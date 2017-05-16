Jake Tapper witheringly pokes holes in H.R. McMaster's definition of 'wholly appropriate'

CNN's Jake Tapper isn't buying National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster's claim that President Trump's reveal to Russian officials was "wholly appropriate." Hours after McMaster claimed at a press briefing Tuesday that it was not necessarily problematic that Trump had disclosed classified information during a meeting last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Tapper told a much different story.
Tapper recalled that the government had explicitly warned CNN in March that revealing "certain details about the threat, including the city from which some of the intelligence was collected" — in other words, the very information Trump apparently revealed to Russian officials — could pose a huge risk. "By reporting the city's name, Trump administration officials insisted, that would tip off American adversaries about sources and methods used to gather the intelligence," Tapper said. "It would, they insisted, get people killed."
CNN did not report the information, but Tapper said CNN has since confirmed that Trump did reveal it to Lavrov and Kislyak. Returning to McMaster's claim that Trump's reveal was "wholly appropriate," Tapper asked: "Again, this is the same city that intelligence officials say, 'If we told it to you right now, it would get people killed,' but somehow we are simultaneously supposed believe that President Trump sharing this information — the city and more — with a U.S. adversary — Russia — is, quote, 'wholly appropriate'?"
Watch Tapper's interrogation of McMaster's claim below.
Democratic and Republican senators were apparently discussing the 'definition of obstruction of justice' shortly after news of Comey's memo broke
Moments after The New York Times reported Tuesday evening that President Trump apparently urged fired FBI Director James Comey to close the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) noted a foreboding topic of conversation among lawmakers leaving the Senate floor:
The New York Times reported that Trump's request to Comey — whom he abruptly fired a week ago — came just one day after Flynn resigned over misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with a Russian ambassador. Comey apparently wrote a memo about this particular conversation with Trump, including the fact that Trump had pushed Comey to "let this go" because Flynn "is a good guy."
Comey created a "paper trail" of his interactions with Trump, the Times adds, to document "what he perceived as the president's improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation." The White House denies Trump asked Comey to halt the investigation.
The New York Times reported Tuesday that former FBI Director James Comey shared with associates that President Trump asked him to end the FBI investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Comey apparently had a conversation with Trump in mid-February, just one day after Flynn resigned, and in a memo he wrote about the exchange revealed that Trump asked him to "let this go." Flynn was being investigated as part of the bureau's probe into ties between Trump, his associates, and Russia.
The Times did not view the memo in question; one of Comey's associates read parts of the document to a Times reporter. In a statement, the White House denied the description of the conversation between Trump and Comey as relayed in Comey's memo via the Times report — but no one in the administration was willing to put their name on the statement. The entire denial was issued anonymously:
Trump abruptly fired Comey last week, at first citing his handling of the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails before conceding the bureau's Russia probe had been a factor. Read more about Comey's reported memo — and how Comey kept a "paper trail" to document "what he perceived as the president's improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation" — at The New York Times.
President Trump reportedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn just one day after Flynn resigned, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Comey apparently wrote a memo about the exchange immediately after speaking with Trump in mid-February.
Comey apparently created "similar memos" for every phone call and meeting he had with the president, the Times reports. His account of the mid-February conversation about Flynn reportedly indicates Trump explicitly sought to meddle in an FBI investigation:
The existence of Mr. Trump's request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and FBI investigation into links between Mr. Trump's associates and Russia.
Mr. Comey wrote the memo detailing his conversation with the president immediately after the meeting, which took place the day after Mr. Flynn resigned, according to two people who read the memo. The memo was part of a paper trail Mr. Comey created documenting what he perceived as the president's improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation. An FBI agent's contemporaneous notes are widely held up in court as credible evidence of conversations.
[...] "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," Mr. Trump told Mr. Comey, according to the memo. "He is a good guy." [The New York Times]
Comey apparently did not respond to Trump's request, only agreeing that Flynn "is a good guy," per his memo. The New York Times did not view the memo, which is not classified; an "associate" of Comey's read parts of the document aloud to a Times reporter.
