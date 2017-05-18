Jimmy Kimmel wistfully previews this 2020 Trump presidential smackdown: The Donald vs. The Rock
In an actual new PPP poll, movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would beat President Trump in the 2020 election, 42 percent to 37 percent, Jimmy Kimmel pointed out on Wednesday's Kimmel Live. "You know polls are never wrong," he added dryly, "though I think an actual rock might beat Donald Trump at this point." Johnson told GQ last week that he might actually run, too. Kimmel warmed up to the idea: "It would be funny if in the future, when kids learn about President Johnson, they ask: 'You mean Lyndon, Andrew, or The Rock?' But what a race that would be: The Donald vs. The Rock. It would be the greatest race for president/pay-per-view event of all time" — a least if C-SPAN2 had a pay-per-view option. Since this will almost certainly never happen, you can watch Kimmel's surprisingly realistic WWE-style preview of the race below. Peter Weber
"Today was another earthquake of a day in Washington," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "Today's late-breaking news — because this happens literally every day now; like we start the day going, 'I can't believe what Trump did yesterday,' and then by the end of it, it's more like, 'I can't remember what Trump did yesterday, that was so long ago' — well, today's news was that the Justice Department is now appointing a special counsel to head the investigation into Russian election meddling." He imagined the new special counsel, Robert Mueller's, reaction to getting that call.
Then Noah turned back to Tuesday's big scandal, the news that former FBI Director James Comey's notes of his chats with Trump indicate that Trump asked him to end an investigation. "The old obstruction of justice," he said. "It's not just an impeachable offense, it is the impeachable offense," ensnaring both Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon. "So in a way, Trump is being presidential." But any way you look at it, "this is by far the biggest Trump scandal — until the next one," Noah said. "To not acknowledge the gravity of this Comey memo, you'd have to be willfully ignorant, aggressively ignorant. In fact, you'd have to be Fox News."
The news side of Fox News has been covering the Trump scandals as they unfold, but the prime-time opinion hosts have been focusing on other topics. And when they have been discussing Trump's troubles, they are still trying to shift the blame elsewhere, Noah said. "Randomly blaming Obama was just one way for Fox to defend Trump. I mean, these guys hit every single angle they could find." He played some examples, then singled out one to encapsulate the conservative network's special relationship with the current president. "Last night, every single anchor on Fox News was truly special in their own way," Noah said. "But one man captured the essence of the evening in a way that very few could." Surprisingly, it isn't Sean Hannity.
"Last night I realized why Donald Trump loves Fox News so much," Noah concluded. "They're basically his Snapchat filter. Because whatever the reality is, they'll always make him look better than he is. Yeah, and just like a Snap, we're all hoping he disappears soon." Peter Weber
Deron Santiny wasn't in the audience cheering on his daughter when she graduated from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette last week — but only because he, too, was receiving his diploma.
Santiny, 46, first enrolled in the 1990s, but left to pursue a job in law enforcement, and later joined the military and was deployed to Iraq. In 2005, he was seriously injured when his vehicle detonated an IED, and he sustained a broken neck and brain injuries (Santiny was later awarded a Purple Heart). After going through dozens of surgeries, doctors said Santiny had a cognitive disorder that would affect how he learned, but with the encouragement of his family, he went back to school. "I wanted to finish what I started," he told KATC. "I only had four semesters left, so I figured it was worth the effort."
His daughter, Haley Fox, enrolled in 2012 after finishing her associate's degree, but took several breaks because of the demands of her job. She was ultimately inspired by her dad to buckle down and complete her coursework. "I struggled to get through school, and I'm fine and was a great student in high school," Fox said. "It was still difficult for me to get up everyday, go to class, and do all the work and get through it. For him to accomplish this is miraculous. It's just awesome." Santiny wants others in similar situations to remember that "pain is temporary" but "success is permanent," and for his daughter to know how impressed he is by her hard work: "I'm more proud of her than I am with myself." Catherine Garcia
Budget documents obtained by The Washington Post show that the Trump administration plans to cut $10.6 billion from federal education initiatives while spending $400 million to expand charter schools and vouchers for private and religious schools, plus move $1 billion in Title I funds meant for poor children to a new grant program for school districts that would let students decide which public school they want to attend.
The administration seeks to get rid of programs that provide afterschool activities for 1.6 million children, most of them poor, and offer child care for low-income parents attending college. Funding would vanish for public service loan forgiveness and student support and academic enrichment programs that help schools pay for everything from anti-bullying initiatives to Advanced Placement courses. The proposal would also halve funding for a work-study program that lets students work as they attend school and eliminate more than $700 million in Perkins loans for disadvantaged students.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is a school-choice and voucher advocate with no experience in public education, and her budget calls for $500 million for charter schools and $250 million for "Education Innovation and Research Grants," which the Post says would "pay for expanding and studying the impacts of vouchers for private and religious schools." The District of Columbia has the only federally funded voucher program in the United States, but an analysis by the Education Department found that voucher recipients performed worse on standardized tests after a year in private school than students who stayed at a public school. The budget also requests an additional $158 million, an increase of 7 percent, for expenses at the Education Department, including salaries, enhanced IT, and security costs for DeVos, although 150 positions would be eliminated.
