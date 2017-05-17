Appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel has bipartisan support

The appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller by the Department of Justice as special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation is being met with praise by Democrats and Republicans.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, called Mueller a "great selection" with "impeccable credentials," while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the appointment is a "positive step," and he is "hopeful that he will help us get to the bottom of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, including any role the president may have played." Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told MSNBC "this is the right move," and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) believes Mueller is "exactly the right kind of individual for this job. I now have significantly greater confidence that the investigation will follow the facts wherever they lead." Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) was thrilled by Mueller's appointment, telling CNN the decision "is remarkable" and "everyone in this country should breathe a sigh of relief."
GOP leaders had a more muted response, with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) saying, "My priority has been to ensure thorough and independent investigations are allowed to follow the facts wherever they may lead. That is what we've been doing here in the House. The addition of Robert Mueller as special counsel is consistent with this goal, and I welcome his role at the Department of Justice. The important ongoing bipartisan investigation in the House will also continue." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had a similar, lukewarm reaction, declaring that the appointment "confirms that the investigation into Russian intervention into our election will continue, as stated last week by Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will also continue its investigation into this matter." Catherine Garcia
Paul Manafort, one of President Trump's campaign managers, and Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, have become primary figures in the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, several law enforcement officials told NBC News Wednesday.
Over the last six months, as part of the investigation into whether associates of Trump colluded with Russians during the campaign, multiple grand jury subpoenas and records requests have been made in connection with Manafort and Flynn, the officials said. Investigators from the FBI, assisted by the CIA, Treasury Department, and other agencies, are specifically looking at evidence of potential business relationships, money transfers, and communication between the two camps. Some documents that have been requested include records related to a $3.5 million mortgage Manafort took out on one of his homes in New York directly after he left the Trump campaign.
Both Manafort and Flynn, whose attorneys have said they've done nothing wrong, are considered "subjects" of a criminal investigation, the officials said. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special counsel and will now oversee the probe. Catherine Garcia
The White House released a statement from President Trump Wednesday night, following the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the ongoing probe into Russian interference in last year's presidential election.
"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," Trump said. "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."
After Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey last week, Democrats and some Republicans called for a special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation, and the cries became louder after it was reported Tuesday that Comey kept memos of his conversations with Trump, including one exchange where Trump allegedly asked him to stop looking into ties between Russia and Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice tapped Robert Mueller, who led the FBI for 12 years during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, to oversee the probe. Catherine Garcia
After The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that last June, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told GOP leaders he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin paid both Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), one of Putin's vocal defenders in Congress, McCarthy told NBC News it was a "bad attempt at a joke."
The Post, which listened to and verified a recording of the remarks, reports McCarthy made his comments on June 15, 2016, and immediately, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) ended the conversation and told the Republicans present to never reveal what was said. "No leaks...this is how we know we're a real family here," Ryan said. The exchange took place after McCarthy and Ryan met separately with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, who had told them about the Russian government giving money to populist politicians in order to undermine democratic institutions across Eastern Europe, and following the news that Russian government hackers had gained access to the Democratic National Committee's computer network.
Initially, a spokesman for Ryan told the Post the exchange never happened, but after the paper said it would cite a recording, Brendan Buck said the remark was "clearly an attempt at humor." Catherine Garcia
The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Robert Mueller, who led the FBI for 12 years during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, will serve as special counsel, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement. The announcement comes after the revelation Tuesday night that former FBI Director James Comey kept detailed notes of his conversations with President Trump, including when Trump allegedly asked Comey to drop his Russia-linked investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
The FBI has been investigating hacking into emails to hurt Hillary Clinton, a Russian campaign of spreading fake news before the election, and whether associates of Trump colluded with Russia during the campaign.
For now, it looks like President Trump will not be fulfilling his campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a White House official. While this means Trump won't be making good on his word, Bloomberg noted that he will be "avoiding a provocation that could drive Palestinians away from peace talks."
In March 2016, Trump announced during a speech at the American Israeli Political Action Committee conference that he'd relocate the embassy to Jerusalem. While Trump declared the city the "eternal capital of the Jewish people," both Jews and Palestinians claim it to be theirs. Moving the Israeli embassy to Jerusalem would have effectively signaled that Jerusalem belongs to the Jewish people, likely throwing a wrench in Trump's other promise: to try to facilitate a peace deal between Israel and Palestine.
The Trump official told Bloomberg that peace talks with Israel and Palestine appear to be "promising" right now, which made the administration think it might not be "wise" to move the embassy "at this time." "We've been very clear what our position is and what we would like to see done, but we're not looking to provoke anyone when everyone's playing really nice," the official said.
Trump's plans to be the great maker of peace between Israel and Palestine hit another hiccup earlier this week when an American diplomat angered the Israeli prime minister by describing one of Judaism's holiest sites, the Western Wall, as being located in the West Bank, which is partially controlled by the Palestinian government. Trump is slated to visit the Western Wall in his first trip abroad next week. Becca Stanek
Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has accepted a position as an assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, he announced Wednesday in an interview with 1130 WISN Radio. "I'm both honored and humbled to be appointed to this position by [DHS Secretary John Kelly], working for the Trump administration in this position," Clarke reportedly said. He will reportedly assume the job in June; The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted the position "does not require Senate confirmation."
Clarke, a registered Democrat but a fervent Trump surrogate, has made quite a name for himself in his four terms as sheriff. He is currently facing a lawsuit over an inmate's death in his jail from "profound dehydration," after the prisoner's pleas for water were ignored for days; a medical examiner classified the death as a homicide. Clarke has also made headlines for suggesting Black Lives Matter should be labeled as a "hate group"; proposing "putting an assault rifle in the talons of the bald eagle on the U.S. national seal"; and refusing to disclose details of a trip he took to Moscow in 2015 on behalf of the National Rifle Association.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Clarke will work in the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Partnership and Engagement as "a liaison with state, local, and tribal law enforcement and governments." Clarke also said he plans to advocate for his local law enforcement counterparts who "feel like they're being ignored." Becca Stanek
Update 5:15 p.m. ET: The Department of Homeland Security clarified on its official Twitter account that announcements are only official when announced by DHS, and DHS has made "no such announcement."
Sr. positions are announced when made official by the Sec. No such announcement w/ regard to the Office of Public Engagement has been made.
On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo's (Fla.) spokeswoman made a point of reaching out to Mother Jones to clarify that Curbelo was "the first Republican to mention impeachment." Mother Jones originally reported that Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) was the first Republican to suggest President Trump's actions could be "grounds for impeachment":
This correction we just ran makes clear how bad it's gotten for Trump (original error was my fault, not reporter's)https://t.co/FAoFpF4VwX pic.twitter.com/vLKlkaHF2U
Both Republicans' comments came on the heels of a bombshell New York Times report Tuesday night suggesting that Trump urged former FBI Director James Comey to drop the FBI's investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Hours before Amash admitted Wednesday that "it's pretty clear" he's more confident in Comey than in Trump, Curbelo suggested Tuesday night that Trump's actions "could be construed as obstruction of justice."
Mother Jones has since corrected the error, bestowing the rightful credit upon Curbelo for first suggesting his party's president could be impeached. Becca Stanek