Alan Dershowitz on Trump report: 'This is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president'
Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz made a bold statement Monday night about the report that President Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials during a meeting last week in the Oval Office.
"This is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president," he told CNN's Erin Burnett. "Let's not minimize it. [James] Comey is now in the wastebasket of history. Everything else is off the table. This is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president of the United States. Let's not underestimate it." Catherine Garcia
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is calling The Washington Post's report that President Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials "a very serious matter."
During a CNN town hall Monday night, Pelosi said that if Trump did give this protected information to an "adversarial country," it would be a major problem with serious ramifications. "It would be a concern that even if the president didn't reveal a source, what he did reveal could be traced directly to a source," Pelosi said. "It endangers the person or persons, the activity, it could undermine an operation that could be saving lives, and it undermines the trust that we would have with our allies."
The information that the United States receives from its foreign partners is being shared "carefully," Pelosi added, with those intelligence officials "not expecting the president of the United States to wittingly or unwittingly" pass it along. Catherine Garcia
President Trump has at least one senator standing behind him following The Washington Post's report that he gave highly classified information not meant to be shared to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a meeting last week.
Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) had no issue with Trump possibly giving out sensitive information to representatives of a foreign country accused of interfering with the 2016 presidential election, telling Alice Ollstein of Talking Points Memo that the president "has the ability to declassify anything at any time without any process. So it's no longer classified the minute he utters it." While the president does have the right as commander-in-chief to do this, "any president needs to be careful," Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said. Catherine Garcia
A spokesman for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said he is waiting for more information to come out regarding The Washington Post's report that President Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials during a meeting last week in the Oval Office.
"We have no way to know what was said, but protecting our nation's secrets is paramount," Doug Andres said in a statement. "The speaker hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration."
Last July after FBI Director James Comey announced the FBI had completed its investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, Ryan told the public where he stands when it comes to a person — at least a Democrat — possibly sharing classified information, saying, "Individuals who are 'extremely careless' with classified information should be denied further access to such info." Catherine Garcia
In a hastily put together press conference, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said on Monday night The Washington Post's report that President Trump shared with Russian officials last week highly classified information is "false," later adding, "I was in the room. It didn't happen."
"There's nothing the president takes more seriously than the security of the American people," McMaster said. "The story that came out tonight as reported is false. The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation. At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed, and the president did not discuss any military operations that were not already publicly known."
McMaster said two other senior officials were also present during Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and "they remember the meeting the same way and have said so." Catherine Garcia
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spent Monday evening explaining how President Trump interacted with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a meeting in the Oval Office last week, without explicitly denying The Washington Post's report that Trump shared highly classified information with the men.
"During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, a broad range of subjects were discussed, among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism," he said in a statement. "During that exchange, the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods, or military operations." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is calling The Washington Post's report that President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador last week "very, very troubling" if true.
"To compromise a source is something you just don't do," Corker told Haley Byrd of the Independent Journal Review. The Post, citing current and former U.S. officials, says that during a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump "began describing details about an Islamic State terrorist threat" that was given to the U.S. by a partner through a sensitive intelligence-sharing agreement. Bloomberg's Sahil Kapur reports Corker said the White House "has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order," later adding, "Obviously, they're in a downward spiral right now and they've got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that's happening."
Other senators are also weighing in, with Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) saying if the Post's report is accurate, "this is a slap in the face to the intel community. Risking sources and methods is inexcusable, particularly with the Russians." Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) believes that while Trump has "the right" to leak classified information, he needs to "be careful," and "we certainly don't want any president" to go around sharing such sensitive matters. During the presidential campaign, Trump tweeted that his opponent, Hillary Clinton, was "not fit" for the presidency because Clinton and her team "were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information." Catherine Garcia