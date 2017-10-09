Trump calls Christopher Columbus, who ran into the Americas while looking for the East Indies, a 'skilled navigator'
President Trump praised Christopher Columbus for being a "skilled navigator" in his Columbus Day proclamation Monday, despite the fact that the famed Italian explorer somehow ended up on the east coast of the Americas while looking for the East Indies, which lie on the other side of the world. "Columbus, and most others, underestimated the world's size, calculating that East Asia must lie approximately where North America sits on the globe (they did not yet know that the Pacific Ocean existed)," History.com writes.
Trump's proclamation, which goes on to exalt Columbus' "courageous feat [that] brought together continents," noticeably includes no mention of the indigenous people who already lived in Americas, either. "The permanent arrival of Europeans to the Americas was a transformative event that undeniably and fundamentally changed the course of human history and set the stage for the development of our great nation," Trump wrote. He added: "We also take this opportunity to reaffirm our close ties to Columbus's country of birth, Italy. Italy is a strong ally and a valued partner in promoting peace and promoting prosperity around the world."
The proclamation breaks with former President Barack Obama's decision to use Columbus Day to discuss "the pain and suffering reflected in the stories of Native Americans who had long resided on this land prior to the arrival of European newcomers," The Hill points out. Many communities across the country no longer celebrate Columbus Day, which activists say glorifies the beginning of a bloody colonialist history in the Americas, and instead choose to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day or Native Americans Day on the second Monday in October. Jeva Lange
No one would ever turn down a dinner date with Angelina Jolie — or at least that was the thinking behind the actress' offer in 2012 to act as bait to lure Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony to a meal and then arrest him, The Sunday Times reports.
Kony is the head of a guerilla group known as the Lord's Resistance Army, and he has remained frustratingly elusive to international forces since his 2005 conviction of crimes against humanity. Under Kony, more than 60,000 children have been abducted to become soldiers; the warlord was famously the target of Invisible Children's Kony 2012 campaign, which sought to increase awareness of his atrocities.
Jolie's 2012 proposal was uncovered in a leak of 40,000 International Criminal Court (ICC) emails to the French website Mediapart. Former ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo wrote in one: "Forget other celebrities, [Jolie is] the one. She is ready. Probably Brad [Pitt] will go also."
While the plan was never carried out, Moreno Ocampo and Jolie personally exchanged several emails on the topic. "Apparently you can be embedded with the special forces that are chasing Kony. Can Brad go with you?" Moreno Ocampo wrote to the actress in one email.
"Brad is being supportive. Let’s discuss logistics. Much love Xxx," Jolie reportedly replied.
The plan might not have been as far-fetched as it sounds: Actor Sean Penn's sit-down with drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman might have inadvertently led to the notorious criminal's capture last year. Jeva Lange
In 1990, Frank Sinatra was scheduled to play at the opening of Donald Trump's Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, but after Trump's Taj Mahal chief, Mark Grossinger Etess, died in a helicopter crash in 1989, Trump decided to renegotiate Sinatra's pending contract, according to a new book by Sinatra's longtime manager Eliot Weisman.
Trump's opening move was declaring the terms of Sinatra's 12-show agreement "a little rich," Weisman writes in The Way It Was, to be published later this month, and then he decided to cut Sinatra's supporting acts, Sammy Davis Jr. — just diagnosed with cancer — and Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé. When Trump asked, "Who's Steve and Eydie?" Weisman writes, he moved to strangle Trump by the tie before his son stepped in and held him back.
Weisman said that when he called Sinatra with Trump's offer, Sinatra responded that Weisman could either tell Trump to "go f--k himself," or give Sinatra Trump's number and he would tell him himself. Weisman, who managed Sinatra from 1975 until 1998, said he went and delivered the message to Trump: "Sinatra says go f--k yourself!" Sinatra played the Sands in Las Vegas instead, and in a twist, Trump picked Sinatra's "My Way" as the first dance at his inaugural ball.
To be fair, the Taj Mahal was bleeding money from the beginning, and apparently had terrible service and failing slot machines. Michael Jackson got a tour of the Taj from Trump, and Merv Griffin spoke at the opening ceremonies, but "with the exception of heavyweight boxer Michael Spinks and former Miss America Suzette Charles, celebrities were scarce" at the grand opening, The Press of Atlantic City reported at the time. "There was some speculation that many stars who'd been invited to the event stayed away because they didn't want to compete with Trump's ego." Peter Weber
Google reportedly discovers Russian political ad buys similar to those uncovered by Facebook, Twitter
An internal investigation at Google has uncovered that the tech giant is not unique from Facebook and Twitter in being used as a tool by Russian agents to influence the 2016 election, The Washington Post reports. People familiar with Google's probe, which has not yet been made public by the company, revealed that Russia-linked accounts attempted to spread disinformation through ads on YouTube, Google search, Gmail, and the ad subsidiary DoubleClick.
"The discovery by Google is ... significant because the ads do not appear to be from the same Kremlin-affiliated troll farm that bought ads on Facebook — a sign that the Russian effort to spread disinformation online may be a much broader problem than Silicon Valley companies have unearthed so far," the Post writes.
