After bridge attack, Londoners update 'Keep Calm and Carry On' with a pint of ale, splash of gin
At least three terrorists with a delivery van, knives, and machetes killed at least seven people in London on Saturday night, and U.S. cable news networks and newspapers characterized the city as "reeling" after a second terrorist attack in England in two weeks. Londoners — whose city has endured in recent decades carpet bombing from Nazi warplanes and street-level bombings from militant Irish republicans — did not seem to embrace that characterization. The 2017 version of "Keep Calm and Carry On" has a notably spirituous edge to it.
Brian Klass, a fellow at the London School of Economics, points to this Sunday morning interview with Richard Angell, who returned to the Borough Market bar he'd been at during the attack, to pay his bill and leave a tip from the night before. "If me having a gin and tonic with my friends, flirting with handsome men, hanging out with brilliant women is what offends these people so much, I'm going to do it more — not less," Angell told the BBC. "That's what makes London so great."
Brilliant & defiant interview from someone who was in a restaurant attacked last night here in London. The right response from a tough city. pic.twitter.com/iyZT8V63Vc
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 4, 2017
Police responded immediately, killing all three attackers eight minutes after the first call came in. There will likely be political fallout from the attack, and along with the seven people murdered, dozens are still in the hospital, some with very serious injuries. Still, the moment that many people are pointing to as the iconic image of Saturday night's terrorist attack is the man fleeing — if you can call it that — the area of the attack with a pint of ale in one hand and a cigarette in the other.
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, as ISIS often does. "Three hate-filled murdering terrorists" shouldn't be given any more power, Guardian columnist Owen Jones wrote Sunday. "Today, London carries on. It is quiet by London standards because it's a Sunday. There are people in the parks. Some have gone for a swim. Others have taken their kids out. Others are in the pub, drinking: I can see them from my windows. Others are watching box sets at home. Their lives are continuing. They are not scared, and they are not cowed, and they are not allowing fanatics to win by ruining their lives." Peter Weber
When a gunman walked into a casino in Manila early Friday, fired some shots, and set gaming tables on fire, lots of people assumed it was a terrorist attack — including terrified people in the casino and President Trump. The Islamic State even claimed responsibility for the attack, in which at least 37 employees and casino patrons died from smoke inhalation while trying to hide from the attacker in a VIP room. On Sunday, Manila Police Chief Oscar Albayalde provided more evidence prove that the lone assailant, identified as Jessie Carlos, was a heavily indebted Filipino gambling attack with no ties to terrorism who botched a robbery.
Albayalde played security footage of Carlos getting out of a taxi, donning a ski mask, firing into the ceiling, setting tables on fire, and shooting open security doors to steal more than $2 million worth of gaming chips, before exchanging fire with security guards and escaping, slightly wounded, to the attached hotel, where police say he killed himself. The footage, and fact that Carlos was a married father of three who owed more than $80,000 in gambling debts, show "this is not an act of terrorism," Albayalde said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone, as we have always said."
Carlos' mother, Teodora, asked for forgiveness on Sunday. "We can't accept ourselves that my son became like this, he was a very kind son," she said. "The message of what happened to my son is people should not get hooked on gambling so their families won't get destroyed." On Saturday, President Rodrigo Duterte called Carlos "crazy," wondering aloud what the assailant was planning to do with $2 million in stolen poker chips. The attack "is not the work of ISIS," he added. "The work of the ISIS is more cruel and brutal." Peter Weber
Harriette Thompson nonchalantly raced into the record books Sunday when the 94-year-old became the oldest woman to run a half-marathon.
"I guess it's unusual, but I don't know why people make such a big deal," she told NBC 7 after finishing the Rock 'N' Roll Marathon in San Diego. "I feel just like I did when I was 16. But I just can't move as fast." It wasn't even Thompson's first record — in 2015, she became the world's oldest woman to complete a full marathon.
Thompson is a two-time cancer survivor, and uses races to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; she has brought in $100,000 over the last few years, and $15,000 this year alone. Catherine Garcia
Saturday night marked the inaugural Taco Trucks at Every Mosque event, uniting Southern California's Muslim and Latino communities at the new Islamic Center of Santa Ana. The idea — the brainchild of Orange County activists Rida Hamida and Ben Vazquez — is partially a response to the election of President Trump, which has left both America's Muslim and Latino communities feeling besieged, and the name is a play on the campaign promise/threat from a Trump organizer, Marcos Gutierrez, that if Trump didn't win, "you're going to have taco trucks on every corner." But it's more than that, also, reports Anh Do at the Los Angeles Times.
Serving halal tacos to Muslims and Latinos after daily fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is a way to build bridges between the two growing communities. "The purpose of this month is to give charity, to grow our character, and our inner lives and to nourish our soul through service," says Hamida. "What better way to do that than by learning from one another?" Vazquez, a local history teacher, adds: "We have a saying — la cultura cura — the culture cures. There's nothing better than two sides coming together to cure evil thoughts about each other."
About 400 people attended the first Taco Trucks at Every Mosque event. The group Resilience OC, which helped coordinate the meet-and-greet, says more are planned in Anaheim, Irvine, Mission Viejo, and other Southern California locales. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Peter Weber
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates are breaking off diplomatic ties with Qatar, with Saudi Arabia accusing Qatar of backing "terrorist groups aiming to destabilize the region," Bloomberg reports, including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaeda, and the Islamic State.
Saudi Arabia also believes Qatar is supporting "Iranian-backed terrorist groups" that are active in east Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The countries are halting air and sea travel to and from Qatar, with Saudi Arabia also closing down land crossings. Qatari diplomats now have 48 hours to leave the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Catherine Garcia
Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested 14 people Sunday during dueling demonstrations attended by supporters of President Trump, anti-fascist protesters, and residents concerned about hate speech.
Hundreds of people attended the "Trump Free Speech" rally at Terry D. Schrunk Plaza, CNN reports, and even more counter-protesters gathered across the street. Police say at first, the two sides yelled expletives at each other, then counter-protesters started to throw glass bottles and bricks at the officers, who responded by using pepper spray.
Tensions in the city have been high since three men were stabbed last week, two fatally, on a light-rail train by a man who was allegedly yelling anti-Muslim statements at two young women. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had unsuccessfully requested that the permit be revoked for the free-speech rally, saying, "I'm a strong supporter of the First Amendment no matter what the views are that are being expressed, but given the timing of this rally, I believed we had a case to make about the threats to public safety." Organizer Joey Gibson noted that the protest was planned before the murders, said he is not racist or a member of the alt-right movement, and argued that the rally was not in support of stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian. Catherine Garcia
Wonder Woman brought in an estimated $100.5 million during its North America debut this weekend, making it the best opening ever for a movie directed by a woman. Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, the well-received Wonder Woman outperformed such superhero flicks as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy at their openings. Catherine Garcia
More than 50,000 people filled the Old Trafford Cricket Grounds Sunday for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, featuring Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, the Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Oasis' Liam Gallagher, and Robbie Williams.
Organizers said the concert, which had a heavy police presence, raised £2 million ($2.57 million) for the victims and families of those killed two weeks ago at Grande's concert in Manchester. The crowd was filled with people holding signs of support for Manchester and the victims, and Grande said the "kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now." With the £2 million raised Sunday, the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund has collected more than £10 million in donations. Catherine Garcia