How did Trump vet his national security advisers? A Google search to make sure they 'seemed legit.'
Concerning reports about Trump campaign officials' possible collusion with Russian operatives often lead to big, glaring questions: How and why exactly did the Trump campaign end up hiring people who were clearly red flags? The problem might come down to some really terrible vetting, The Washington Post reported Thursday:
As Trump was starting to win primaries, he was under increasing pressure to show that he had a legitimate, presidential-caliber national security team. The problem he faced was that most mainstream national security experts wanted nothing to do with him.
"Everyone did their best, but there was not as much vetting as there could have been," former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said.
Another longtime campaign official put it this way: "Anyone who came to us with a pulse, a résumé, and seemed legit would be welcomed." [The Washington Post]
Consider, for example, Carter Page, a former national security adviser for President Trump who also has deep ties and apparent loyalty toward Russia. When Page came to Trump Tower to be interviewed, "a top Trump adviser, Sam Clovis, employed what campaign aides now acknowledge was their go-to vetting process — a quick Google search — to check out the newcomer," the Post writes.
Unfortunately, "a thorough vetting of Page might have revealed several red flags," the Post adds. "Page had spent three years working in Moscow, for instance, and he held stock in the Russian company Gazprom, meaning that he could have a personal financial stake in the future of U.S.-imposed sanctions against Russia."
"We were not exactly making due diligence the highest priority," one campaign veteran admitted. Read the entire scoop at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
If you ever get your hands on the 2016-2017 yearbook for Virginia's Stafford High School, turn immediately to page 220. All the way at the bottom left, nestled in the rows and rows of standard headshots of teenagers, you'll spot a little pair of innocent black eyes and a wet nose poking up into the camera frame.
they put his service dog in the yearbook i'm CRYING pic.twitter.com/yU47kpKnwA
— diana bloom (@nycstheplacetob) May 18, 2017
This is Alpha Schalk, a service dog for 16-year-old Andrew 'AJ' Schalk (whose photo is one slot to the right). AJ has diabetes, and Alpha has the distinguished job of alerting him when his blood sugar reaches a dangerous level.
"The amazing thing about Alpha is that he knows 20 to 40 minutes before my blood sugar actually does go low or high due to his amazing sense of smell," AJ told BuzzFeed News. "He has saved my life multiple times already." Last year, AJ started bringing Alpha with him to school, and the dog has gathered a bit of a following. When AJ asked the yearbook team if the dog could be featured alongside him in the album, they agreed without hesitation. "The only thing they changed was the camera height," he said. "They just had to lower it a little." Jessica Hullinger
The assumption that Montana is an impenetrable Republican stronghold has held Democrats back from heavy spending on their candidate in the state, the folk-singing populist Rob Quist. "Our polling indicates that Donald Trump is still very popular here. It's not like the [special election] races in Georgia or Kansas, where Trump only won by 1 point or where [Kansas] Gov. [Sam] Brownback has popularity problems," Brock Lowrance, the campaign manager for Republican nominee, Greg Gianforte, told Politico in late April. "There's nothing to indicate that the winds have shifted here in the last six months."
And yet in recent weeks, Quist has narrowed Gianforte's lead to just single digits. Considering Gianforte's apparent assault on a reporter Wednesday night, Democrats might now be kicking themselves for not spending more in a state that is turning out to be far more competitive than anyone expected:
The contest in Montana, to fill the seat vacated by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, has drawn national attention, with both sides together pouring over $10 million into television and radio ads. But this spending in Montana's relatively cheap media markets happened almost in spite of the national Democratic Party, which has been skeptical about Mr. Quist's prospects. Democrats only began helping their nominee here reluctantly, after weeks in which Republicans hammered Mr. Quist on TV with little response. Republicans outspent Democrats more than two-to-one on television and radio, according to media buyers in both parties. [The New York Times]
Additionally, "Montana has a reputation for being a state surprisingly amenable to Democrats in a region that's not known for it," Paul Blest writes at The Week. "While a Democrat hasn't held the lone congressional seat since 1997, a Democrat has held the governor's mansion since 2005 and one of the state's two senators, Jon Tester, is a two-term Democrat."
The Democrats did put out an eleventh-hour ad Thursday featuring audio of Gianforte's alleged assault. But it could still be too little, too late: "The overall race has been an excellent representation of authentic economic populism against today's Republican Party, with its brutal domestic agenda and Government Sachs Cabinet," Ryan Cooper writes at The Week. "Whether or not Quist can eke out a victory is an important test case for whether economic populism can win in red states." Jeva Lange
President Trump lectured his fellow NATO members on Thursday about the United States being among just five member nations currently meeting spending targets. "NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations," Trump admonished. "But 23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defense. This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States."
Trump significantly did not take any pains to express the United States' commitment to Article 5, which requires NATO members to aid other member countries if attacked. The alliance has invoked Article 5 just once, the day after the September 11 attacks.
