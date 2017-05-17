This is why Trump is buried in scandals, Art of the Deal ghostwriter explains

President Trump is buried beneath such an enormous pile of scandals that onlookers likely can't help but wonder if there is a teensy bit of self-sabotage at play. According to at least one person who worked intimately with Trump decades ago, the answer is yes.
The Art of the Deal ghostwriter Tony Schwartz wrote for The Washington Post that the way the president has behaved in the past week was "entirely predictable" if you look at his childhood:
[To survive,] Trump felt compelled to go to war with the world. It was a binary, zero-sum choice for him: You either dominated or you submitted. You either created and exploited fear or you succumbed to it — as he thought his older brother [who died an alcoholic at the age of 42] had. This narrow, defensive worldview took hold at a very early age, and it never evolved. "When I look at myself today and I look at myself in the first grade," he told a recent biographer, "I'm basically the same." His development essentially ended in early childhood. [The Washington Post]
Schwartz goes on to note that "over the past week, in the face of criticism from nearly every quarter, Trump's distrust has almost palpably mushroomed."
"The more he feels at the mercy of forces he cannot control — and he is surely feeling that now — the more resentful, desperate, and impulsive he becomes," Schwartz ominously adds. Read his entire assessment at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
As news of President Trump's mounting scandals broke this week, many right-leaning media outlets chose to focus instead on the apparent revelation that murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was allegedly in touch with Wikileaks before "mysteriously" being killed. But even though there is absolutely no concrete evidence to indicate anything fishy about Rich's murder — Washington, D.C., police say it was likely a botched attempted robbery — Fox News published a "scoop" citing a "federal investigator who reviewed an FBI forensic report … detailing the contents of Rich's computer" who claimed Rich had "made contact with Wikileaks."
Almost immediately, Rich's family denied the story, blasting internet sleuths for unfounded conspiracy theories about Rich's death. Then Fox News' source, private investigator Rod Wheeler, told CNN that he actually had no evidence linking Rich to Wikileaks:
Wheeler instead said he only learned about the possible existence of such evidence through the reporter he spoke to for the FoxNews.com story. He explained that the comments he made to WTTG-TV were intended to simply preview Fox News' Tuesday story. The WTTG-TV news director did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
"I only got that [information] from the reporter at Fox News," Wheeler told CNN.
Asked about a quote attributed to him in the Fox News story in which he said his "investigation up to this point shows there was some degree of email exchange between Seth Rich and Wikileaks," Wheeler said he was referring to information that had already been reported in the media. [CNN]
NBC News additionally reports that "local police in Washington, D.C., never even gave the FBI Rich's laptop to analyze after his murder," poking further holes in the Fox News report.
A spokesperson for Rich's family blamed outlets for publishing the unfounded rumor. Right-wing media has "shown over and over again that they are willing to lie and manipulate the facts" to further "their own political end," the spokesperson said. Jeva Lange
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday that he can supply the U.S. House and Senate with a record of the conversation between President Trump and Sergey Lavrov during their meeting last week. Putin maintains that during the conversation, Trump did not pass on highly classified information to Lavrov, although Trump himself admitted as much Tuesday in a series of tweets defending his decision. Putin nevertheless labeled the scandal "schizophrenia."
Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent points out that even the White House would not supply a transcript of the meeting.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) reacted to the news on CNN: "I think the last thing the president probably needs right now is for Vladimir Putin to be vouching for him," he said. Jeva Lange
Tuesday was the worst day of Trump's presidency, a senior White House official tells Politico, and White House staff is careening between reports of new scandals involving President Trump, Trump's tweets, and reports that many of them could lose their jobs in a big shakeup. But there is a possible break in the storm, as Trump and a lot of his advisers are headed out on an eight-day, five-nation trip starting Friday, with the first stops in Saudi Arabia and Israel.
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster will accompany Trump on the entire trip, and his entourage for major portions will reportedly include Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, strategist Stephen Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, his deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders, policy adviser Stephen Miller, economic adviser Gary Cohn, deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton, longtime aide Hope Hicks, and, for the G7 summit, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Former President Barak Obama, by contrast, would typically travel with one senior aide, national security adviser, and his press secretary.
Trump's aides "often stick close to the president for fear of being out of the loop, or diminished in power, if they stray from his side," Politico notes, and this dynamic will continue overseas. But at the same time, hopes for an escape from the chaos of Washington are dimming as Trump's mood "has become sour and dark, and he has turned against most of his aides — even his son-in-law, Jared Kushner — describing them in a fury as 'incompetent,'" two Trump advisers told The New York Times. Also:
Some of Mr. Trump's senior advisers fear leaving him alone in meetings with foreign leaders out of concern he might speak out of turn. Gen. McMaster, in particular, has tried to insert caveats or gentle corrections into conversations when he believes the president is straying off topic or onto boggy diplomatic ground. This has, at times, chafed the president, according to two officials with knowledge of the situation. Mr. Trump ... has complained that Gen. McMaster talks too much in meetings, and the president has referred to him as "a pain," according to one of the officials. [The New York Times]
If you throw in jet lag, different cable news channels, and spotty Twitter reception, it should be an interesting trip. There's also a chance that anything will be better than the status quo. Peter Weber
On Wednesday, Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of leaking huge amounts of classified material to Wikileaks in 2010, will be released from Fort Leavenworth military prison, seven years into a 35-year sentence. Former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence before leaving office in January. Manning will remain on active duty without pay, the Army said Tuesday, but will keep her military medical care and commissary privileges. She has said she will move to Maryland after she is out of prison, but details of her release are being held secret for security considerations. She is appealing her 2013 court-martial conviction. Peter Weber
A growing handful of Democratic lawmakers have been suggesting it may be time to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump, especially after he appears to have at least tiptoed up to obstructing justice by allegedly ordering FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, a day after he fired Flynn as national security adviser. Lawyers don't agree if Trump's purported comments to Comey amount to obstruction of justice, the main charge in both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment cases. But they do agree that impeachment is the only punishment Trump would face.
