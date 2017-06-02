Mike Pence wonders why climate change has become a liberal concern 'for some reason'

In an interview Friday on Fox & Friends, Vice President Mike Pence seemed baffled why "the left" is so worried about global warming. "For some reason or another, this issue of climate change has emerged as a paramount issue for the left in this country and around the world," Pence said, the day after President Trump announced that he intends to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. Pence insisted the U.S. has already shown "real leadership" and "real progress" by somewhat reducing carbon emissions over the last decade.

The leadership Pence seemed to be most impressed with, however, was Trump's. "It is so refreshing to have a president who just stands without apology for the American people, for the American economy, and for America's interests in the world first," Pence said, arguing that America's commitment to the Paris accord — which aims to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions — "put a real burden on our economy and on our people."

If Pence needs a reason, NASA has it: A report entitled, "Climate change: How do we know?," noted that "scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal" and that global warming is currently happening at a rate "ten times faster than the average rate of ice-age-recovery warming."

Catch a snippet of Pence's interview below. Becca Stanek