical miles from Lampedusa — but 118 nautical miles from Malta.
In a third conversation, at 1:48 p.m., Jammo again calls the coast guard, saying he called Maltese authorities and was told he is closer to Lampedusa. "Lampedusa is Italy?" he asks. "We are dying, please." [The Washington Post]
In another conversation from 4:44 p.m., an Italian coast guard officer tells the Maltese Navy that a nearby Italian ship would not respond to the refugee boat's distress calls because Italy would then be "in charge of transfer to the nearest coast." While Malta was willing to respond, its closest ship was 70 nautical miles away while Italy's closest ship was just 20 nautical miles away.
After sending a surveillance plane to check on the capsized boat, Malta again called the Italians, this time at 5:07 p.m., to encourage an urgent response as their own navy ship could not reach the Syrians in time. Only then did the Italians finally respond.
Read the full report at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
Just a year after its cancellation, American Idol is coming back to the airwaves. ABC confirmed Tuesday that it's reviving American Idol for a 16th season. The singing competition, originally aired by Fox, ended last April after a 15-season run beginning in 2002. Fox canceled the series because of sharp declines in ratings and viewership.
Details of American Idol's return — such as who will host and judge — have yet to be announced. "American Idol is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement. Disney/ABC TV Group President Ben Sherwood promised a "bigger, bolder, and better-than-ever Idol."
Variety reported ABC is eyeing a March 2018 premiere and a Sunday night air time. Becca Stanek
Top military and foreign policy advisers to President Trump have proposed sending more troops to Afghanistan and returning the U.S. to a war footing against the Taliban. The U.S. has 8,400 soldiers in the country to aid and train Afghan forces now, and Trump's advisers are suggesting boosting that by as many as 5,000 more troops to help break a stalemate and pressure the resurgent Islamist group into negotiating with the Afghan government. Trump has not yet approved the new strategy, which came out of a review Trump demanded to turn around worsening security problems in Afghanistan so the U.S. can "start winning" again. The new policy would let the Pentagon, not the White House, determine what the U.S. troop strength should be in Afghanistan, and give military leaders greater flexibility in targeting the Taliban with airstrikes. Trump's decision on how to proceed is expected before a May 25 NATO summit in Brussels. Harold Maass
After narrowly voting to approve the American Health Care Act last Thursday, House Republicans (and their Democratic colleagues) returned home to their districts for an 11-day break. While GOP leaders and the Trump administration are trying to beat back the narrative that their health-care bill would cost millions of Americans their health insurance and sharply raise prices for people with pre-existing conditions, some House Republicans faced more local versions of that battle back home. On Monday, the most high-profile AHCA clash was in Dubuque, Iowa, the home of Rep. Rod Blum (R).
On Monday afternoon, Blum sat down for an interview with reporter Josh Scheinblum of KCRG-TV Dubuque, but it didn't last long. When Scheinblum asked Blum why he was prescreening attendees to his four town halls this week, Blum explained he only wanted people to attend from his district, and when Scheinblum followed up with a question about out-of-district donors, Blum, 62, walked out.
republican congressman gets asked one follow up question, immediately walks out of interview https://t.co/g0czgiYRQ1 pic.twitter.com/N5YSmsG27d
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) May 9, 2017
Soon after that clip aired on local TV, Blum held his first town hall meeting in the gym of Dubuque Senior High School, and it was not a friendly crowd. Blum, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, fielded a lot of questions about the AHCA, which he voted for. He actually agreed with many constituents that the bill was rushed through and flawed, though his complaint was that it wouldn't kill off the Affordable Care Act comprehensively enough — he referred to the AHCA as TrumpCare several times, and also ObamaCare 2.0.
"The way Blum struggled Monday night to explain his vote — through the loud boos of rowdy, impolite, and infuriated constituents — is just a narrow sampling of the growing concern and confusion caused by Republican plans to revamp the nation's health-care system," says Ed O'Keefe at The Washington Post. You can read more about Blum's town hall at The Washington Post and watch some footage of the waving red signs at KCRG-TV9. Peter Weber
If you want to meet with President Trump, it helps to be a white man, preferably an executive or a celebrity, according to a massive database of 1,685 individual interactions with the president, which was published Tuesday by Politico.
