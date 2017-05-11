Stephen Colbert explains how we know Trump fired James Comey to stop the Russia investigation

Stephen Colbert was caught by surprise at President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey right before Tuesday night's Late Show, and on Wednesday night's show he said he'd given the situation a lot of thought over the previous 24 hours. "We have reached a milestone as a nation, and it's not just that the president fired the head of the FBI," he said. "No, here's the milestone: We've apparently elected a president who truly does not care what anything looks like."
Colbert started with the firing of Comey, "which really feels like authoritarianism 101 — which, by the way, a very difficult class; the professor is a total Nazi," he quipped. "The question is, why did Trump do it? Now, while it looks like Donald Trump fired James Comey to stop the Russian investigation, that is why." What we've learned about Trump over the past two years is that "what it seems like he's doing is exactly what he's doing," Colbert said. "There's no grand strategy. He's not some puppet master, he's not some wizard playing 3-dimensional chess — he's playing 'Hungry Hungry Hippos.'"
Colbert read Trump's termination letter to Comey, where the president dubiously alleged that Comey told him he wasn't under investigation. "Did you catch that?" Colbert asked. "He's saying this is not about the Russia investigation in a letter firing Comey for the Russia investigation. That is clever — that is like carving your alibi on the murder weapon." He had started the show with some (fake) early drafts of Trump's letter.
Colbert noted the Watergate comparisons, and that Trump was shocked at the negative reaction, insisting on Twitter that after the furor calms down, everyone will thank him. Colbert took the bait: "All right, how should we thank him? We should get him something special — how about a special prosecutor?" He ended on a long, involved video riff on Anderson Cooper's impressively arch eye roll at Kellyanne Conway, a re-enactment of Sean Spicer hiding from reporters in the White House bushes, and a new Nancy Drew mystery. Watch below. Peter Weber
One of the oddest parts of President Trump's short letter informing FBI Director James Comey that he'd been "terminated," purportedly on the advice of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and especially Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, was when Trump noted his great appreciation that Comey had informed him "on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation."
Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) found that assertion "bizarre" and a reason to establish an independent commission on Russia's role in the 2016 election; comedian Stephen Colbert said it was "like carving your alibi on the murder weapon." One Comey associate told The Wall Street Journal that the idea of Comey telling Trump he isn't under investigation "is literally farcical."
Informing Trump about an ongoing criminal investigation involving him and his associates would violate longstanding Justice Department policies — though, to be fair, Comey's violation of Justice Department policies was the stated rationale for his firing. Still, regarding Trump's claim about Comey exonerating him to his face, "people familiar with the matter said that statement is not accurate, although they would not say how it was inaccurate," The Washington Post reports. On Tuesday night, Comey associates were more specific to The Wall Street Journal:
[Comey] was careful not to release information to the president about the ongoing probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. election, however, because Mr. Comey believed doing so would cross ethical and legal boundaries, according to the associates. Mr. Comey told associates before the election and in December that he knew he could be fired but wouldn't let such fears affect his decision making. He also urged agents investigating Russia's meddling in the election not to worry about politics or how their probe might affect those in power, an associate said. [The Wall Street Journal]
According to several reports — including one in The Washington Post based on "the private accounts of more than 30 officials at the White House, the Justice Department, the FBI, and on Capitol Hill, as well as Trump confidants and other senior Republicans" — Trump fired Comey because he was tired of seeing him on TV talking about Russia and the Trump campaign. According to an official White House timetable of events handed out Wednesday, Trump became "strongly inclined" to fire Comey after watching him testify about the Russia investigation last week. Peter Weber
The Washington Post has a delightful clarification on that story about Sean Spicer hiding in the bushes
On Tuesday night, while trying to avoid a gaggle of reporters who wanted to know why President Trump had just fired FBI Director James Comey, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer "disappeared into the shadows, huddling with his staff behind a tall hedge" on the White House lawn, The Washington Post reported. "After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the bushes" the Post continued, a press aide "emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so." On Wednesday, The Washington Post conceded that this portrayal of Spicer hiding in the bushes was not quite accurate:
To wit:
The Washington Post has not yet changed its new tagline, clarifying that "Democracy Dies Among Darkness," or "Sean Spicer Hides in Darkness," but these are crazy days, so stay tuned. Peter Weber
Trevor Noah warns that after Trump's firing of James Comey, 'even Africa is possible in America'
For anyone who spent Tuesday night and Wednesday "in airplane mode," Trevor Noah caught everyone up on President Trump's firing of James Comey, and its implications, on Wednesday's Daily Show. "Trump fired James Comey, the man who happened to be leading the investigation into whether Trump's campaign had colluded with Russia to win last year's election, the man who, as director of the FBI, is supposed to be politically independent, almost untouchable," he said. "People, I'm not going to sugar-coat this — this is bad for democracy."
Noah, a native of South Africa, played a highlight reel of talking heads alarmed at the Comey news, then said they should just say what they really mean: What Trump did should only happen in Africa. "I don't get why people still say, 'This could never happen in America,'" he said. "Isn't this the place where anything is possible? So even Africa is possible in America. First it's Dictator Trump, and pretty soon Bono's gonna be throwing benefit concerts for the U.S."
