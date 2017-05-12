Trevor Noah laughs, cringes at the thing that finally made Trump angry at Russia

All the chaos in the White House and Congress this week — the hearings, the firing of FBI Director James Comey, the backlash — is "because of the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia," Trevor Noah noted on Thursday's Daily Show. "So, if you were Donald Trump right now, what's the one thing you would stay away from?" Russia, of course, but more specifically, Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, "the specific guy who got Michael Flynn fired and made Jeff Sessions have to recuse himself from the Russia investigation," Noah said. "If there's one person you don't want any more ties to, it's this guy."
So of course on Wednesday, only a few hours after he fired Comey, Trump hosted Kislyak and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House. "You brought Russians into the Oval Office?" Noah asked. "Although, Trump is so oblivious, who knows if he even realizes what a big deal this is?" The meeting was set up at the instance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he noted, sighing: "You know, it's starting to feel less like Putin's blackmailing Trump and more like he has Trump hypnotized."
On the other hand, "Donald Trump may be crazy, but it turns out he's not stupid," Noah said. "You see, he knew that this would look bad, so he didn't allow any American journalists into the room — no photos, no documentation, no pics, so it didn't happen." Except, well, he let Russian state media in, and they shared the photos, making the White House — as CNN reports — furious, because the Russians lied. "Aw, bless your soul, Trump. I can't believe how innocent Trump's people are," Noah concern-trolled. "How are you shocked that they lied. How?"
"Russia is owning Donald Trump so hard right now, it's embarrassing," he said. "It's like watching the Harlem Globetrotters — did you have to dunk on him and pull his pants down, man?" After this stunt, "I don't want to hear another word about how it was only the DNC that got hacked because Team Trump is so smart secure," he added. "Because Russia just proved that if they want to hack and leak some dirt on Trump, they can do it face to face without him even noticing." He ended with a short X-Files parody. Watch below. Peter Weber
College football team provides combined 756 hours of volunteer labor at camp for kids with cancer
The Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times in Southern California's San Jacinto Mountains offers year-round camping opportunities for young cancer patients, their siblings, and parents, and thanks to the efforts of a college football team, money that would ordinarily be used to take care of facility improvements can now go directly to giving kids the ultimate camping experience.
The student-athletes spent three days at the camp in late April, where they provided a combined 756 hours of labor — the equivalent of $20,389 worth of work. The team has a longstanding relationship with the camp, and the volunteers were kept busy doing everything from digging a trench and installing a 2,000-foot drip irrigation pipe to removing old concrete from a tennis court to chipping pine branches for landscape mulch.
"Over many years, the University of Redlands Bulldogs have created a formidable and lasting impact on our camp facilities, helping our organization raise the bar of safety and service, while at the same time allowing funds that would be needed for improvement projects to be used to sponsor every child diagnosed with cancer to attend a healing, supportive, and life-changing camp session," Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times said on its Facebook page. Catherine Garcia
Aides think Trump, trying to fix the Comey media mess, made things worse with his NBC interview
The mood inside the White House is glum, with President Trump fuming over how the media is covering the firing of FBI Director James Comey and aides doing their best not to cross his path, several officials told Politico.
Several staffers thought it was a bad idea for him to schedule an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt, which aired Thursday — he ended up contradicting the White House's version of events regarding Comey's firing, saying he was going to fire him regardless of recommendations by the attorney general and deputy attorney general — but a person close to Trump said he was "fixated" on the news, thought the communications team wasn't doing its job, and he had to "take the situation into his own hands." He isn't alone in this thinking; son-in-law Jared Kushner also disapproves of how the press office is doing business, a person close to Trump told Politico, but other aides argue that the team wasn't given any direction or a game plan when Comey's firing was announced.
An outside adviser says that surrogates are not lining up to appear on television shows because Trump keeps making contradictory statements and they don't want to be publicly humiliated, and many aides agree that Trump's interview with Holt just made the Comey situation worse. In two of the funnier pieces of the puzzle, several aides immediately leaked to Politico that during a staff meeting on Thursday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the deputy press secretary, lectured them about leaking to the media, saying it was bad for Trump, while White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is more bothered with The Washington Post reporting that he was hiding in some bushes than the coverage Trump is receiving. The Post corrected their report to say he was "among" bushes rather than "in" them, but that didn't stop Spicer from telling Politico Thursday night that the paper "falsely described the situation" and "grossly misstated the situation around our attempt to brief the press." Catherine Garcia
CNN's Dana Bash compares Trump's interactions with James Comey to something 'out of The Godfather'
On Thursday, President Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt that over dinner, months before he fired him, he'd asked FBI Director James Comey, "If it's possible, would you let me know, am I under investigation?" On Thursday night, CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked chief political correspondent Dana Bash what she thought about that admission.
"It makes sense that that's the way you do business in New York," said Bash, a native of New Jersey. "It does not make sense that that's the way you do business when you are the president of the United States and you are talking to the FBI director. This is a double-whammy, because not only did he go out of bounds in admitting that he talked to the FBI director about an investigation into people who worked for him during the campaign, but in the same conversation they talked about James Comey's job prospects and whether or not he was going to stay in that job. Well, who decides whether he stays in that job? The president. I mean, it almost feels like a scene out of The Godfather." It isn't — it's real life, she said, and "what's even more alarming is that he doesn't seem to get how unusual and out-of-bounds this is."