The database is emphasized as "unauthorized" because the White House has refrained from publicly releasing its visitor logs. "To build a better, completely public visitor log, we compiled not just visits to the White House, but interactions that include in-person meetings with the president at Mar-a-Lago and other venues, appearances at events and documented phone calls with foreign leaders and other politicians," Politico writes.
Of 1,222 people Trump has interacted with since moving to Washington, 79 percent have been men and 80 percent have been white — and over 60 percent are white men. Additionally, 270 of the people Trump has met with are company executives, 250 are Republican politicians, 47 are foreign leaders, and 44 are celebrities, Politico reports.
Because the log also includes the number of meetings Trump is known to have had with each individual, it becomes fairly apparent who Trump is fond of and what his priorities are. For example, while Trump is known to have met with his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, 22 times since taking office, he's met with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson just four times. And while Trump has naturally met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) many times, the log also reveals a fondness for moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who Trump has seen more than any other Democratic senator aside from Schumer.
Explore the entire database here. Jeva Lange
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has chosen his team to write the Senate Republican version of the American Health Care Act, and senators will apparently scrap the House version and start over. "This process will not be quick or simple or easy," McConnell said Monday. But the group of 13 senators McConnell has tapped for the task — including himself and his top two deputies — has raised eyebrows because, among other things, it includes 13 men and no women.
Robert Pear at The New York Times suggests that McConnell, a shrewd tactician, chose to include only men, including far-right Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), "to placate the right." But his picks "may have inadvertently created a dangerous alliance," Pear adds, between Republicans who are more moderate on health care, especially Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who came up with the "Jimmy Kimmel Test" for health-care legislation. If they band together, they just need one more Republican to effectively veto any bill — and between Medicaid and pre-existing conditions, there are AHCA skeptics in the Senate GOP caucus.
But it isn't just the homogeneity that has people talking; McConnell also left out several senators with potentially useful experience. Collins, for example, notes that she "spent five years in state government overseeing the Bureau of Insurance many years ago, and I think I can bring some experience to the debate that will be helpful." Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only black Republican in the Senate, owned one of the most successful Allstate insurance branches in South Carolina before running for Congress, Pear says.
And, of course, health care is an important topic for women as well as men, and the House AHCA would have some sticker shock for women in particular — if pregnancy were deemed a pre-existing condition, as allowed in the bill, a healthy 40-year-old woman could pay $17,060 more in premiums for her pregnancy, or up to 425 percent more than under ObamaCare, according to an analysis by the liberal Center for American Progress. The AHCA also bans federal funding for Planned Parenthood for at least one year, and prohibits federal tax credits to be used on any insurance plan to covers abortion. Michelle Wolf took an acerbic look at the GOP's all-male health-care panel on Monday's Daily Show, and you can hear her thoughts below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert had a boisterous crowd for Monday's Late Show, and he treated them to jokes about President Trump, crushed ambulances, conference calls, and Canadian alcohol. He kicked things off with his favorite subject. "Donald Trump continues to follow through on his promise to 'drain the swamp,' because it was announced on Friday that the White House has fired its chief usher," he said. "It took a while for her to leave the building, because there was no one available to show her the door."
The firing of Angella Reid — the first female usher and second African-American to hold the position — is kind of controversial, "because it's not a political position," Colbert said. "Reid is just the ninth chief usher since 1885. Back then, the chief usher was in charge of state dinners, and hedge-trimming Chester A. Arthur." Some noted historians are suggesting that Trump fired Reid because he thinks she might have been an Obama spy, but "even I think that's ridiculous," Colbert said. "I've seen pictures of this woman, and she doesn't look like an Obama spy." He showed a photo for effect.
Colbert touched on the GOP health-care legislating obliquely, playing an ad from Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello criticizing the House bill using an ambulance crusher. "Honestly, it seems like a waste of a perfectly good ambulance — until you realize, without health care, we won't need them anymore," Colbert said. "But this could backfire for Periello, because the real star of the ad is clearly the Model 10 Crusher. Yeah, it's an up-and-comer. It's huge, it's loud, it destroys everything in its way — it could be our next president."
He ended with some jokes about the Eagles suing the Hotel California, and a few worthwhile minutes recapping a hilariously disastrous conference call White House budget director Mick Mulvaney held with reporters. "This is unbelievable," Colbert said, laughing. "Still, anyone who works at an office can tell you, it is one of the most successful conference calls of all time." It's funny because it may be true. Peter Weber