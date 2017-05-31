Hillary Clinton just unabashedly threw the Democratic National Committee under the bus

Hillary Clinton had bitter words to share about the Democratic National Committee while speaking with journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher at Recode's CodeCon on Wednesday. "I get the nomination, I'm now the nominee of the Democratic Party," she recalled. "I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party."

Asked to clarify, Clinton added: "I mean, it was bankrupt; it was on the verge of insolvency; its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong."

On the other hand, Clinton said Trump "was basically handed this tried-and-true, effective foundation" in the form the RNC's data operation.