Education Department spokeswoman Liz Hill said the figures are preliminary until the budget is released next week, and a White House official told the Post "the president and his Cabinet are working collaboratively to create a leaner, more efficient government that does more with less of taxpayers' hard-earned dollars." Catherine Garcia
If you've been starting to anticipate your phone or TV buzzing in with a big news alert about the Trump administration sometime around dinner time, the Trump White House is probably right there with you.
President Trump found out that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had appointed a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with President Trump's campaign or associates only about 25 minutes before the news was made public; after signing the order, Rosenstein had called White House counsel Don McGahn, who informed Trump, White House officials tell Bloomberg and CNN. Attorney General Jeff Sessions wasn't informed until after the order was signed, either, the Los Angeles Times reports, citing a Justice Department spokesperson.
Trump passed on the news to senior staff in the Oval Office, and "the moment was calm and oddly refreshing after weeks of chaos surrounding the probe," Bloomberg reports, citing the White House official. The appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel "takes away a lot of the politics," CNN's Jim Acosta says, summing up the White House mood.
"The White House can hardly attack Rosenstein's decision," notes Dave Lawler at Axios. "After all, they spent 24+ hours arguing that his judgment was above reproach" last week, when the White House was using Rosenstein's advice as the rationale for firing FBI Director James Comey. The decision to appoint a special prosecutor was Rosenstein's to make because Sessions, a key member of Trump's campaign, recused himself from the Russia investigation. Peter Weber
Before he was fired after just 24 days on the job, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn rejected a military plan seven months in the making to retake Raqqa, Syria, from the Islamic State, a plan that went against the wishes of Turkey — a country whose interests Flynn was being paid $530,000 to represent, McClatchy DC reported Wednesday night.
Flynn was told of the Pentagon's plan to use Syrian Kurdish forces to retake Raqqa by Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama's national security adviser, 10 days before President Trump's election, The Washington Post reported in early February. The U.S. sees the Kurds as strong military partners, but the Turkish government says they have ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which it views as a terrorist organization. A timeline recently passed out to members of Congress said that because the operation would not be executed until after Trump was in office, Rice asked for Trump to sign off on it, but Flynn said to wait, and he ultimately rejected the plan, reports McClatchy's Vera Bergengruen. A few days later, Flynn had a breakfast meeting with the Turkish foreign minister, who went on to attend the inauguration.
Many people had no idea that in August, Flynn, then Trump's primary foreign policy adviser, signed a deal with a firm run by a Turkish businessman for work that "could be construed to have principally benefited the Republic of Turkey," Flynn wrote in paperwork he filed this March with the Department of Justice's Foreign Agent Registration Unit. His contract ended in November — the same month that the Department of Justice notified Flynn that he was under federal investigation for his secret lobbying, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
On Aug. 9, Flynn signed on to work with Ekim Alptekin's firm, and on Aug. 18, he attended the meeting where Trump received his first classified intelligence briefing, McClatchy DC reports. Alptekin said Flynn was not "taking directions from anyone in the government," but Flynn's paperwork showed he met with Turkey's foreign minister and energy minister, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law, last September. It's not clear if Flynn ever explained to anyone why he rejected the Raqqa plan, which Trump did approve a few weeks after Flynn was fired in February, or if he consulted with other members of the transition team. The White House said in March Trump did not know Flynn was paid to lobby on Turkey's behalf, but the Times' Wednesday night report states that Flynn notified the transition team on Jan. 4 about his federal investigation. Read the entire McClatchy DC report here. Catherine Garcia
Before President Trump's inauguration, Michael Flynn told Trump's transition team that he was the subject of a federal investigation, two people with knowledge of the case told The New York Times on Wednesday.
Last August, Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, was secretly hired by a Turkish businessman to launch a campaign discrediting Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in Pennsylvania whom Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed for instigating a failed coup last July, but Flynn did not register as a foreign agent, as required by law. On Nov. 30, the Justice Department let him know they were looking into his lobbying work, and he retained a lawyer.
On Jan. 4, Flynn let Don McGahn, the transition team's chief lawyer and current White House counsel, know about the investigation, and two days later, Flynn's attorney alerted transition lawyers. Despite the revelation, Trump still chose Flynn as his national security adviser, giving him access to almost every state secret, the Times said. Flynn was fired after 24 days on the job, when it emerged that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of discussions he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. The White House would not comment on the report. Before Flynn was fired, acting Attorney General Sally Yates warned the White House that he could be the subject of blackmail due to his conversations with the ambassador. Catherine Garcia
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation is being met with praise by Democrats and Republicans.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, called Mueller a "great selection" with "impeccable credentials," while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the appointment is a "positive step," and he is "hopeful that he will help us get to the bottom of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, including any role the president may have played." Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told MSNBC that "this is the right move," and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Mueller is "exactly the right kind of individual for this job. I now have significantly greater confidence that the investigation will follow the facts wherever they lead." Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) was thrilled by Mueller's appointment, telling CNN the decision "is remarkable" and "everyone in this country should breathe a sigh of relief."
GOP leaders had a more muted response. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said: "My priority has been to ensure thorough and independent investigations are allowed to follow the facts wherever they may lead. That is what we've been doing here in the House. The addition of Robert Mueller as special counsel is consistent with this goal, and I welcome his role at the Department of Justice. The important ongoing bipartisan investigation in the House will also continue." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had a similar, lukewarm reaction, declaring that the appointment "confirms that the investigation into Russian intervention into our election will continue, as stated last week by Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will also continue its investigation into this matter." Catherine Garcia