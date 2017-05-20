Trump attacked Michelle Obama for visiting Saudi Arabia without a headscarf. Melania Trump is now doing exactly that.

President Trump began his first tour abroad since taking office with a visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, where he is accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump as well as his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Neither woman is wearing a headscarf in the traditional Saudi style, which is not unusual. Though Saudi women are legally required to wear a head covering and a long, typically dark robe called an abaya when appearing in public, visiting Western women usually wear conservative dresses and leave their heads uncovered. See, for example, these photos of British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and former First Lady Michelle Obama in Saudi Arabia in recent years:

@akhbar Pffff. Hardly any Western female personality wears a scarf during visit to Saudi Arabia. May, Merkel, Michelle. Such a non-story. @akhbar pic.twitter.com/IghtzMCGO7 — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) May 20, 2017

So the Trump ladies' choice would be a non-story — except for this old tweet from President Trump, in which he attacked Obama for her choice:

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

Trump's Twitter also boasts a lengthy archive of criticism of the country he now says it is a "great honor" to visit, including accusing Riyadh of "paying ISIS." Bonnie Kristian