Kellyanne Conway tells Sean Hannity that Democrats have 'no message' on the Comey firing

President Trump is reportedly so unhappy with his White House media operation that he's considering ousting his press secretary (or not), blaming him and his staff for dropping the ball after the firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday night. Trump effectively took over messaging, sitting down for an interview with NBC's Lester Holt and chiding Democrats (and Rosie O'Donnell) on Twitter for hating on Comey for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation then freaking out when Trump fired him six months later.

"What's your reaction to how the left is creating these bizarre conspiracies?" Sean Hannity asked White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway on Fox News Thursday night. "They once again show, Sean, they have no message," she said. "The message is resist, obstruct, deny, insult, insinuate." In a March poll, 41 percent of Democrats said they had an unfavorable view of Comey, she said, "because "Democratic leaders were out there trashing this guy all through the fall. And now they want to make him a martyr."

"There's such a rush to judgment," Conway said. "There's such this presumptive negativity, and it makes these people lose their minds and become hypocrites." "This is all fake news," Hannity replied. They both noted that the FBI investigation will continue without Comey, and Hannity appeared to dismiss the underlying point of the investigation: Russia interfering in the U.S. election to help Trump win. "If influencing elections is bad, why did Barack Obama use his State Department and political operatives to try and unseat one of our greatest allies, the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu?" he asked.

Conway said the media should be focusing more on good news about Trump. Hannity agreed. "All these fake news networks, and they really are fake news, have been trying to come up with this liberal talking point and making comparisons that this is Nixonian, this is the equivalent of the Saturday Night Massacre," he said. "When in fact Nixon was trying to stop an investigation and a special prosecutor. This president is not stopping it." Conway nodded. "There's so much good news coming out of here that does not get covered because it's not, you know, it's not titillating," she said. Peter Weber