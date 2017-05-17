Appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel has bipartisan support

The appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller by the Department of Justice as special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation is being met with praise by Democrats and Republicans.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, called Mueller a "great selection" with "impeccable credentials," while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the appointment is a "positive step," and he is "hopeful that he will help us get to the bottom of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, including any role the president may have played." Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told MSNBC "this is the right move," and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) believes Mueller is "exactly the right kind of individual for this job. I now have significantly greater confidence that the investigation will follow the facts wherever they lead." Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) was thrilled by Mueller's appointment, telling CNN the decision "is remarkable" and "everyone in this country should breathe a sigh of relief."

GOP leaders had a more muted response, with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) saying, "My priority has been to ensure thorough and independent investigations are allowed to follow the facts wherever they may lead. That is what we've been doing here in the House. The addition of Robert Mueller as special counsel is consistent with this goal, and I welcome his role at the Department of Justice. The important ongoing bipartisan investigation in the House will also continue." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had a similar, lukewarm reaction, declaring that the appointment "confirms that the investigation into Russian intervention into our election will continue, as stated last week by Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will also continue its investigation into this matter." Catherine Garcia