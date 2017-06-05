In extraordinary, blistering fact-check, The Associated Press concludes Americans can't trust Trump when it comes to terror abroad
In an extraordinary statement Monday, The Associated Press concluded that "President Donald Trump can't be counted on to give accurate information to Americans when violent acts are unfolding abroad."
The statement was spurred by a number of recent events, including when Trump called an incident in the Philippines last week a "terrorist attack" when it was in fact an attack by a lone heavily-indebted gambler. Additionally, "the latest deadly London attacks ... prompted visceral reactions from Trump instead of statements shaped by the findings of the U.S. intelligence and diplomatic apparatus," AP wrote.
The Associated Press broke down some of Trump's recent misleading tweets, including his premature assertion that terrorism was behind the London attacks, "sharing on Twitter an unconfirmed report to that effect, well before British authorities said so." In another tweet, Trump claimed "at least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" while in fact the full context of the quote shows London Mayor Sadiq Khan actually telling citizens there is "no need to be alarmed" by heavy police presence in the city in the days ahead.
Read AP's full, lethal fact-check here. Jeva Lange
Britain, which holds an election Thursday, is currently arguing over whether Prime Minister Theresa May, when she was home secretary, cut police funding to a dangerously low level, in light of recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London. In the U.S., President Trump has reacted to the London Bridge attack with a renewed push for his "travel ban" and calls to "stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people," but he has yet to nominate an FBI director, a leader for the Transportation Security Administration, a Homeland Security Department official to take charge of securing America's cyber and physical infrastructure, a director for the National Counterterrorism Center, an assistant attorney general for national security, or, for that matter, an ambassador to Great Britain.
Trump's "counterterrorism strategy could be hindered by dozens of vacancies across the government," argues Politico's Andrew Restuccia. In all, 135 days into his presidency, Trump has nominated just 102 of the 559 key positions in his administration that require Senate confirmation, with 39 of those confirmed. Fifteen people are awaiting formal nomination — including billionaire Robert "Woody" Johnson, for ambassador to London — and Trump hasn't even started the process on 442 key nominees, according to the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service's appointee tracker. All security-related departments have vacant deputy positions, and some of the numerous empty desks at the State Department may stay empty.
"This is a team sport," Max Stier, the head of the Partnership for Public Service, tells Politico. "It's critical to have a full team." Many of the positions are filled with career bureaucrats or diplomats who are experts in the field, so "in terms of an immediate response to an attack, the agencies will probably do fine," said Daniel Benjamin, State Department counterterrorism coordinator under former President Barack Obama. "The real problems come later, when the administration has to readjust strategy to deal with the threat, do the hard work of figuring out if there was a vulnerability in some security or immigration system, and then remedy it." You can read more about Trump's national security staffing issues at Politico. Peter Weber
Trump pulled a fast one on his own national security team by forgoing verbal commitment to NATO's Article 5
President Trump apparently decided to forgo a public recommitment to NATO's Article 5 during his address to other world leaders last month without first consulting his own national security team, Politico Magazine reports. In fact, the recommitment to the clause — which requires NATO members to aid other member countries if attacked — had been written into the original speech, but Trump reportedly made the call at the last minute to remove it without consulting his foreign policy experts about the decision:
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson all supported [Trump's recommitment to Article 5] and had worked in the weeks leading up to the trip to make sure it was included in the speech, according to five sources familiar with the episode. They thought it was, and a White House aide even told The New York Times the day before the line was definitely included.
[…] The president appears to have deleted it himself, according to one version making the rounds inside the government, reflecting his personal skepticism about NATO and insistence on lecturing NATO allies about spending more on defense rather than offering reassurances of any sort; another version relayed to others by several White House aides is that Trump's nationalist chief strategist Steve Bannon and policy aide Stephen Miller played a role in the deletion. [Politico Magazine]
Former President Bill Clinton's deputy secretary of state, Strobe Talbott, called Trump's decision to omit the Article 5 commitment "dangerous and damaging," declaring that from Trump's speech "forward … the Atlantic community was less safe, and less together." Read more about if Trump has already done irreparable damage to NATO at The Week, and about his decision to axe the Article 5 commitment from his speech at Politico Magazine. Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway apparently finds it surprising that the media would cover the words, opinions, and occasional rants of the president of the United States. On Today on Monday, Conway criticized "this obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little what he does as president."
"That's his preferred method of communication with the American people," one of the hosts points out, adding that Trump has not given an interview "in three weeks." Jeva Lange
WATCH: “This obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little what he does as president…” -@KellyannePolls pic.twitter.com/iyS3WnHoxh
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 5, 2017
Since Saturday's terrorist attacks in London, President Trump has been on a multi-day Twitter spree promoting his suspended executive order to ban travel to the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries. By Monday morning, Trump's frustration had mounted to targeting his own Justice Department:
People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
The "watered down" version of the ban refers to an executive order signed by President Trump himself in March, which modified the original order by exempting Iraq from the list of countries and suspending the admission of refugees for 120 days. The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled in May that Trump's new order nevertheless "drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination" and is "intended to bar Muslims from this country." The next step for the order is to be reviewed by the Supreme Court.