The White House denied the report, saying, "The president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation." An FBI spokesman declined to comment to the Times. Read more about Trump's reported appeal to Comey at The New York Times.
Fox News host Shep Smith took a moment Tuesday to remember a time just months ago when President Trump wasn't sharing classified information with the Russians, but rather just bashing Hillary Clinton for "leaking." "You may remember, candidate Trump repeatedly bashed Hillary Clinton during the campaign while accusing her of leaking classified information," Smith said, pointing to Trump's tweet accusing Clinton of being "extremely careless" in handling "very sensitive, highly classified information" by using a private email server while she was secretary of state. Smith also noted Trump later tweeted that Clinton "should not be given national security briefings" because she's "a loose cannon with extraordinarily bad judgment and instincts."
Smith argued Tuesday that Trump — who last week apparently divulged classified information from Israel to Russian officials in a meeting during which only Russian media was present — has one-upped Clinton. "Now the sitting president is accused of actions that are potentially far more dangerous," Smith said. "In fact our own Judge Andrew Napolitano says these are the most serious accusations leveled against a sitting president in the modern era."
Watch the segment below.
Administration officials reassure everyone that Trump doesn't have the 'knowledge' to leak intel harmful to U.S. allies
On Tuesday, The New York Times revealed the real reason that Trump administration officials aren't freaking out about President Trump's potential to spill classified information, as he did last week in a meeting with Russian officials:
In private, three administration officials conceded that they could not publicly articulate their most compelling — and honest — defense of the president: that Mr. Trump, a hasty and indifferent reader of printed briefing materials, simply did not possess the interest or knowledge of the granular details of intelligence gathering to leak specific sources and methods of intelligence gathering that would do harm to United States allies. [The New York Times]
But not even Trump's apparent lack of "interest or knowledge" is enough to assuage some officials' fears. The New York Times also reported that some of Trump's senior advisers are nervous about "leaving him alone in meetings with foreign leaders out of concern he might speak out of turn."
On top of that, advisers are dealing with Trump's mood, which has reportedly become increasingly "sour and dark." Trump has apparently reached the point of "turning against most of his aides — even his son-in-law Jared Kushner — and describing them in a fury as 'incompetent.'"
Read more about what's going down at the White House at The New York Times.
A rare white wolf had to be euthanized last month after suffering a gunshot wound in Yellowstone National Park, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said Tuesday. The alpha female was one of just three known white wolves in the park.
Wolves of the Rockies president Marc Cooke blames critics of wolves in Yellowstone as being responsible for the white wolf's death. "Many hunting outfitters and ranchers have been unhappy about wolves since their reintroduction to the park more than 20 years ago," The Associated Press reports.
Yellowstone is offering a $5,000 reward for "information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for this criminal act." Wolves of the Rockies will add an additional $5,200 on top of that.
Yellowstone wrote in its announcement that "as the alpha female for over nine years with the same alpha male," the white wolf "had at least 20 pups, 14 of which lived to be yearlings."
Israel was apparently the source of the classified information that President Trump spilled to Russian officials in a meeting last week, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing a current and a former American official. Israel is a key U.S. ally, and The New York Times noted that Trump's disclosure "also raises the possibility that the information could be passed to Iran, Russia's close ally and Israel's main threat in the Middle East."
Israeli officials did not confirm the U.S. officials' claims, and Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer insisted that Israel "has full confidence in our intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump." However, Israel was worried about Trump's potential to overshare as far back as January, when "American officials warned their Israeli counterparts to be careful about what they told the Trump administration because it could be leaked to the Russians," The New York Times reported.
Trump insisted Tuesday morning on Twitter that he had an "absolute right" to share the information in his meeting at the White House with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster claimed at a press briefing Tuesday that Trump "wasn't even aware" of where the information he revealed "came from," but McMaster insisted that it was "wholly appropriate" to share in the "context of the conversation." The president does have intelligence privileges not afforded to other senior officials, including the ability to unilaterally declassify information. Becca Stanek