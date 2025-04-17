Judge threatens Trump team with criminal contempt

James Boasberg attempts to hold the White House accountable for disregarding court orders over El Salvador deportation flights

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg
An 'order of criminal contempt is a crime and can carry a fine or prison sentence' of up to six months
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar

By
By
published

What happened

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Wednesday that "probable cause exists" to charge Trump administration officials with criminal contempt for their "willful disregard" of his March 15 order to halt the deportation of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador's infamous CECOT prison without due process, under claimed wartime powers.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House.  

