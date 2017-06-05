Extremely chill dad continues to mow lawn as tornado bears down on him

There is a good chance you have never been as chill in your entire life as this dad was while mowing his lawn in Alberta, Canada. That tornado looming in the background? No biggie. "I was keeping an eye on it," said the world's coolest cucumber, Theunis Wessels.

Check this out! Dude is getting his mow on during a tornado in Alberta, Canada! pic.twitter.com/ckUeUPcMbt — Danielle Dozier (@DanielleDozier) June 3, 2017

Theunis' wife, Cecilia, was taking a nap when her daughter woke her up to complain that there was a tornado out back and her father refused to come inside, The Washington Post reports. Cecilia went to see what the fuss was about, and snapped the jaw-dropping pictures while she was at it.

"It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away," Theunis told the Canadian Press. "Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us."

Riiiiight. Jeva Lange