They didn't even get to the reports that, according to two of Comey's friends, Trump asked Comey for his personal loyalty at that dinner. Trump may not actually hate this comparison, however, given his love and familiarity with the movie. Peter Weber
Watch Trump, Huckabee Sanders explain how firing James Comey relates to ending the Russia investigation
By Thursday, the White House's original explanation for why President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey — he just followed the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentstein — was defunct, despite White House officials like Vice President Mike Pence and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders standing by it until Thursday, when Trump himself threw that rationale out the window. "Oh, I was gonna fire regardless of recommendation," Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt.
Trump went on to suggest that the FBI's investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and the Russian government, which Comey was leading, played at least some part in his decision. "Regardless of recommendation I was going to fire Comey, knowing there was no good time to do it," Trump said. "And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."
Trump on @NBCNightlyNews: "This Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story" pic.twitter.com/7NvrO9e8j2
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 11, 2017
After Trump explained his theory that it is very hard for Republicans to win the Electoral College, he said he knew firing Comey in the middle of the Russia investigation might "confuse people," he wants the investigation "to be absolutely done properly," and he'd considered the idea to "expand that, you know, lengthen the time — because it should be over with, in my opinion, should have been over with a long time ago." Trump decided not to "lengthen out the investigation," he said, because "I have to do the right thing for the American people."
Huckabee Sanders, whose job it is to clarify White House positions, did her best at Thursday afternoon's press briefing. "We want this to come to its conclusion, we want it to come to its conclusion with integrity," she said of the investigation. "And we think that we've actually, by removing Director Comey, taken steps to make that happen."
CNN called that "a surprising admission from the White House that Comey's sudden dismissal on Tuesday may have an effect on the Russia probe." Typically, the White House firing an FBI director investigating the president or his associates, with the stated reason that it would hasten the end of that investigation, would be frowned upon in legal circles. Peter Weber
The last 48 hours "have been a disaster for the White House," Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night, with such standout moments as Sean Spicer's late-night rendezvous with some bushes and President Trump's contradiction-filled interview with NBC's Lester Holt.
Ever since Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, "the White House has been engulfed in chaos," Meyers said. In a truly bizarre moment on Tuesday night, Spicer was seen trying to avoid cameras by lurking in some bushes on the White House grounds, The Washington Post reported. Someone in the Trump administration must have complained to the Post about this, because they issued a correction saying he was actually "huddled among bushes," not "in the bushes." "When the White House is clarifying the press secretary's position in relation to bushes, it's important to remember America is both among and in deep s—t," Meyers said.
Then there's Trump. After making such a "momentous and controversial decision," Meyers said, you'd think the president would want to explain to the public what was going on, but that didn't happen until two days later, when his interview with Holt aired. The White House originally maintained that Comey's firing had nothing to do with the FBI's investigation into Russia, and Trump made his decision on the recommendation of Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general, and that was their story until Thursday, when Trump contradicted "every argument his team had made on his behalf, saying the whole thing was his idea," Meyers said. "He just admitted everything the White House has been saying since Tuesday is a lie. Trump's ego is so huge he can't even let somebody else have the spotlight in his alibi."
Trump also mentioned to Holt that, even though he claimed to have asked Comey if he was under investigation and was told no, he knew this already because he didn't submit any paperwork to anyone, a sure sign that an investigation is underway. "I guess there's one upside to being sued as much as Trump has; he's an expert on being investigated," Meyers said, before going into a Trump impression: "Believe me, I know when I'm being investigated. In fact, 'How to Know You're Under Investigation' was one of the most popular classes at Trump University." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer seems to get blamed for a lot of things, so it comes as no surprise that people think he is on the way out, but an exasperated White House official told BuzzFeed News on Thursday he's staying put.
When asked if Spicer was about to get the axe, the staffer said, "Oh my God, for the billionth time, no." Spicer, last spotted near some bushes in the dark, has been on Naval reserve duty for the last few days, which had been scheduled before President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday. A person close to Spicer told BuzzFeed News Spicer asked Trump if he should skip his duty in order to handle the Comey crisis, but Trump told him to go as planned.
Trump has apparently been happy with the performance of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has filled in for Spicer over the last few days, and he is contemplating shuffling the communications department and possibly moving her up from the deputy position, a person with knowledge of his thinking said; one thing in Spicer's favor, though, is the fact that he brings in viewers to press conferences, something reality show veteran Trump loves. While some White House staffers say it's a wait and see game, one told BuzzFeed News Spicer is absolutely safe: "Every time people write this story, they're always wrong, and people writing today are wrong." Catherine Garcia
A week after his inauguration, President Trump invited former FBI Director James Comey to a private dinner at the White House, where he demanded his loyalty, several Comey associates told The New York Times.
Comey said the pair made small talk about the election and the size of Trump's inaugural crowd before the president asked Comey if he would "pledge his loyalty to him," the Times reports. Comey said no, he would not be "reliable" in the political sense, but he would always be honest. Later in the meal, Trump again stated he needed Comey's loyalty, and Comey repeated that he would give him "honesty."
FBI directors are meant to be independent of the president, and Comey, who was fired Tuesday by Trump, told associates he now believes this was the beginning of the end for him. He also said he was concerned about how it would look for him to have a solo dinner with the president while the FBI was investigating possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. The White House told the Times this account of the dinner is not accurate. Catherine Garcia