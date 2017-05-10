If the midterm elections were held today, 54 percent of Americans would vote for Democrats

If the 2018 midterm elections were held today, Democrats would dominate. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday asked voters whether they'd want to see Republicans or Democrats win control of the House of Representatives if the election was held right now, and Democrats won out by a striking 16-point margin. Just 38 percent said they'd want Republicans to remain in charge, while 54 percent said they'd want to see Democrats win control.

Quinnipiac noted that this "is the widest margin ever measured for this question in a Quinnipiac University poll, exceeding a 5 percentage point margin for Republicans in 2013."

The poll was conducted by phone from May 4-9 among 1,078 voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Becca Stanek