That being said, many pointed out that Trump's words Monday morning will likely be used against the ban in court, as they have been in the past. Others pointed out that the ban was originally intended as a 90-day freeze on travel to establish better vetting, although it's now been over 100 days since the order was signed.
Perhaps most notably, President Trump appears to have broken with his own administration, which has repeatedly insisted against calling the order a "ban" — as pointed out by a Morning Joe clip this morning, aired just half an hour before Trump's Twitter rant. Jeva Lange
When is a travel ban not a travel ban? Trump WH in their own words. pic.twitter.com/xZo6ntGCJI
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 5, 2017
John Oliver has a short, NSFW message for anyone who thinks London is 'reeling' after the London Bridge attack
John Oliver began Sunday's Last Week Tonight with a short message about Saturday night's terrorist attack in London, in which seven people were killed and four dozen injured. "Obviously, our thoughts go out to everyone affected," he said, "but as a British person living in America, I feel compelled to address a certain theme that emerged through American coverage of this tragedy."
"Okay, here's the thing: For the record, in no way is Britain under siege," Oliver said, after playing some U.S. cable news footage. "Is it upset? Yes. Is it pissed off? Oh, you f—ing bet it's pissed off. But to say it's 'under siege' and that its people are 'reeling' is to imply that it's somehow weak enough to be brought to its knees by three monumental a—holes. And that, as an idea, is insulting." Britons were so irritated they took to Twitter to joke about #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling, like people who make tea in a microwave. "Honestly, it was an uplifting demonstration of quintessentially British defiance. Because the British people are never going to let terror change their way of life." He provided some video proof, including the "one-man walking 'Keep Calm and Carry On' poster" and an interview of a man so unrattled by the attack that Oliver raised a gin and tonic in his honor. The clip contains NSFW language. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Monday, Bill Cosby goes on trial in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on charges that he drugged then sexually assaulted a college basketball manager, Andrea Constand, in 2004 at his mansion outside Philadelphia. Constand, 44, and another accuser, "Kacey," will testify at the trial, but none of the other 40 or so women who have accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting them will tell their stories, after the judge ruled that their testimony would prejudice the jury of seven men and five women, two of them black and the other 10 white, who have been bussed in from Pittsburgh and sequestered.
Cosby, 79, was a beloved TV actor and comedian until a damaging deposition was unsealed in 2015 that showed he had procured quaaludes in the 1970s to give women before sex, prompting dozens of women to come forward. The trial is expected to last two weeks, and Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill has taken steps to try to avoid a media circus like the O.J. Simpson murder trial; television cameras are not allowed in the courtroom. "We've had an O.J. hangover for many years," Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson tells The Associated Press. "What you worry about as the judge is that the lawyers don't showboat, the evidence gets presented fairly, and that you have a jury that does its job and is not being thrown into the whole milieu of the trial outside the courtroom." Cosby faces up to 10 years and $25,000 for each of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Peter Weber
On Monday, Yemen's internationally recognized government joined a diplomatic and economic freeze of Qatar led by Saudi Arabia and including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. All four nations said they would cut sea and air ties with Qatar, and Saudi Arabia vowed to cut off Qatar's land border to the Arabian peninsula; Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain gave Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave, and Saudi Arabia said Qatar's forces will be pulled from the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Qatar's Foreign Affairs Ministry protested that there was "no legitimate justification" for the actions by its fellow Sunni Arab states, vowing that the citizens of the extremely wealthy oil and gas producing country won't be affected by the "violation of its sovereignty."
In an economic blow, UEA airlines Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai all announced they will cease flying to Doha, Qatar's capital, and it's unclear if Qatar Airways, a major long-haul carrier, will be able to continue flying through Saudi airspace. The U.S. has a major military base, the al-Udeid Air Base, in Qatar, hosting 10,000 U.S. troops and the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command. Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. The Navy, Pentagon, and CENTOM all declined to say if or how U.S. operations will be affected by the conflict. All the countries involved are U.S. allies.
There have been tensions between Qatar and the other Gulf Arab states since at least the 1990s, when Qatar launched Al Jazeera, providing a platform for Arab dissidents to speak out against other autocratic rulers. It intensified during the Arab Spring, when Qatar supported anti-government movements, most notable the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. The current split centers on Iran, and Qatar's refusal to join a Saudi-led push for a united front positioning Tehran as enemy No. 1 during President Trump's recent visit.
Three days after Trump left, the state-run Qatar News Agency quoted Qatari ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as criticizing the mounting anti-Iran statement, then quickly erased the comment and blamed hackers for purportedly making up a false quote. Al Thani more openly called Iranian President Hasan Rouhani to congratulate him on his re-election in late May, irritating the Saudis. Saudi Arabia accused Qatar on Monday of supporting "terrorist groups aiming to destabilize the region," including the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamic State, and al-Qaeda, and "Iranian-backed terrorist groups." Peter Weber