Known Russian advertising through Google totaled about $100,000 and promoted Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, and Jill Stein as well as divisive topics like anti-immigration policies. Facebook and Twitter previously agreed to meet with Congressional investigators to discuss similar ad buys by Russian agents, although it isn't clear if Google will join the tech representatives at a Nov. 1 hearing.
Last month, Google denied that it was used for Russia's 2016 disinformation campaign. Google "[is] always monitoring for abuse or violations of our policies and we've seen no evidence this type of ad campaign was run on our platforms," spokeswoman Andrea Faville told The Washington Post. Read the full investigation here. Jeva Lange
On Monday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Economics to American economist Richard Thaler, 72, "for his contributions to behavioral economics."
Thaler, a professor of behavioral science and economics at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, helped bridge "economic and psychological analyses of individual decision-making," and his "empirical findings and theoretical insights have been instrumental in creating the new and rapidly expanding field of behavioral economics, which has had a profound impact on many areas of economic research and policy," the Swedish Academy said.
Thaler's pioneering work in behavioral finance included research into the consequences of limited rationality, social preferences in regards to the market effects of consumers' fairness concerns, and how lack of self control can lead to long-term financial and health problems. "In his applied work, Thaler demonstrated how nudging — a term he coined — may help people exercise better self-control when saving for a pension, as well in other contexts," the Swedish Academy said. Thaler responded to his Nobel, and its $1.1 million award, by promising to "try to spend it as irrationally as possible!" And for a discipline known as the "dismal science," that's not a bad quip. Peter Weber
A year ago, The Washington Post released the infamous Access Hollywood tape that featured Donald Trump bragging about sexual assault, and America marked the occasion "with a series of grim stories concerning the treatment of women," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. The biggest was the "massive exposé" in The New York Times detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, "and his response was infuriating," Oliver said. He shared some disgusting new allegations, too. "Step aside, Chocolat, you are no longer the most horrifying picture that Harvey Weinstein has ever produced," Oliver said. "Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the Harvey Weinstein of presidents, had his own surprise for women this week," or at least women who use contraception.
Oliver also tackled the week's chaos in the White House, especially the hilarious but deadly serious tensions between President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. "I guess this is just the type of discussion that we now have on TV," Oliver sighed. "Does the secretary of state think the president is a 'moron' or a 'f---ing moron'? Because if it's just 'moron,' that actually makes him a moderate." It's HBO, so Oliver doesn't censor the fleeting expletive, meaning this clip has decidedly NSFW language. If that doesn't bother you, you can watch Oliver discuss the Tillerson "suicide pact" with two other Cabinet secretaries and the most frightening thing Trump said last week below. Peter Weber
Over the weekend, Dove faced down a controversy of its own making: a remarkably tone-deaf three-second ad for Dove Body Wash that shows a black woman taking off a brown shirt to reveal a white woman in a white shirt, who then takes off her shirt to reveal a slightly browner woman in a slightly browner shirt. "An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully," Dove tweeted on Saturday. "We deeply regret the offense it caused."
The offense went viral on Friday when Naomi Blake, a beauty entrepreneur with a large social media following, posted the first transition on her Facebook page.
"This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened," Dove said in a statement Sunday. It took down the ad, but did not reveal how it "happened" — how it survived marketing and executive vetting — or what the intended message was. Many critics pointed to early 20th century ad campaigns where black people were "washed" white, plus more recent Dove and Nivea ads.
Some people found Dove's response insufficient. But as The New York Times notes, when the Chinese company Qiaobi released a May 2016 laundry detergent TV ad in which a black man has a detergent pod stuck in his mouth before he's put into a washing machine, only to emerge as a light-skin Asian man, a Qiaobi spokeswoman stood by it, saying, "If we just show laundry like all the other advertisements, ours will not stand out." Peter Weber
John Oliver tries to palatably, definitively explain why Confederate monuments belong in museums
John Oliver's main topic on Sunday's Last Week Tonight was the Confederacy, but he began with "a beloved icon of my childhood" in Britain, Jimmy Savile. After Savile died, it emerged he was a child sex offender, and all monuments to him were taken down, "because once we found out that he was a monster, we accepted it was no longer appropriate to publicly glorify him," Oliver said. The Confederacy, he suggested, is "America's track-suit sex offender," and since the debate over what to do with its monuments "is clearly not going away, we wanted to take a look at some of the arguments."
"The key fact about the Civil War," Oliver said, is that "the Confederacy was fighting for the preservation of slavery. And that's not my opinion. That is just a fact." It's an especially hard one to swallow if a relative fought for the Confederacy, he conceded, and "I honestly get wanting a more comfortable history for your family, but in doing so, you can't invent a more comfortable history for your country, because you'd be erasing the actual painful experiences of many Americans."
Oliver went through how various celebrities reacted to learning about their own Confederate ancestry. "Look, Larry David is not responsible for what his ancestors did — none of us are," he said. "I have to believe that, because I'm English." But personally and as a nation, America has to "actively, painfully come to grips with slavery and the lasting benefits and disadvantages that it conferred in ways that, frankly, we haven't yet."
"Monuments are not how we record history," Oliver said, pointing to books, museums, and Ken Burns' documentaries. "Statues are how we glorify people." He ended with some alternative statues for four places with Confederate ones, and one of his replacements was an old friend from The Daily Show. Peter Weber