Trump says 'fake' is 'one of the greatest of all terms I've come up with'

President Trump seemed to suggest he deserves credit for the creation of the word "fake," or perhaps the phrase "fake news," while speaking with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on the launch episode of Huckabee's TBN show Saturday night.
"The media is — really, the word, I think one of the greatest of all terms I've come up with is 'fake,'" Trump said. "I guess other people have used it, perhaps, over the years, but I've never noticed it." If Trump is indeed claiming the word or phrase is primarily of his origination, this would not be the first time he has been incorrect in that regard: In May, the president claimed to have coined the phrase "priming the pump," which was popularized as an economic term in the 1930s.
Trump also defended his decision to throw paper towels to survivors of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, claiming he threw the towels at the crowd's request. "They had these beautiful, soft towels. Very good towels, and I came in and there was a crowd of a lot of people, and they were screaming, and they were loving everything," he said. "I was having fun; they were having fun. They said, 'Throw 'em to me! Throw 'em to me, Mr. President!' So next day [critics] said, ‘Oh it was so disrespectful to the people.' It was just a made-up thing. And also when I walked in, the cheering was incredible." Trump accused the news media of deceptively lowering the volume of the cheers.
Watch the entirety of Trump's interview here. The towel remarks are around the 8-minute mark, and "fake" comes up about a minute later. Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined CBS host John Dickerson on Face the Nation Sunday to talk about her proposed bill banning bump stocks, a weapon modification Las Vegas shooting suspect Stephen Paddock used to make his semiautomatic rifles shoot more rapidly. The previously little-known device has become central to gun-regulation debates after the Vegas attack, as even the NRA has endorsed "additional regulations" on bump stocks.
"Regulations aren't going to do it. We need a law," Feinstein argued, because of the gravity of the issue at hand. "It can't be changed by another president. Right now we're seeing one president change actions of president that came before him, and that would happen in this area."
Still, Feinstein agreed with Dickerson that no law could have stopped the Vegas shooter. "Could there have been any law passed that would've stopped him?" Dickerson asked. "No," she replied, "[Paddock] passed background checks registering for handguns and other weapons on multiple occasions."
Watch an excerpt of the senator's comments below and read the full transcript of her interview here. Or, check out the case for banning guns altogether by The Week's Paul Waldman, plus the case against it by Shikha Dalmia. Bonnie Kristian
.@SenFeinstein says there were no laws that could have stopped the Vegas Shooter from purchasing his multiple guns. pic.twitter.com/E17HhGXcXt
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 8, 2017
President Trump attacked outgoing Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Twitter Sunday morning, claiming Corker is leaving the Senate because Trump would not endorse his re-election campaign:
Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
...Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced his retirement from the Senate in August, and he has said Trump lacks "the stability" and "some of the competence" to be president.
This past Wednesday, Corker told reporters Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly "help separate our country from chaos," presumably the of the Trumpian variety. The senator went on to suggest Tillerson has not been adequately supported by the president in his role, an apparent reference to Trump's recent tweets about the secretary of state "wasting his time" on North Korea negotiations. Bonnie Kristian
Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, appearing in one skit set on Wonder Woman's secret home, Themyscira. The scene opens with Diana and her fellow Amazons practicing for battle, but they are soon joined by Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant as two shipwrecked lesbians who are very glad to have arrived at an island paradise populated exclusively by warrior women.
After recounting their harrowing journey on the high seas, McKinnon's Dre decides to "cut to the chase. Show of hands: Who all here's a lez? Is it everyone, or do we have a couple of allies?" "So it's Megan and Dre," Bryant as Megan helpfully chimes in. "Who else? We got two. We'd love to see that hand go up, Diana."
Met with confused looks and, in Diana's case, persistent rejection, the shipwrecked friends disappointedly explain this is "a huge let-down for us" because "the whole thing seems so super gay" until Diana agrees to try a kiss with Dre just to make sure.
Diana's sexuality and that of the Amazons more broadly has long been a subject of interest in the Wonder Woman fandom. In Gadot's movie, Diana has a relationship with Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, while a DC Comics writer said in 2016 the character is bisexual, and that Themyscira "makes no logical sense" without same-sex relationships among the Amazons. On SNL, however, they are apparently asexual.
Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump on Saturday proposed a "temporary deal" on health care so it could be settled during the midterm elections in 2018. "If we made a temporary deal, I think it would be a great thing for people, but it's really up to [Democrats]," Trump told reporters outside the White House.
"If we could do a one-year deal or a two-year deal as a temporary measure, you'll have block granting ultimately to the states, which is what the Republicans want," he added. "That really is a repeal and replace." Speaking with Mike Huckabee in an interview broadcast on TBN later Saturday, Trump pledged to "have health care before the election."
On Friday, Trump reached out to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) about working together on health care, but Schumer said he rejected Trump's terms. Bonnie Kristian
Country star Jason Aldean opened Saturday Night Live with a performance of Tom Petty's "I won't back down" as a tribute to the 58 people killed and the hundreds more wounded at the mass shooting in Las Vegas last week. Aldean was performing at the musical festival in Vegas when the shooting began, and Petty died Monday at the age of 66.
"So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends, they're all part of our family," Aldean said at SNL. "So I want to say to them: We hurt for you and we hurt with you. You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way, because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit is unbreakable."
Watch Aldean's performance below. Bonnie Kristian
Hurricane Nate was expected to accelerate into a Category 2 storm as it made landfall in Gulf Coast states Saturday night, but instead the storm slowed and was downgraded to a tropical storm once again.
Nate made landfall Saturday in the New Orleans area and then again around Biloxi, Mississippi. Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center's forecast saw the storm moving northeast through Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky, weakening as it goes.
Though the storm winds have slowed, Nate is still bringing heavy rains. Biloxi is experiencing some flooding; evacuation orders remain in effect for some low-lying areas near the Gulf; and power outages are widespread. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump issued a new volley in his war of words with North Korea with a cryptic pair of tweets posted Saturday afternoon:
Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid......
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017
...hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017
Trump did not specify what "one thing" he meant, though as with past tweeted threats, many observers have assumed it to be war. In late September, the White House clarified Trump did not declare war on North Korea after a similarly threatening post.
The president reiterated the 25-year point in an interview with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on the debut episode of Huckabee's new show on TBN Saturday night. "This should have been handled 25 years ago," Trump said. "This should have been handled 10 years ago. It should have been handled during the Obama administration. The truth is, Mike, I was handed a mess."
Watch the full interview below, with the North Korea remarks beginning around the 12:30-mark, when Huckabee asks Trump's thoughts on Dennis Rodman as "secret ambassador" to Pyongyang. Bonnie Kristian