Impeachment proceedings are still a long shot, not least because they would have to start with House Republicans, and no Republican in Congress is explicitly using the i-word yet. But they are starting to talk subpoenas and making Watergate comparisons, and people who aren't congressional Democrats are beginning to talk impeaching Trump — an idea the public is apparently warming up to. On Tuesday evening, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin reacted to the report that Trump asked Comey to stand down with "three words: obstruction of justice."
David Gergen, a veteran presidential adviser, went a step further. "I was in the Nixon administration, as you know," he said on CNN, "and I thought after watching the Clinton impeachment, I thought I'd never see another one. But I think we're in impeachment territory now for the first time."
RT @AC360: @David_Gergen "I think we're in impeachment territory" @David_Gergen https://t.co/XrqWbing3a https://t.co/doIHqwKczv
— Jorge A. Vela (@JorgeAVela) May 17, 2017
Sen. Angus King (Maine), an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, told Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday that if the Comey memos are "true and confirmed I think you're getting very close to the legal definition of obstruction of justice." When Blitzer asked if we're "getting closer to the possibility of yet another impeachment process," King said, "reluctantly, Wolf, I have to say yes, simply because obstruction of justice is such a serious offense."
King was clear that impeachment would have to be for "high crimes and misdemeanors," because "we don't want to get into the situation where we're charging our president based on any kind of political considerations." And Republicans have to turn on Trump for him to be in any real danger. But as a senior official in the Trump administration and campaign said to The Daily Beast, after the last week, "I don't see how Trump isn't completely f—ed." Peter Weber
Elections have consequences, and right now, America is knee-deep in a "steaming pile of consequence," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Because right now, things that are self-evidently bad are being sold to us, by people who know better, as perfectly okay." The Late Show taped before the newest scandal surrounding President Trump hit the presses, so Colbert focused on Monday's bombshell about Trump sharing highly classified information with top Russian officials, with Tuesday's updates. Reportedly, "Israel was the source of the intelligence Trump gave the Russians, and oops-a-shalom, Trump is scheduled to visit Israel next week," he said. "That is really going to be one awkward state dinner."
To tamp down the story, Trump sent out National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with "a complete denial, by the most respected member of the Trump administration — smart strategy," Colbert said. "And following that, Donald Trump did the right thing by giving someone else the final word and not contradicting it on Twitter — I'm just kidding." In fact, Trump essentially "confessed" to spilling state secrets. "This explains why he doesn't write murder mysteries," Colbert said. "'Chapter 1: I did it.'"
"So to recap," he said, after laying out the details, "Donald Trump admitted to firing the man in charge of investigating his Russian ties, then he met with two Russian diplomats — a meeting that was arranged by Vladimir Putin, and which we only saw because Russian photographers were in there to take photos — and at that meeting, he admits he gave Russian diplomats classified information." Colbert noted some reactions from Republicans, including a pre-reaction from a certain presidential candidate who said we shouldn't allow presidents who mishandle classified and secret information in the Oval Office. "I gotta say," he said, "and I don't care if this is taken out of context, I completely agree with Donald Trump."
Colbert turned next to the other people affected by Trump's scandals. "I do not envy those people at the White House," he said. "I would not want to be working there right now, and apparently neither would the people who work at the White House." He interviewed one of them, and yes, there is a hedge joke in there. Peter Weber
Rep. Jason Chaffetz formally requests Comey's 'memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings' on Trump
On Tuesday evening, The New York Times and other major news organizations reported that, according to detailed notes former FBI Director James Comey kept on his conversations with President Trump, Trump asked him to drop the FBI's investigation of Michael Flynn, a day after Flynn resigned under pressure because of his communications with Russia's ambassador. House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) quickly said he wanted to see those memos and had his "subpoena pen ready," and on Tuesday night, he made it official.
In a letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Chaffetz said that if the reports are true, "these memoranda raise questions as to whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen. Flynn. So the committee can consider that question, and others, provide, no later than May 24, 2017, all memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the president."
The Times doesn't claim to have seen the memos, but said a Comey "associate" read parts of it, including Comey's recollection that Trump told him: "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. ... He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go." Political commentator Evan Siegfried theorizes that FBI associates didn't turn over the unclassified memos to the news media for this very reason:
For those asking why NYT doesn't have paper copy of Comey memo: It's bait. He wants Congress to subpoena it & ask him to publicly testify.
— Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) May 17, 2017
Or, as an active duty FBI agent put it to The Daily Beast, firing Comey was a "big gamble. You've got to kill him, metaphorically. You can't just wound him." Peter Weber