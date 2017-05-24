Trump nearly snubbed the pope

On Wednesday, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said that Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old man who is believed to have exploded a suicide bomb at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, was known to British intelligence and security agencies "up to a point." The bombing, which killed 22 people, including children, and wounded dozens of others, "was more sophisticated than some of the attacks we've seen before, and it seems likely — possible — that he wasn't doing this on his own," she added. Police in Manchester said they have arrested three more men in south Manchester in connection with the attack, in addition to the 23-year-old they arrested on Tuesday.

"The intelligence services know a lot of people, and I'm sure we will find out more what level they knew about him in due course," Rudd told reporters, referring to Abedi, "but at the moment all they have confirmed is that they did know about him. And as I say, we will find out more when the operation is complete." She also expressed annoyance at U.S. intelligence leaks about the ongoing investigation. The operation includes sending military personnel out to the streets, beginning with 400 to 800 troops but up to 3,800.