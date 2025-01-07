Giuliani held in contempt of court over forfeit assets

He failed to turn over $11 million in assets to two Georgia election workers he defamed after the 2020 election

Rudy Giuliani outside court in Manhattan
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

A federal judge Monday found Rudy Giuliani in contempt of court for failing to cooperate in the handover of $11 million in assets to two Georgia election workers he was found to have defamed after the 2020 election.

