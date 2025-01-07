Giuliani held in contempt of court over forfeit assets
He failed to turn over $11 million in assets to two Georgia election workers he defamed after the 2020 election
What happened
A federal judge Monday found Rudy Giuliani in contempt of court for failing to cooperate in the handover of $11 million in assets to two Georgia election workers he was found to have defamed after the 2020 election.
Who said what
U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman said Monday, after two days of hearings, that Giuliani had "willfully violated a clear and unambiguous" court order when he "blew past" a Dec. 20 deadline to turn over information that will help the judge decide if the former New York City mayor must forfeit his $3.5 million Florida condo and sports memorabilia to the poll workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss.
The contempt ruling is the "latest in a string of embarrassments for Giuliani" since he helped Donald Trump try to overturn his 2020 election loss, The Wall Street Journal said. Giuliani, 80, has been disbarred and faces criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona, and this ruling could "lead to additional fines or even jail time."
What next?
Liman said he would hold off on imposing other contempt sanctions, though Giuliani's lack of compliance would weigh against him when the judge decides whether he can hold on to his Palm Beach condo at a Jan. 16 court hearing. Freeman and Moss said Giuliani has handed over his $6.5 million Manhattan apartment and Mercedes convertible, but "not the paperwork necessary to monetize the assets," The Associated Press said.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
