A Florida cop asked for an injured man's immigration status before helping him

On Friday, France released an updated version of the White House video explaining why the Paris Agreement is a "bad deal for America." So, for instance, the first slide reading, "The Paris Accord is a bad deal for America," was tweaked to read, "Leaving the Paris Accord is a bad deal for America and the world." In the next slide, the Trump administration claims the global climate accord "undermines U.S. competitiveness and jobs," which France calls into question by noting that "many major U.S. companies from all sectors" don't agree with that assessment.

The edits continue for the full length of the video, swapping out "badly negotiated" for "comprehensively negotiated" and "accomplishes little" to "a step in the right direction."

This isn't the first time France has trolled Trump on his Thursday announcement that he will withdraw the U.S. from the accord, which aimed to slow global warming by curbing carbon emissions. In a speech Thursday night, French President Emmanuel Macron riffed on Trump's campaign tagline when he reminded the world of its responsibility to "make our planet great again."