"If NATO countries made their full and complete contributions then NATO would be even stronger than it is today, especially from the threat of terrorism," Trump went on to the sour and sarcastic expressions of the other members. Watch below. Jeva Lange
*Look at their faces* and the whispering as Trump admonishes leaders over NATO financial obligations. pic.twitter.com/gLCYgKTdi3
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 25, 2017
Sometimes the former reality TV star in President Trump gets the better of him. On Thursday, Trump practically clawed his way into the spotlight by apparently physically pushing a fellow NATO leader out of the way to get to the front of the group:
Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017
Trump then straightened out his jacket, as it apparently got a bit ruffled while he was pushing past a fellow world leader. NBC's Bradd Jaffy identified the bulldozed leader as Dusko Markovic, the prime minister of Montenegro.
Things have been tense between Trump and NATO for awhile now: Trump has slammed the alliance for being "obsolete" because it is not addressing "taking care of terror," and he has repeatedly complained that the United States is among just five members currently meeting spending targets.
The press pool reports that Trump and the other NATO leaders subsequently "ignored one another during 'family photo' op in Brussels."
Slo-mo: Trump appears to push aside/shove another NATO leader to get to the front of the group. pic.twitter.com/K0OC6QnEL4
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017
Wonder why. Jeva Lange
Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows breaks down in tears after learning how much the GOP's health plan will hurt Americans with pre-existing conditions
Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) reportedly broke down in tears after hearing that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday predicted that premiums would go up for people with pre-existing conditions and some could be priced out of the market entirely under the American Health Care Act, Independent Journal Review reports.
The new CBO score took into account amendments made to the bill by Republicans to pass it through the House. That included an amendment that allows states "to repeal certain regulations of the Affordable Care Act — namely Essential Health Benefits (EHBs), which created a federal standard for what health insurance plans should cover, and community ratings, which prevented health insurers from charging individuals with pre-existing conditions higher prices for coverage," IJR writes.
Meadows, who played a central role in pushing for the state waiver options, initially reacted to the CBO's report by calling it "good news," a sentiment echoed by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who said the AHCA would lower premiums and the deficit. But when asked about people with pre-existing conditions being potentially priced out of the market, IJR reports Meadows "seemed surprised" and read the relevant paragraph of the CBO report off a reporter's phone. "…People who are less healthy (including those with pre-existing or newly acquired medical conditions) would ultimately be unable to purchase comprehensive non-group health insurance at premiums comparable to those under current law, if they could purchase it at all," the CBO predicted.
Meadows then got choked up: "Listen, I lost my sister to breast cancer," he said. "I lost my dad to lung cancer. If anybody is sensitive to pre-existing conditions, it's me. I'm not going to make a political decision today that affects somebody's sister or father because I wouldn't do it to myself."
He added: "In the end, we've got to make sure there's enough funding there to handle pre-existing conditions and drive down premiums. And if we can't do those three things, then we will have failed." Jeva Lange
Trump slams 'deeply troubling' leaks of sensitive info about the Manchester bombing, orders investigation
The American government is leakier than a faucet, much to the chagrin of allies across the pond. Police overseeing the investigation into Monday night's suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, have stopped sharing information with American counterparts after U.S. officials allegedly leaked information about the attacker and his explosive to the press before British police wanted the information released. Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday she would "make clear to President Trump that intelligence shared between our security agencies must remain secure."
In response, President Trump released a statement Thursday asking the Department of Justice and relevant agencies "to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." Trump called the leaks "deeply troubling" and said the release of sensitive information can pose a "grave threat to our national security."
Trump has long fought to cork his administration's plentiful leaks. The president even asked his former FBI director, James Comey, to consider "putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information," The New York Times reports. Read more about the Trump administration and the upside to leakers here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was cited for assault Wednesday evening, just one day before the special election for the House seat he is vying to assume. Gianforte, who is running against Democrat Rob Quist for the congressional seat vacated by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, allegedly assaulted Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs at a campaign event Wednesday evening.
Now, top conservatives are urging the party to back away from Gianforte, despite the race for what should be a deep-red seat being surprisingly tight. Weekly Standard editor-at-large Bill Kristol said Republican lawmakers should criticize Gianforte for the overall health of the party:
If only for the health of the GOP, shouldn't some elected Republicans actually criticize a candidate who assaults someone and lies about it?
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 25, 2017
Longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson said Gianforte's conduct reflected the devolution of the Republican Party into the "Trump Troll Party":
1/ This Gianforte assault story is one of those moments where the cultural collapse of the GOP into the Trump Troll Party is captured
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 25, 2017
11/ If you're a Republican or conservative defending this, please stop identifying yourself as either
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 25, 2017
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who admitted Thursday morning that the current GOP is not the party he "grew up in," threw in a quip about the terrible optics of the whole thing:
I don't know much about this politics thing, but I'm guessing beating up a reporter over CBO scoring does not play well in certain demos. pic.twitter.com/BsLLLO93nA
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 25, 2017
On Thursday, three Montana newspapers withdrew their endorsements of Gianforte. Read more about the race between Gianforte and Quist here at The Week. Kimberly Alters