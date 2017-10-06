Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel laugh seriously at Trump calling the 'moron' story 'fake news'

President Trump reportedly fumed for two hours when he read NBC News' report Wednesday morning that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had called him a "moron," then got even angrier when Tillerson did not directly deny having said that. "He vehemently would rather not answer that question," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. Still, Tillerson did categorically deny ever considering resigning, a claim Trump picked up on in a Thursday morning tweet in which he criticized NBC News for not verifying their "Fake News" with him first. After thinking of some stories Trump might not be the best source for verification on — think Barack Obama's birth certificate — Colbert said that Tillerson's job appears to be safe, thanks to a career "suicide pact" he reportedly made with Defense Secretary James Mattis and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

In The Late Show's opening skit, Mnuchin did not seem overly thrilled about the suicide pact.