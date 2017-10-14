Dozens killed in Mogadishu truck bombing

At least 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded by an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday when a truck bomb exploded near the entrance of a hotel.
While no terrorist group has claimed responsibility so far, Mogadishu civilians are a regular target of al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked extremist group that seeks to overthrow the Somali government. Police were trailing the truck before it exploded and are continuing rescue and investigation efforts Saturday afternoon.
Eyewitnesses said the attack, which comes two days after the head of U.S. Africa Command visited the Somali president in Mogadishu, was the worst they'd seen in years. It was "the biggest blast I have ever witnessed; it destroyed the whole area," said Mogadishu resident Muhidin Ali. Bonnie Kristian
Ousted White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon spoke at the annual Values Voter Summit on Saturday, declaring his conviction that President Trump, who spoke at the summit Friday, will win a second term by a landslide in 2020.
"The populist, nationalist, conservative revolt that's going on, that drove Donald Trump to victory ... that will drive 15 candidates to victory in 2018" will continue unabated, Bannon argued. "I hate to break it Graydon Carter and the good folks at Vanity Fair," he continued, "but yes, President Trump is not only going to finish this term, he's going to win with 400 electoral votes in 2020."
The Vanity Fair reference was an allusion to the magazine's recent report, citing an unnamed source, that "Bannon has told people he thinks Trump has only a 30 percent chance of making it the full term." Carter is Vanity Fair's outgoing editor.
A 400-vote win is not historically inconceivable: 14 presidential elections have seen the winner take 400 or more electoral votes. Ronald Reagan won with 525 electoral votes, the largest count ever, in 1984; and George Washington received all possible votes in both of his elections (though the total number of electors was much lower then because there were fewer states). However, such a win is deeply implausible if Trump's approval ratings remain in the mid-30s.
Watch an excerpt of Bannon's remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
Steve Bannon says Trump will win 400 electoral votes in 2020.
Whiny Democrats making Trump victory inevitable. pic.twitter.com/BxIyF415Y5
— GRANT J. KIDNEY (@GrantJKidney) October 14, 2017
Four people were killed when a cargo plane crashed in the ocean off Côte d'Ivoire Saturday shortly after take-off from the city of Abidjan. The plane was carrying French military cargo and was staffed by a French and Moldovan crew. All four of the crew members killed were Moldovan, and another two Moldovans and four French crew members were injured.
The plane crashed in shallow water near the beach and broke in two. The crash was likely caused by stormy weather, including heavy winds, that made flying difficult. "There was winds yesterday, and I saw how planes seemed to have difficulties in getting up," said Ange Koutaye Ismael, a student who saw the aftermath of the crash. Bonnie Kristian
Two Sisters (On the Terrace) is an 1881 painting by impressionist master Pierre-Auguste Renoir which is presently housed in the collection of the Art Institute of Chicago. Therefore, it is not housed in President Trump's New York City penthouse.
That's relevant because Trump reportedly insists he owns the original work, as Vanity Fair recounts in a piece published Friday night:
Years ago, while reporting a book about a real-estate developer and reality-TV star named Donald Trump, Tim O'Brien accompanied his subject on a private jet ride to Los Angeles. The plane, as you can imagine, was overly ornate; hanging on one wall, for instance, was a painting of two young girls — one in an orange hat, the other wearing a floral bonnet — in the impressionistic style of Renoir.
Curious, O'Brien asked Trump about the painting: Was it an original Renoir? Trump replied in the affirmative. It was, he said. "No, it's not Donald," O'Brien responded. But, once again, Trump protested that it was. [Vanity Fair]
On the return flight, O'Brien said, Trump mentioned the painting "as if the conversation had never happened" and again announced it to be an original. Then, shortly after the 2016 election, Trump gave a 60 Minutes interview in his New York home. In the background, visible behind Trump and Mike Pence, then vice president-elect, was the faux Renoir.
Trump's long-term commitment to his claim that the painting is authentic is emblematic of the president's relationship to the truth, O'Brien told Vanity Fair. Trump "believes his own lies in a way that lasts for decades," O'Brien argued, and he'll "tell the same stories time and time again, regardless of whether or not facts are right in front of his face." Bonnie Kristian
If it feels like 2017 has had more large-scale natural disasters than most years, that's because it has. This year has seen no less than 15 natural disasters that individually cost at least $1 billion in damage in the United States, the National Centers for Environmental Information reports.
The only year to date to clock more billion-dollar disasters was 2011, which totaled 16 such disasters. With two and a half months to go, 2017 could well match or break that record.
The $1-billion-or-more category is a broad one. Hurricanes Maria, Irma, and Harvey are expected to cost $70 billion, $70.5 billion, and $81.5 billion, respectively, counting economic losses. The catastrophic wildfires currently tearing through California's wine country are also predicted to cost upwards of $70 billion including economic loss. Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) continued his critique of President Trump in a Washington Post interview published Friday evening, this time targeting the president's tweets undermining Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in his diplomatic efforts pertaining to North Korea:
[A]s Corker sees it, the biggest problem is that Trump is neutering his own chief diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and thereby inviting "binary" situations in which the United States will have to choose between war and a North Korea or Iran capable of threatening the United States with nuclear weapons.
"You cannot publicly castrate your own secretary of state without giving yourself that binary choice," Corker told me in a phone interview Friday. "The tweets — yes, you raise tension in the region [and] it's very irresponsible. But it's the first part" — the "castration" of Tillerson — "that I am most exercised about." [The Washington Post]
Corker praised Trump during the 2016 election and sought a position within his administration. Since Trump took office, however, he has grown reproachful of the president, calling him childish, incompetent, and dangerous. The castration comments mark the latest escalation in the Trump-Corker war of words since since the president attacked the senator on Twitter last weekend.
Read The Week's Matthew Walther, Pascal-Emmanual Gobry, and Ryan Cooper on the value — or lack thereof — in Corker's latecomer protest. Bonnie Kristian
Kurdish fighters working with the United States to recapture the Islamic State's de facto capital of Raqqa, Syria, on Saturday said victory in the besieged city is imminent.
Raqqa "may finally be cleared of the jihadists on Saturday or Sunday," Reuters reports the coalition troops predicted. About 100 ISIS militants have surrendered since Friday, and Kurdish militia representative Nouri Mahmoud said ISIS "is on the verge of being finished."
A U.S. spokesman was more reticent, refusing to "set a time for when we think [ISIS] will be completely defeated in Raqqa," but said the city is 85 percent liberated. A deal has been arranged to evacuate civilians from the city center by bus, which may allow fighting to proceed more quickly. Raqqa has been occupied by ISIS since 2014. Bonnie Kristian
The Canadian-American family freed this week from a five-year captivity in Afghanistan spoke to reporters about their ordeal upon arriving in Toronto Friday night. Joshua Boyle, a Canadian citizen, said the Taliban raped his wife, Caitlan Coleman, an American, and killed their baby.
"The stupidity and the evil of the Haqqani network's kidnapping of a pilgrim and his heavily pregnant wife engaged in helping ordinary villagers in Taliban-controlled regions of Afghanistan was eclipsed only by the stupidity and evil of authorizing the murder of my infant daughter, Martyr Boyle," he said. The Haqqani network is an insurgent group with Taliban ties. Boyle suggested the murder and rape occurred in 2014, the former a retaliation for his refusal to comply with the terrorists' demands.
The family's goal now is to provide "a secure sanctuary for our three surviving children to call a home," Boyle said, so they can "try to regain some portion of the childhood that they have lost." Bonnie Kristian