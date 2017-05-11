This year's AP English exam asked about 'artifice' in politics. A lot of students wrote about Trump.

There is nothing sweeter than reading an essay prompt and instantly feeling inspired. For many of the more than 500,000 students who took the AP English Language and Composition exam this year, that 'a-ha' moment made them think of President Trump.

The third exam prompt came from the essay "America the Illiterate" by Chris Hedges, BuzzFeed News reports, and it asked the students to reflect on the statement: "The most essential skill in political theater and the consumer culture is artifice. Those who are best at artifice succeed. Those who have not mastered the art of artifice fail."

What we all thought of on third essay of AP Lang exam pic.twitter.com/PEZbWr4rAy — Nicholas Silver (@theNickySilver) May 10, 2017

The hashtag #APLang quickly became a forum for teens skewering Trump:

Of course, not everyone wrote exactly the same essay:

It's funny cause i roasted hillary in mine #APLang pic.twitter.com/YSLncW6fKH — Nicøle (@nicoleewinters) May 11, 2017

The test administrators should not be surprised by the response — the name "Trump" has been proven to not especially inspire people to think of nice words. Jeva Lange