Mueller has apparently crossed Trump's 'red line,' and White House aides are worried

On Thursday afternoon, as President Trump was heading to a rally in West Virginia, The Wall Street Journal reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington, D.C., to investigate possible criminal charges against Trump's campaign, business, or administration associates, perhaps even Trump himself, in Mueller's expanding Russia investigation. The grand jury, in place for a few weeks, has already issued subpoenas in connection with Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-backed lawyer, Reuters reports, and CNN says Mueller's investigation has veered into any financial ties Trump, his family, and his associates have to Russia.
The reports set off alarm bells in the White House, because of the increasing legal jeopardy but also out of concern that Trump could make things worse, The Daily Beast reports. In an interview with The New York Times last month, Trump agreed with the idea that Mueller digging into his family's finances would cross a "red line" and be a "violation." If the new reports are accurate, Mueller is well on the other side of that line. "The worry is what the president does now," one senior Trump official told The Daily Beast. "Just keep him off the Twitter and on the teleprompter."
Trump offered a relatively subdued denial at the West Virginia rally, calling the "Russia story" a "total fabrication." But the big concern is that he would order Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to fire Mueller — a decision that would set off what one White House adviser called an "apocalyptic sh--storm." Two different bipartisan pairs of senators introduced legislation Thursday to shield Mueller from firing, and two White House officials told The Daily Beast that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly would strenuously oppose such a move.
But "people react really stupidly to these proceedings all the time," and "Trump and his team seem incapable, as a matter of character, to react ... in a prudent way or follow good advice or do the things you have to do to survive it," former federal prosecutor Ken White tells The Daily Beast. "They convince other people to lie for them, they destroy documents, they come up with lies they're going to tell themselves, they do all sorts of idiotic things — not realizing part of a fed prosecutor's point is often to drive them to do that." You can read more at The Daily Beast. Peter Weber
Bill Maher asks how evangelicals can support Trump, 'giant liar,' given his similarities to 'Satan, father of lies'
HBO host Bill Maher on Friday sat down with Ralph Reed, formerly executive director of the Christian Coalition and currently chair of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, to ask why evangelical Christians are so supportive of President Trump despite what Maher perceives as some devilish tendencies.
"Why do you think Trump’s support among the evangelicals is so solid?" Maher said. "Because he does seem like the least Christian man ever." Reed protested that though he did not initially expect to like Trump, he found the president's "word was his bond" as their acquaintanceship progressed, specifically pointing to Trump's nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
"So what you're saying is as long as he keeps his word to you, but lies to everybody else — because you can't deny that he's a giant liar," Maher replied, adding, "Don't you call Satan the 'father of lies'? Isn't that what he is? Isn't that, like, a little name you have for him? So, Trump, giant liar. Satan, father of lies." Reed replied by arguing that Trump, while imperfect, is the victim of selective outrage to which Democrat Hillary Clinton was immune in 2016.
Watch a clip of the conversation below. Discussion of Trump's honesty begins around the 2:50 mark. Bonnie Kristian
Three U.S. Marines are missing after their plane crashed off the coast of Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, the Marine Corps has announced. The troops were flying in a Marine MV-22B Osprey when a "mishap" took the plane down. Of the 26 Marines on board at the time of the accident, 23 have been rescued already.
"Small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are conducting the search and rescue operations," said a statement from the military. Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said no Australian forces were involved and offered Australian assistance for the search. Bonnie Kristian
A Northwestern University professor, Wyndham Lathem, and a staffer from Britain's Oxford University, Andrew Warren, were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Oakland, California, Friday after a national manhunt in connection to a murder in Chicago.
Lathem and Warren are both suspects in the stabbing death of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, 26, a cosmetologist. The two men separately turned themselves in to Bay Area authorities.
Cornell-Duranleau was found dead in Lathem's apartment in Chicago after what police described as "some type of falling out." Warren's connection to the situation is unclear. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump defended National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster in a statement Friday evening, attempting to ward off right-wing criticism the official has attracted this week. "General McMaster and I are working very well together," Trump said. "He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country."
McMaster has come under fire for his dismissal of several National Security Council staff members; his approach to the war in Afghanistan; and his renewal of security clearance for former President Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice.
"McMaster has been undermining the president to the point of insubordination," said Mike Cernovich, a controversial right-wing activist who runs McMasterLeaks.com, in a representative critique of the former general. "For example," he continued, "McMaster has been pulling the security clearances of pro-Trump members of the NSC." Bonnie Kristian
Former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak maintained the innocence of his conversations with former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in a Russian television appearance Saturday.
"We only spoke about the most simple things," Kislyak claimed, labeling the talks "completely correct, calm, absolutely transparent." "In any case, there were no secrets on our side," he added. "There are a number of issues which are important for cooperation between Russia and the United States — most of all, terrorism. And that was one of the things we discussed."
Kislyak also met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, before Trump took office. He was removed from his diplomatic post in June. Bonnie Kristian
The State Department on Friday officially started the process of extracting the United States from the Paris Agreement. President Trump announced his intent to withdraw from the international emissions reduction deal in June, condemning the pact's "draconian financial and economic burdens," but no official notice was delivered to the United Nations until this week.
"The United States supports a balanced approach to climate policy that lowers emissions while promoting economic growth and ensuring energy security," says the statement from State, which also indicates the U.S. will continue to participate in major climate negotiations "to protect U.S. interests and ensure all future policy options remain open to the administration."
French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to persuade Trump to reconsider his stance on the Paris accord during Trump's visit to France last month, but his hopes were apparently unjustified. Bonnie Kristian
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating allegations of election manipulation collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, has asked the White House for documents pertaining to Michael Flynn, President Trump's short-tenured national security adviser, The New York Times reports. The request is not an official subpoena, but it marks the first time Mueller's probe is known to have sought information directly from the White House.
The request also indicates Mueller's investigation — which has entered a new, "more serious phase" as it now involves a grand jury — encompasses Flynn's financial dealings as well as Trump's. "We don't know exactly what these developments portend," Stephen Vladeck, a University of Texas Law School professor, told The Hill, "other than that there's actually some significant criminal charges being considered." Bonnie Kristian