You can travel up to 400 feet under water in this hovering submarine

If the only thing that's kept you from buying a submarine was the complexity of the controls, "it's time to get your checkbook ready." The Undersea Aquahoverer ($1,500,000) makes navigating underwater as easy as driving a car, because it's designed to hover in place automatically when not being directed by either driver. Created by Hammacher Schlemmer, the craft can operate at depths to 400 feet and has six ducted propellers that'll move it in any direction. If you spot a shipwreck or interesting marine animal, you can chat with your co-pilot through a built-in intercom system.
Just weeks after a giant bunny mysteriously died in the cargo hold of a United Airlines flight, the airline was plagued with yet another animal-related fiasco. A United flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed for more than three hours Friday after a scorpion "emerged from a customer's clothing," United said in a statement.
United confirmed that the passenger was not stung. Paramedics arrived at the gate to examine the customer, and United said he "declined further treatment." "[A]s a precaution, a new aircraft was arranged," United said.
This is the second time in a month that United Airlines has had to deal with a scorpion aboard one of its planes. In April, a man on a flight from Houston to Calgary was stung by a scorpion that fell out of an overhead bin. "My husband felt something in his hair. He grabbed it out of his hair and it fell onto his dinner table. As he was grabbing it by the tail it stung him," the man's wife said. A flight attendant apparently flushed the scorpion down the airplane toilet.
That scorpion incident happened on the same day that a seated customer was forcefully removed from an overbooked flight, sparking international outrage. A month before that, United caught flak after refusing to let two girls wearing leggings board a flight because of its dress code for its employees and their guests. Becca Stanek
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) just used Trump supporters' favorite line against Hillary Clinton against President Trump. In a tweet Thursday night, Jeffries linked to a New York Times story detailing Trump's alleged efforts to get FBI Director James Comey — whom Trump unceremoniously fired Tuesday — to swear his loyalty, which Jeffries pointed to as "evidence of Trump's effort to obstruct justice."
Jeffries followed that up with a very pointed question:
Evidence of Trump's effort to obstruct justice continues to emerge. Lock HIM up? https://t.co/YwsHaNzKlW
— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 12, 2017
Trump — who often basked in chants of "Lock her up!" at his rallies — argued that Clinton should serve prison time because of her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.
Jeffries, among other Democrats, is enraged by Trump's abrupt firing of Comey amid an FBI investigation into Trump's ties to Russia. Also on Thursday night, Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman (Calif.) tweeted that "impeachment will happen" if a "handful of Republicans in Congress join Dems to put country above party." Becca Stanek
President Trump's lawyers have released a letter apparently confirming that the last 10 years of Trump's tax returns show virtually no "income of any type from Russian sources." Noted exceptions are the 2013 Miss Universe pageant and a property Trump sold to a billionaire in 2008 for $95 million, The Associated Press reports.
AP notes: "The lawyers did not release copies of Trump's tax returns so The Associated Press cannot independently verify their conclusions."
Trump reportedly asked his lawyers for the letter after a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Read the report here. Jeva Lange
The FBI is disputing nearly every part of President Trump's version of the events that took place at a dinner with former FBI Director James Comey, NBC News reports.
President Trump admitted to NBC News' Lester Holt on Thursday that he had directly asked Comey over dinner if he was being investigated for ties to Russia. Trump claimed Comey told him he was not being investigated, prompting NBC News to note that "it would be highly unusual for someone who might be the focus of an FBI probe to ask whether he was under investigation and to be directly told by the FBI director that he was not." Trump also implied that Comey had asked for the dinner in order to make a case for keeping his job as the director of the FBI.
Current and former FBI officials say nothing of the sort happened. A former senior official claimed that even though Trump twice told Holt that Comey had requested the dinner, "the president is not correct. The White House called [Comey] out of the blue. Comey didn't want to do it. He didn't even want the rank and file at the FBI to know about it."
The official said Comey never confirmed Trump was not being investigated, either. "He tried to stay away from [the Russian-ties investigation]," the official said. "He would say, 'Look sir, I really can't get into it, and you don't want me to.'" Jeva Lange
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) promised Republican colleagues that all special working group meetings about the American Health Care Act will not be 100 percent male, an unnamed GOP lawmaker told The Hill in a report published Friday.
"The leader has assured us that at least one of the women will attend all of the meetings going forward," the legislator said. "He basically told the lunch that everyone in the caucus was invited," explained another unnamed working group member. "He told the lunch that everyone in the caucus, including the women, can come." Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) are known to have attended recent health-care meetings.
This assurance comes after congressional Republicans came under criticism for holding health-care reform negotiations with no women involved. McConnell's original working group list of senators who would craft the Senate version of the AHCA featured 13 men and no women. There are only 21 women in the Senate, of whom just five are Republicans and therefore likely to be invited to work on the GOP bill. Bonnie Kristian
If you've watched many of the approximately 8.6 million movies in Marvel Comics' Avengers franchise, you may recall Hydra, a Nazi-linked terrorist organization often battled by Captain America. Hydra is named after a mythological, multi-headed snake monster that grows more heads every time you cut one off, and members of the villainous group identify each other by whispering, "Hail Hydra!"
But if you visit hail-hydra.com, perhaps hoping to read up on some Marvel lore before the next 4 million movies premiere, you will instead be redirected to the WhiteHouse.gov page for President Donald J. Trump. Really — try it.
It isn't clear who set up the redirect, but it has been in place since at least mid-April. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, one Hydra offshoot in the comics, an organization called the Secret Empire, was headed by an American president. The unnamed president killed himself after his secret was leaked in a 1974 storyline commenting on the Watergate scandal of former President Richard Nixon. Bonnie Kristian
Keith Schiller is one of President Trump's top aides and closest confidants, a rare individual that Trump believes he can trust completely. Of course, Trump used to do much more than trust Schiller with his presidential secrets — he trusted the man with his life.
That is because Schiller used to be Trump's bodyguard, The Washington Post reports. A former New York police detective, Schiller got his job when he noticed, 18 years ago, that a man who seemed too scrawny to be a bodyguard was tasked with protecting Trump's then-wife Marla Maples. "A light goes off," Schiller recalled. "I said: 'Bodyguard, I can do this' … I'm no stranger to putting my hands on people." He got in touch with Trump and a short time later, he was installed as official protection.
Today, Schiller's task is a slightly different one:
… [In] the White House, Schiller sits at a desk just steps from the president as director of Oval Office Operations. He serves as one of Trump's most trusted aides — as well as a key player in this week's controversial firing of FBI Director James B. Comey.
On Tuesday, the president personally dispatched Schiller to FBI headquarters to deliver a letter informing Comey he was "terminated" — a moment that was recorded and broadcast by CNN. Trump chose Schiller for the task over a more junior staffer, one White House official said. [The Washington Post]
"Keith Schiller is not just some bodyguard," said Trump's former political adviser, Michael Caputo. "Nobody knows the score among the advisers better than Keith Schiller." Jeva Lange