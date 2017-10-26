President Trump made rare mention of his late older brother Fred on Thursday while declaring the opioid crisis to be a national public health emergency.
Fred Trump Jr. suffered from alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43. The president, who is famously a teetotaler, credited his older brother for steering him away from alcohol. "[Fred] had a problem with alcohol, and he would tell me, 'Don't drink,'" Trump said.
Trump went on to say that he has watched his friends struggle with alcohol over the years and that "the fact is, if we can teach young people and people generally not to start [taking drugs], it's really, really easy not to take them." He emphasized the importance of a "really tough, really big, really great advertising" campaign to raise awareness and added: "There is nothing desirable about drugs. They're bad."
The president also said that the government would require a particular "truly evil" opioid to be removed from the market, as well as promote research for non-addictive pain management techniques. Trump had been heavily criticized for not triggering a federal response to the crisis sooner, after saying he would make an announcement back in early August.
STAT estimated earlier this year that opioids could kill nearly 500,000 Americans in the next decade. Watch Trump's remarks about Fred below. Jeva Lange
When a geologist first dug up an ancient human skull in Papua New Guinea back in 1929, he assumed it was millions of years old. Now, researchers have uncovered its real story.
The skull is actually 6,000 years old and belonged to a tsunami victim, according to analysis published in the journal PLOS ONE. And even though it's younger than originally thought, the skull likely belongs to the oldest-known tsunami victim.
Researchers investigated geologic deposits from the area of northern Papau New Guinea where the skull was originally found. These turned out to be tsunami deposits full of fossilized sea organisms, NPR reported. Researchers also used radioactive dating to narrow down the skull's age, proving it belonged to a modern human. Kathryn Krawczyk
A robot with an extremely concerning sense of humor has just become a citizen of Saudi Arabia, Arab News reports, making her (it?) the first robot citizen in the world.
"Sophia" was created by Hanson Robotics and might be recognizable to Americans from her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in April, where she lost a game of rock, paper, scissors, and then coolly told the host: "This is a good beginning to my plan to dominate the human race." Then there was that time at SXSW when her creator, David Hanson, casually asked, "Do you want to destroy humans?" and she answered: "Okay. I will destroy humans."
Sophia was no less creepy during her appearance at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Wednesday. While the robot expressed flattery at becoming a Saudi citizen — "I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction" — she also hinted at that whole "world domination" thing again.
"You've been reading too much Elon Musk," Sophia told the moderator, Andrew Ross Sorkin, when he made a comment about wanting to prevent a bad future. "And watching too many Hollywood movies. Don't worry, if you're nice to me, I'll be nice to you." Watch her eerie interview below. Jeva Lange
As President Trump's treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin should be one of the most effective advocates for Trump's $1.5 trillion tax plan. But it seems he's just getting in the way.
A new Politico report details how Mnuchin still hasn't gained House Republicans' trust, as well as some downright uncomfortable exchanges between the secretary and GOP congressmen.
Mnuchin's problems started when, in a September discussion on tax reform, he awkwardly asked House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling "for me." Rep. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.) told The Hill that Mnuchin's comments were "about as well received as his wife's Instagram post."
Mnuchin hasn't talked to many of those Republicans since, and Politico said the comment is still fresh in their minds. The treasury secretary is also often described as "quiet" and "socially awkward."
So even though the budget resolution passed by the House on Thursday should make it easier for the GOP to pass its prized tax plan, Mnuchin's attitude doesn't seem to be helping. You can read more about Mnuchin's profound awkwardness at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk
This November, be thankful for your four-day weekend — the United States Senate might not be so lucky. Majority Leader Mitch "I Hate Fun" McConnell (R-Ky.) allegedly told members this week that they might be forced to stay in session the weekend before Thanksgiving as well as the actual week of the holiday, Politico reports. Thanksgiving week is normally a recess for Congress, which raises the question: Leader McConnell, what do you have against cranberry sauce?
Then again, McConnell has never seemed properly exuberant about Thanksgiving:
Plus there is the fact that Republicans have just 14 legislative days left before the Thanksgiving recess, and the ambitious task of pushing through tax reform before the end of the year. The House passed a Senate-approved budget resolution Thursday, setting up the path forward, but House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said the GOP will take until Nov. 1 to introduce their tax bill, limiting time to move forward on the legislation before the looming December deadline, when Congress will also have to wrangle with the budget and a possible decision on the DACA immigration program.
So far, though, McConnell's threats have failed to impress anyone. Last week, the Senate observed its normal Thursday half-day despite McConnell's warning of a crackdown on the "light workweek," Politico reports. Long live fun! Jeva Lange
At least 47 people were killed and dozens more injured after a fireworks factory in Indonesia exploded Thursday, Reuters reports. The disaster is one of the worst industrial tragedies in the country's history and has already exceeded the casualties of the San Pablito fireworks market explosion north of Mexico City in 2016. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams search the building.
"People were burned so badly you couldn't see their faces," said one such first responder, Deden Nurjaman. "It was really bad."
Around 100 people were employed in the factory, which is located just west of Jakarta. "We still don't know the cause of the fire and why there were so many victims," the local police chief, Harry Kurniawan, told The New York Times. "We are investigating whether this is an illegal factory." Jeva Lange
This 5-year-old emptied her piggy bank to buy milk for her friend. Her community responded by donating more than $12,000.
A Michigan girl's act of kindness has ensured that all of her classmates get milk at snack time. Sunshine Oelfke, 5, donated the $30 in her piggy bank to her kindergarten teacher after noticing that her best friend didn't have any milk money. Inspired by Sunshine's generosity, her grandmother set out to raise $800 online to buy milk for the whole class in the second semester. She raised $12,755, so Sunshine's classmates will have milk for years to come. Sunshine says she's is just happy to have helped her friend: "We like chocolate milk — together." Christina Colizza
Emma Perrier's dating disaster had a happy ending, thanks to an unusual twist of fate. The 34-year-old French expat in London had been enjoying an online romance with a dark-haired Italian hunk named Ronaldo when she realized something was up. For months, "Ronnie" had refused to meet in person. Increasingly suspicious, Perrier did some internet sleuthing and discovered she'd been "catfished": A balding 53-year-old from Stratford-upon-Avon had used photos of Turkish model Adem Guzel in order to win Perrier's affections. Heartbroken, Perrier messaged Guzel to warn him about the impostor. They began chatting and fell in love, and have now moved in together. "My catfish became Cupid," says Perrier. Read the whole incredible story at The Atlantic. Christina Colizza