Newlyweds adopt the stray dog that crashed their wedding

He went from wedding crasher to part of the family.

When Marília Pieroni and Matheus Gomes Martins got married on Sept. 30 in Laranjal Paulista, Brazil, rain forced them to move their ceremony inside a tent. As guests started to arrive, so did a muddy stray dog. He was led outside, but came back right as Pieroni started walking down the aisle. He was ejected once again, but returned in time for the vows, and settled in on Pieroni's veil. "I was really surprised and thought the little guy was really cute," she told HuffPost.