Jimmy Carter lies in state as 3-day DC farewell begins

The 39th president died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100

Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state under the Capitol Rotunda
Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state under the Capitol Rotunda
(Image credit: Allison Robbert / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The casket carrying Jimmy Carter arrived in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and was transported by a horse-drawn caisson to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where the 39th president now lies in state on the catafalque first used for Abraham Lincoln. Carter, who died at age 100 on Dec. 29, was eulogized by Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), kicking off three days of tributes and ceremonious farewell in the nation's capital.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