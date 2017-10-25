Newlyweds adopt the stray dog that crashed their wedding

He went from wedding crasher to part of the family.
When Marília Pieroni and Matheus Gomes Martins got married on Sept. 30 in Laranjal Paulista, Brazil, rain forced them to move their ceremony inside a tent. As guests started to arrive, so did a muddy stray dog. He was led outside, but came back right as Pieroni started walking down the aisle. He was ejected once again, but returned in time for the vows, and settled in on Pieroni's veil. "I was really surprised and thought the little guy was really cute," she told HuffPost.
The dog stayed for the reception, where he dined on food from the buffet before wandering off. The couple decided they wanted to adopt their wedding crasher, and finally tracked him down on Oct. 10. Now named Snoop, he is "adapting very well to his new routine," Pieroni said, adding, "We are so happy with him." There are a lot of abandoned animals living on the streets of Brazil, Pieroni said, and she hopes that her story will remind people to "not buy animals and to adopt them instead."
Recent polls have his approval rating at a dismal three percent, but Brazil's president was able to survive a vote Wednesday night on whether he should be tried on corruption charges.
Of the 513 deputies in the Chamber of Deputies, 251 voted in support of Michel Temer, while 233 were against him and the rest either abstained or were absent; he needed 171 votes in his favor in order to avoid being suspended and tried on charges of leading a criminal organization and obstruction of justice, The Associated Press reports. Temer was vice president under President Dilma Rousseff, but after she was impeached and removed from office last year, he took over.
What started as an investigation into money laundering turned into a massive corruption probe, with prosecutors saying political parties sold favors and appointments to some of the country's most powerful businessmen, and since Temer rose to power, his party has received $190 million in bribes; he denies the claims. His term is over on Dec. 31, 2018, and in next year's elections, all 513 seats in the Chamber of Deputies are up for grabs. Many of Brazil's television stations aired Wednesday's vote live, letting people at home watch as they voted for or against the deeply unpopular president.
It wouldn't be a Dodgers World Series home game without longtime broadcaster Vin Scully, and to the delight of fans everywhere, he put on a show at the start of Game 2.
Scully retired in 2016 after 67, but he returned to Dodger Stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday evening. "I've been practicing for a week," he told the crowd, who chanted, "Scully! Scully!" Before he could throw the ball, though, he needed a catcher, and Steve Yeager, who won the 1981 World Series with the Dodgers, ran onto the field. Catcher in place, Scully wound up, but froze. "I hurt my rotator cuff," he announced, clearly uninjured, but luckily for Scully, Fernando Valenzuela happened to be on hand, and came trotting out. Valenzuela has two World Series titles with the Dodgers under his belt, and maybe he left a little bit of luck for this year's team on the mound.
Bill O'Reilly, fired from Fox News after it was reported that several women accused him of sexual harassment and he paid out millions in settlements, might be getting a second chance.
He is in negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast Group, known for telling local news channel managers they have to run segments featuring conservative commentary, two people familiar with the talks told NBC News. The recent revelation that O'Reilly settled a $32 million sexual harassment claim made by former legal analyst Lis Wiehl didn't scare Sinclair off, with one person telling NBC News, "They took a pause but it didn't really change anything for them."
Sinclair denies being in negotiations with O'Reilly, but a person close to him says they are "about midway" through talks. Sinclair owns or operates 173 television stations in the United States, and if a deal to purchase Tribune Media is approved by regulators, that number would rise to 220. As for O'Reilly, one person told NBC News Sinclair is thinking about giving him a two-hour syndicated show, maybe starting at 6 or 7 p.m: "They want to do something anti-CNN, anti-MSNBC."
In an email he wrote last year, Alexander Nix, the head of Cambridge Analytica, a data-analytics firm hired by President Trump's campaign, said he contacted Wikileaks founder Julian Assange about how he could help him release some of Hillary Clinton's deleted emails, The Daily Beast reports.
Two people familiar with the congressional investigation into ties between Trump associates and the Russian government told The Daily Beast Nix wrote this email to a third party, and revealed that Assange told him he did not want his help because he liked to do his work solo. If Nix's claims are true, this is the closest known connection between Trump's campaign and Assange.
Wikileaks published hacked emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, and Trump was quick to praise the site throughout the campaign; PolitiFact says he mentioned WikiLeaks 137 times before the election. Cambridge Analytica did not respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment, but Assange did, saying, "We can confirm an approach by Cambridge Analytica and can confirm that it was rejected by WikiLeaks." Clinton used a private server while Secretary of State, and it's unclear if the 33,000 emails that were deleted were ever hacked or if anyone has them, a person close to the congressional investigation told The Daily Beast.
Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, but a new Gallup poll suggests that American support for the drug's legalization is higher than ever before — no pun intended.
The recent survey places support for marijuana legalization at 64 percent. That number has skyrocketed since Gallup began polling on the issue in 1969; for reference, only about 35 percent of Americans supported legalization in 2004.
Even Republicans support legalization in record numbers. The most recent Gallup poll found that 51 percent of Republicans believe that marijuana should be legalized, a significant uptick from 42 percent in 2016 and an even bigger one from around 20 percent on 2004.
Legalization at the state level may be informing overall public opinion on the issue. Seven states and the District of Columbia have fully legalized marijuana, while 29 states have passed broad laws concerning legalization.
Members of the Trump administration, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have come out against marijuana usage. It is unclear whether public opinion will have any effect on the White House's stance.
Gallup's most recent data was collected over the phone from 1,028 adults between Oct. 5 and 11. The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.
An auction earlier this week proved you can indeed buy happiness ... for $1.56 million. Well, sort of: Albert Einstein's theory of happiness sold for the hefty sum at auction Tuesday, NPR reports.
At the Tokyo Imperial Hotel in 1922, Einstein tipped a bellboy with two notes written on pieces of hotel stationery. On one note, Einstein described his theory of happiness: "A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness," he wrote in German. On a second note, Einstein wrote, "Where there's a will there's a way." Einstein signed and dated both notes.
The bellhop saved the notes at Einstein's request, The Washington Post reports. Gal Weiner, the CEO of the auction house, told The Associated Press that Einstein told the worker at the time that the notes "will probably be worth more than a regular tip."
The two notes went up for auction in Jerusalem on Tuesday, where an anonymous European bidder paid $1.56 million for Einstein's theory of happiness. Another bidder took home the second note for $240,000. NPR reports that, until now, the notes had remained in that bellhop's family: the grandson of the Japanese bellboy's brother put the notes up for auction.
President Trump interrupted an interview with Fox Business' Lou Dobbs on Wednesday to ask who Dobbs thought he should pick to chair the Federal Reserve. "Tell me who your preference is," Trump insisted. As Dobbs protested, Trump added: "You can even cut it out if you want. You don't have to. I would love to hear you. I only want that from people I respect."
Dobbs endorsed current Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Yellen's term runs out at the end of January 2018; it will be up to Trump whether or not to give her another term, a decision he has said he will make "pretty shortly."
"I'll tell you what," Trump told Dobbs, "she was in my office three days ago. She is very impressive. I like her a lot. It's somebody I am thinking about."
Trump is also reportedly considering Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor, Reuters reports. Read more about Trump's Fed here at The Week.