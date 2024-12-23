Amanemu: an ultra-luxury onsen retreat in Japan's Ise-Shima National Park

Soak in blissful private solitude among pine-cloaked hills and steamy hot springs

Aerial shot of Amanemu resort on Ago Bay, Japan
Amanemu resort overlooks the glinting, oyster-dotted waters of Ago Bay
(Image credit: Amanemu)
By
published

The Japanese portfolio of luxury hotel brand Aman is full of head-turners – from the sleek, sky-brushing minimalism of Aman Tokyo, perched high above the city's electric bustle, to the hushed, lantern-lit elegance of its Kyoto sibling, resting in secret, moss-laden gardens.

But it's Amanemu – a quieter, lesser-known retreat tucked deep into the pine-cloaked hills of Ise Shima National Park, near Nagoya – that feels like Aman's most heartfelt love letter to Japan, and perhaps even its best-kept secret.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Scott Campbell
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