Noah did not buy Trump's first explanation for why he fired Comey, and neither did the Daily Show audience. He paraphrased the Comey-was-mean-to-Hillary excuse, in Trump voice: "I fire people who do the right thing — it's why all my businesses succeed." But "you don't need to be a genius to figure out why Trump really canned Comey — it rhymes with Russia," Noah said, noting the escalating investigation Comey was overseeing, including a request for more resources to expand its scope just days before he was fired.
People have been warning about Trump's "autocratic tendencies" since his election, but what's particularly worrisome is that this Congress has shown Trump it will be neither a check nor a balance on his power," Noah said. "Here's the thing: Democracies don't go away in a flash. People need to get that into their minds. You don't just wake up one morning and tanks are rolling through the streets. That's not how it works. It's a slow burn, with many steps along the way, and this is a big step. Without Congress to rely on, Comey was the one person we trusted to be unbiased. Whether you liked or hated his decisions, it didn't feel like he was on anyone's side." That hope is gone. "A lot of people are distraught by this decision," he said. "The other people are Russians." Watch below. Peter Weber
White House insists Russian state photographers didn't bug the Oval Office during Putin-arranged meeting
If the scene seemed awkward for President Trump — hosting the Russian foreign minister for an Oval Office meeting that only Russian media was allowed to attend, just hours after he fired an FBI director in the midst of ramping up a federal investigation into the Trump campaign's potential election-meddling collusion with Russia — don't worry, it gets worse. First, the White House was reportedly shocked to see photos like this — Trump laughing with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — released publicly:
No U.S. reporters or photographers were allowed at the meeting — which Trump had agreed to at the personal insistence of Russian Vladimir Putin, Politico says — and a senior Trump administration official "said the White House had been misled about the role of the Russian photographer," The Washington Post reports. "Russian officials had described the individual as Lavrov's official photographer without disclosing that he also worked for Tass," the Russian state-owned news agency. "We were not informed by the Russians that their official photographer was dual-hatted and would be releasing the photographs on the state news agency," the official told the Post. Russia seemed pretty eager for people to see the photos.
Former U.S. intelligence officials were also alarmed that the White House allowed Russian state photographers into the Oval Office, given the Russians' skill at installing listening devices and other surveillance equipment. The senior White House official downplayed those concerns, telling The Washington Post that the Russians "had to go through the same screening as a member of the U.S. press going through the main gate to the [White House] briefing room." That did not, in fact, allay concerns, with one former intelligence official noting that standard screening for White House visitors might not catch sophisticated eavesdropping devices.
The meeting itself, and especially "the images of Trump putting his arm genially on Lavrov's back — and a later White House official readout of the meeting that said Trump 'emphasized his desire to build a better relationship between the United States and Russia,'" were already a win for Lavrov and Putin, says Politico's Susan Glasser. "Lavrov was right where he has always wanted to be Wednesday: mocking the United States while being welcomed in the Oval Office by the president himself." Peter Weber
FBI agents strongly dispute the White House assertion that FBI agents didn't trust or like James Comey
Among the many reasons the Trump administration is giving for President Trump's decision to abruptly fire FBI Director James Comey is that FBI agents no longer trusted their boss. Comey had "lost the confidence" of the FBI "rank-and-file" and had "politicized" his role, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CBS News Tuesday night. She repeated the assertion during Wednesday's press briefing. As CNN's Jim Sciutto reported Wednesday afternoon, that just doesn't seem to be true.
"Veteran agents and other FBI employees described a dark mood throughout the bureau, where morale was already low from months of being pummeled over dueling investigations surrounding the 2016 presidential election," reports The New York Times. "Some agents at the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in interviews that they were shocked and demoralized," The Wall Street Journal adds.
The Washington Post described "raw anger, and some fear," at the FBI. It was "a gut punch," said Thomas O'Connor, the president of the FBI Agents Association. "We didn't see it coming, and we don't think Director Comey did anything that would lead to this." The Post elaborated:
Many employees said they were furious about the firing, saying the circumstances of his dismissal did more damage to the FBI's independence than anything Comey did in his three-plus years in the job. One intelligence official who works on Russian espionage matters said they were more determined than ever to pursue such cases. Another said Comey's firing and the subsequent comments from the White House are attacks that won't soon be forgotten. Trump had "essentially declared war on a lot of people at the FBI," one official said. "I think there will be a concerted effort to respond over time in kind." [The Washington Post]
FBI employees told The Wall Street Journal that Comey was "protective of the agency," independent, and liked by most agents. "We will keep working, obviously, but this could do some real damage," said one top agent. "It is good to know the director has your back and is not going to fold under pressure." The New York City field office, the FBI's largest, was described as "somber" and "like a funeral parlor" on Wednesday.
Trump "is weighing going to the FBI headquarters in Washington on Friday as a show of his commitment to the bureau," an official told The New York Times, "though he is not expected to discuss the Russia investigation." Peter Weber